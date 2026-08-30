Advertisement
Climate & Environment

More than 20 may be missing after Grand Canyon flash flood

Flooding in the grand canyon
Bright Angel Creek near the Phantom Ranger Station in the Grand Canyon, Arizona, is seen Saturday after flash flooding from storms.
(Parth Desai / Associated Press)
Hayley Smith.
By Hayley Smith
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

The National Park Service is asking for the public’s help finding as many as 20 people who may be missing following a significant flash flood in the Grand Canyon on Saturday.

“If you know of hikers or backpackers who were in the Bright Angel Creek corridor on August 29, or if you had a campground reservation in the affected area, please contact the NPS Investigative Services Branch,” the agency wrote in a new release and social media posts on Sunday afternoon.

This includes people who may have been traveling along the North Kaibab Trail from the trailhead to Phantom Ranch, staying at Bright Angel Campground or traveling or staying in the area known as “the Box” north of Phantom Ranch, officials said.

Advertisement

The park service said the flash flood happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday and resulted in “significant impacts” to infrastructure throughout Bright Angel Canyon. Nearly all footbridges were destroyed, eliminating hiker access to the creek.

Sixty-two people were evacuated from the area Sunday morning, and additional evacuations were underway from Cottonwood Campground, Phantom Ranch and other nearby sites.

Evacuees have been transported to the Maswik Lodge Cafeteria on the South Rim, where the American Red Cross is coordinating assistance.

Phantom Ranch, Bright Angel Campground, the Phantom Ranch Canteen and cabins, and the entire North Kaibab Trail from the North Kaibab Trailhead to Phantom Ranch are closed until further notice, the Park Service said.

The Black Bridge and Silver Bridge crossing the Colorado River are also closed until further notice with no estimated reopening date.

A flash flood watch remains in effect in the Grand Canyon area through Monday evening with more showers and thunderstorms in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service.

Advertisement

“Flash flooding will be possible in creeks, normally dry washes, swimming holes, and over recently burned areas,” the agency warned. “Raging killer currents will be possible in side canyons and narrow slot canyons. Low-water crossings may be flooded.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch Tip Line at 888-653-0009 or nps_isb@nps.gov.

This is a developing story.
Climate & EnvironmentCalifornia

Toward a more sustainable California

Get Boiling Point, our newsletter exploring climate change, energy and the environment, and become part of the conversation — and the solution.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Hayley Smith

Hayley Smith is an environment reporter at the Los Angeles Times focused on climate policy, technology and solutions. She previously worked on the breaking news team. Originally from Miami, she holds a master’s degree in journalism from USC.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    For Homes Still Standing, Lead And Other Toxins Are Still A Concern

    The latest effort is coming from the L.A. County Board of Supervisors. They just announced a $3 million program in conjunction with some nonprofits groups to test and clean the soil at homes still standing in the areas impacted by the Eaton Fire.

  • Boiling Point S2

    Can Offshore Wind Survive the Trump Administration?

    California once bet big on offshore wind to help power its clean-energy future, but the Trump administration is now paying developers billions to walk away from their projects. As California’s remaining offshore-wind leases hang in the balance, the state is fighting back in court.

Advertisement