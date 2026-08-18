Your car may not be fuel efficient, but your tires have to be now

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California just became the first state in the nation to require that replacement car tires be as energy-efficient as new ones, a move the state says will save drivers a billion dollars annually while reducing gasoline and electricity demand.

“This is a time where there’s great economic pressure on a lot of working people across the country,” California Energy Commission chair David Hochschild said, right before the agency voted Monday to pass the rule that the legislature mandated more than 20 years ago. “I see this decision as sheltering the public from higher costs long term.”

Tires on brand new cars have low “rolling resistance,” meaning they generate less heat as they bounce against the road and lose less of the energy that otherwise would keep the car in motion. That boosts a car’s overall miles per gallon.

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Replacement car tires typically have higher rolling resistance, but under California’s new rule, they will have to at least match the energy efficiency of the average new car tire by 2033. On the way there, an interim target goes into place in 2029.

Energy efficient replacement tires likely will cost drivers more up front — about $26 per set by 2033 — but this will be offset by the fuel economy savings long term, according to the commission. The agency estimates that by 2033, drivers will experience net savings of $153 over the life of their tires. In terms of carbon dioxide emissions and air pollution, the rule will be the equivalent of taking 400,000 cars off the road each year.

The commission sponsored studies that found no relationship between energy efficiency and shorter lifespans or safety issues for tires. Still, after industry and car enthusiast groups raised concerns, they relaxed requirements for special long-life tires and for tires with increased “wet grip,” or traction in the rain. They also created exemptions for certain types of tires including competition tires and winter tires and instituted minimum wet grid standards for all tires on California roads.

These and other revisions, refined over a multiyear process, brought on board two of the world’s biggest tiremakers, Bridgestone and Michelin. But others, like Goodyear and the United States Tire Manufacturers Assn., remained opposed, arguing that the rule would be hard to enforce for imported tires and that, in cases in which original car tires didn’t meet the standards, consumers wouldn’t be able to get exact replacements.

“We don’t feel that this regulation is ready for prime time,” said Tracy Norberg, USTMA’s executive vice president and general counsel, at Monday’s three-hour hearing before the vote.

Some car enthusiasts, like those who race and collect cars, also opposed the change. But a broad coalition of environmental groups and consumer protection groups spoke in favor.

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“This rule will provide important relief at a time when so many of California’s health protective policies are being undermined by the federal government,” said Benjamin Liu, advocacy manager for the American Lung Assn. The Consumer Federation of America said the rule “offered too much time for industry to comply” but that the regulations were acceptable and should be adopted immediately.

Commissioners unanimously approved the rule, with commissioner Nancy Skinner noting that 30% of available tires today already comply with the 2033 requirements.

“Between now and [then], the manufacturers have the ability to bring up from that 30% to 100%,” she said.

“As a dual EV driver, I look at that number on my dashboard, and I love to see that number to go up in terms of my overall range,” commissioner Andrew McAllister said, in reference to how EVs display the car’s changing mileage based on energy use and conditions. “That’s what would happen if you get low rolling-resistance tires.”