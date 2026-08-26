The best fabric for extreme heat? It’s more complicated than you think

A man’s shirt is soaked with sweat before 7 a.m. as he parks cars and provides security for a downtown cafe in Mexicali, Mexico, in July 2023.

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When it’s really hot out, getting dressed seems pretty simple: Wear something light, loose and made for summer.

But textile researchers say it’s actually a little more complicated than that.

Clothing should allow the body’s natural response to heat to work, said George Havenith, emeritus professor of environmental physiology and ergonomics at Loughborough University.

“It’s a really powerful mechanism from humans that we can defend our body temperature with,” Havenith said. “The most important thing in the selection of clothing would be to make sure you do not hamper sweat evaporation.”

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Look for breathable clothing

In hot weather, look for lightweight clothing that allows air to move through the fabric and reach the skin, which can help sweat evaporate. Researchers refer to this property as air permeability.

The fiber listed on the tag is only part of what determines that. How fibers are woven or knitted also affects how easily air passes through.

Look for fabrics free of any water- or soil-repellent finishes, said Meredith McQuerry, a professor at Florida State University who studies clothing development and performance.

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Linen can be a good option, but shoppers shouldn’t rely on fiber content alone. A more open woven structure will generally be more breathable, regardless of the garment’s fiber.

Wicking is slightly different. Wicking fabrics are designed to move sweat away from the skin and spread it across a larger surface area, which can help it evaporate faster. Engineered synthetic fibers are commonly used in sportswear, said Havenith.

But wicking and cooling are not necessarily the same. Moving sweat away from the skin can make clothing feel drier, but evaporation that happens farther from the skin can also provide cooling.

Fit matters too. Havenith recommends garments with enough room for ventilation, especially in hot outdoor conditions. McQuerry, however, noted that the right fit can depend on what you’re doing. Someone exercising outdoors might prefer a tighter-fitting synthetic tank top, while someone sitting on a porch or doing light yard work might be more comfortable in a looser cotton T-shirt.

“In casual settings, wearers may prefer a looser fit that allows for more airflow while standing or sitting. If performing physical activity, a tighter fit may be preferred to enable quicker sweat evaporation,” said McQuerry.

Cotton, polyester and why there is no perfect fabric

People choosing between cotton and polyester should consider how much they’ll sweat. Cotton absorbs sweat but can become heavy when saturated, while engineered polyester can move moisture across the fabric and dry quicker, one reason synthetic fabrics are so common in athletic clothing.

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During exercise, polyester tends to continuously evaporate sweat, while cotton will work well for a short period until it has absorbed all it can, said Po-Chun Hsu, an assistant professor at the University of Chicago who studies materials and sustainability.

“Imagine you are wearing a wet T-shirt? Of course you get this evaporation going on, but then you also block the breathability and you won’t feel very comfortable when it’s completely wet,” he said.

Polyester is widely used because it is inexpensive, durable and versatile, but not all performs the same way.

It absorbs very little moisture naturally, which can make it uncomfortable in hot conditions as sweat accumulates against the skin, said Jonathan Chen, a professor at the University of Texas at Austin who studies textiles and apparel.

But it can be engineered to move sweat across the fabric and help it evaporate.

A porous athletic shirt can behave very differently from a dense garment, even if both labels say 100% polyester.

Cotton can have another role in extreme heat. Havenith said deliberately wetting clothing can provide evaporative cooling, including for older adults who may not sweat as effectively.

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Sunlight and ‘cooling’ apparel

People spending extended time outdoors in direct sunlight should prioritize covering skin to protect against UV exposure and sunburn, Havenith said.

Loose, ventilated clothing can provide coverage without sacrificing airflow, such as a lightweight long-sleeved shirt.

Color can matter too. White, lighter-colored or highly reflective fabrics can reduce heat gain by reflecting sunlight instead of allowing as much energy to be absorbed, Hsu said.

Hsu said researchers have already made substantial progress in managing sweat and moisture, but engineering clothes to reflect more incoming sunlight remains a developing area.

Consumers should also look beyond the word “cooling” on labels. Hsu said some cooling fabrics are designed primarily to feel cold when they first touch the skin, an effect that can fade as the material warms.

“If it doesn’t really, let’s say, increase the evaporation of the surface area or reflect the sunlight or enhance the breathability, then it’s quite unlikely that it will have any continuous cooling effect,” Hsu said.

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Diab writes for the Associated Press.