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Climate & Environment

Amid controversy, California officials release long-awaited Delta water plan

An aerial view of a bridge spanning a river
A bridge stretches over the Sacramento River in Courtland, Calif., in September 2025.
(Josh Edelson / For The Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Ian James
By Ian James
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  • California regulators have released a water plan for the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta. The State Water Resources Control Board will decide in October whether to adopt the plan.
  • The Newsom administration and water agencies support the plan, which they say offers flexibility and would help improve the Delta’s ecological health.
  • Environmental advocates say the proposal would harm native fish and the ecosystem.

California regulators have released a plan to change how the state governs the pumping of water from the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta, a proposal that would give water agencies more leeway in how they comply with the rules.

The Delta is the central hub of California’s water system, providing water for nearly 30 million people and 4 million acres of farmland. As the state has relied heavily on its water, the Delta’s ecosystem has suffered, and native fish populations have declined.

“We believe we need a new approach,” said Eric Oppenheimer, executive director of the State Water Resources Control Board. “We need a plan that balances ecosystem needs and human water demands.”

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The draft Bay-Delta plan, which the board released Wednesday, takes “an innovative approach that pairs voluntary actions with a strong regulatory backstop” to protect the Sacramento River and the Delta, as well as San Francisco Bay, Oppenheimer said.

Agriculture - Aerial view of an ocean going grain ship transiting the deep water channel in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta between the Port of Sacramento and the San Francisco Bay and Pacific Ocean/California, USA. (Photo by: Bill & Brigitte Clough/Design Pics Editorial/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Climate & Environment

Newsom’s plan to give water agencies more leeway in meeting rules moves forward

California is moving toward a new water plan for the Delta. Regulators are supporting a plan backed by Gov. Newsom to allow water agencies to operate under ‘voluntary agreements.’

The plan, which is similar to a previous draft released in December, is controversial. Environmental advocates say it would starve the Delta of needed water and threaten fish that are already in severe decline.

If the plan is adopted in October by the State Water Resources Control Board, it would give water agencies two ways of complying with Delta water quality rules. They could either limit pumping to maintain required minimum levels of water in rivers and the estuary, as has traditionally been done, or take part in “voluntary agreements,” in which water agencies commit to ensuring certain river flows for the environment while contributing funds for projects that restore habitat for fish and other wildlife in the Delta.

This approach, which state officials call the Healthy Rivers and Landscapes program, is endorsed by Gov. Gavin Newsom and has strong support among water agencies that serve farms and cities.

It’s a “collaborative, modern and holistic approach” that will effectively protect and restore the Bay-Delta ecosystem, said Stephen Pang, state relations advocate for the Assn. of California Water Agencies, which represents about 470 public agencies.

Participating agencies have agreed to begin a collaborative effort to restore wetlands and a science program to guide the endeavor. State officials say agencies have committed $2.9 billion under the program, much of which will go toward restoring aquatic habitat for fish in the Delta.

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Agriculture - Aerial view of an ocean going grain ship transiting the deep water channel in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta between the Port of Sacramento and the San Francisco Bay and Pacific Ocean/California, USA. (Photo by: Bill & Brigitte Clough/Design Pics Editorial/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Climate & Environment

California’s Delta waters are in poor ecological health, scientists warn

A new scientific assessment finds California’s Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta is in poor ecological health, and that a big reason is the amount of water being pumped out.

Gary Bobker, program director of the environmental group Friends of the River, said this approach, however, would let big water suppliers “write their own ticket” and take too much water out of the Delta.

“It’s a plan that is doomed to fail,” Bobker said.

He and other environmental advocates say the voluntary deals struck by major water agencies would be disastrous for threatened and endangered fish, including salmon, steelhead, green sturgeon, longfin smelt and Delta smelt. They have called for more stringent flow requirements to help fish recover.

Bobker said it’s not a surprise that most major water agencies are rallying around these voluntary deals because it lets them continue largely “business-as-usual” operations while the ecosystem continues to deteriorate.

“We are starving the Bay-Delta estuary now, and we know that that needs to change if we actually want to preserve that ecosystem and all the benefits it provides,” he said. “The board is abdicating its responsibility.”

State officials say if the more collaborative approach falters and a water agency fails to meet commitments, they still have the option of putting them back under the traditional regulations.

“We think it creates a great degree of buy-in from public water agencies,” Oppenheimer said.

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Oakley, CA - December 05: The Antioch Bridge over the San Joaquin River in the California Delta on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023 in Oakley, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Climate & Environment

Experts urge California to avoid pitfalls in water deals in the delta

Experts are urging California officials to beware of pitfalls as they pursue water management agreements in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta.

The update of the Bay-Delta plan has been years in the making.

The last substantial changes to the plan date to 1995 for much of the watershed. In 2018, the state water board released new rules intended to increase flows in the San Joaquin River.

The update will set rules for the Sacramento River and the rest of the Delta, where pumps operated by state and federal agencies send water flowing in aqueducts to farms and cities.

The state water board is accepting comments on the plan until Sept. 18 and will consider whether to adopt the plan at a hearing Oct. 28-29.

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Ian James

Ian James is a reporter who focuses on water and climate change in California and the West. Before joining the Los Angeles Times in 2021, he was an environment reporter at the Arizona Republic and the Desert Sun. He previously worked for the Associated Press as a correspondent in the Caribbean and as bureau chief in Venezuela. Follow him on Bluesky @ianjames.bsky.social and on X @ByIanJames.

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