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Climate & Environment

Fast-moving Bike fire in Santa Clarita prompts evacuations

Los Angeles Times staffer Noah Haggerty
By Noah Haggerty
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A fast-moving wildfire burning near homes in the outskirts of Santa Clarita prompted evacuation orders Sunday afternoon as both L.A. County Fire and Angeles National Forest crews responded to the blaze.

By 1:20 p.m., smoke was visible in the rugged hills along the southeast side of the city, as reported by a Watch Duty user. An hour later, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department ordered residents to evacuate as the Bike fire grew to 100 acres in size. L.A. County Animal Care and Control has set up an animal shelter at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, according to the city.

The fire reached 230 acres by 3 p.m. with 0% containment. Both the U.S. Forest Service and L.A. County Fire had aircraft battling the blaze, including a Super Scooper, the Angeles National Forest said in a Facebook post.

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The remnants of tropical storm Rachel brought rain and gnarly ocean conditions to much of Southern California, damaging homes in Newport Beach and flooding the Coachella Valley. However, preliminary readings from the National Weather Service recorded no rain in Santa Clarita.
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Noah Haggerty

Noah Haggerty is an environment and science reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering wildfire in the American West. A graduate of Northeastern University, he has a background in physics research, focusing on spacecraft propulsion and fusion energy. Haggerty joined The Times in 2024 as an AAAS Mass Media Fellow.

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