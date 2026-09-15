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Climate & Environment

A wave of dead seabirds washes ashore in Venice

A dead Cormorant on the shoreline in Venice Beach on Saturday.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times staffer Noah Haggerty
Los Angeles Times staffer Caroline Petrow-Cohen
By Noah Haggerty and Caroline Petrow-Cohen
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More than 40 dead cormorants, the black birds known for perching on rocks and stretching their wings to dry, washed ashore on Venice Beach this weekend.

“We don’t usually see that many,” Nicole Mooradian, spokesperson for L.A. County Department of Beaches and Harbors said.

Carcasses lay strewn along the shoreline as the beach brimmed with weekend activity. Swimmers and loungers largely ignored them.

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County employees found the dead birds Sunday morning and worked into the afternoon clearing them.

Since last fall, an influx of dead and emaciated seabirds washing up on California beaches has had the attention of wildlife experts. They say many are probably tied to lack of food — an extreme marine heat wave that is causing fish, the birds’ prey, to travel north or deeper underwater. Parasites and infections are also thought to be contributing.

The cause of death for this weekend’s cormorants is unknown. The L.A. County Department of Public health said by the time it was able to evaluate reports of the dead birds, the animals had been removed.

It saw no elevated risk to the public.

There are three species of cormorants in Southern California: Double-crested, Brandt’s and Pelagic. They dive for fish, and only their neck and head sticks out of the water when they swim. Up close, their eyes are very colorful.

Typically, when dead seabirds are found, the Department of Beaches and Harbors has its crews photograph them and, if requested, transport them to local wildlife organizations for analysis. If the department is short-staffed, however, it discards the animals through its “normal disposal services.” That’s what happened this weekend.

San Pedro, CA - May 19, 2026: California brown pelicans are among dozens of sick, emaciated and injured seabirds being treated at the International Bird Rescue in San Pedro on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. Wildlife experts have been alarmed in recent months by an influx of dead and starving seabirds washing up on California beaches, a crisis believed to be linked to an extreme marine heat wave affecting food availability. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Climate & Environment

As ocean temperatures spike, more dead sea birds are washing up on California shores

Brown pelicans and other coastal birds are appearing at rescue centers in droves as Pacific heat wave broils coastal waters

Bird flu has not been identified as a driver of the recent die-off, but the detection of the disease among marine life in the Bay Area this spring prompted the California Department of Public Health to advise the public to stay 150 feet away from all marine animals and seabirds when possible.

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If you see a debilitated seabird do not not to touch it, attempt to feed it, remove any embedded fishing hooks or take photographs with it, the California Fish and Wildlife Department advises.

If the seabird is stranded, contact a local wildlife rehabilitation facility. Dead birds can be reported to California Fish and Wildlife.

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Noah Haggerty

Noah Haggerty is an environment and science reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering wildfire in the American West. A graduate of Northeastern University, he has a background in physics research, focusing on spacecraft propulsion and fusion energy. Haggerty joined The Times in 2024 as an AAAS Mass Media Fellow.

Caroline Petrow-Cohen

Caroline Petrow-Cohen is a Business reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering electric vehicles and aviation. She is a graduate of Duke University, where she studied journalism, English and environmental science and policy.

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