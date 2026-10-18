Clean transit, poor oversight

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California’s clean truck and bus incentive program was designed to expand the zero-emission vehicle market and improve air quality in heavily polluted communities.
But the $1-billion program has been roiled by allegations of fraud, waste and poor oversight.
Although state officials insist California’s clean truck and bus subsidy program has helped reduce air pollution and planet-warming gases, a Times investigation found that those claims rely heavily on assumptions and estimates, instead of actual data.
Some state-funded trucks and buses were rarely driven due to issues with vehicle performance and maintenance. In at least one case, California paid nearly $1 million in public funds for “vehicles that did not exist,” according to court records.
California spent over $1 billion subsidizing clean transit. Accusations of fraud and waste followed
A premier California green transportation initiative is roiled by accusations of fraud, waste and poor oversight. Officials insist it is managed effectively.
Nikola Corp.’s former CEO was indicted for fraud. His company’s vehicles were the most heavily subsidized in California’s $1-billion clean truck incentive program on average.
If you have participated in California’s clean truck and bus subsidy program, known as HVIP, and would be open to sharing your story, we would like to hear from you.
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About this investigation
Editors: Monte Morin, Hanna Sender and Scott Kraft
Copy editors: Dave Bennett
Data and graphics lead: Sandhya Kambhampati
Graphics: Sandhya Kambhampati and Lorena Iñiguez Elebee
Design lead: Jim Cooke
Photo editors: Marc Martin and Kelvin Kuo
Photography: Tomas Ovalle, Christina House, Allen J. Schaben and Genaro Molina
Audience editor: Defne Karabatur
Video: Lara Hochuli