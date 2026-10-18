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Climate & Environment

Clean transit, poor oversight

collage of white vans and trucks between layers of torn paper court documents with a green lightning bolt in the center
(Los Angeles Times illustration; Photos courtesy of the California Air Resources Board and CALSTART)
Tony Briscoe.
Sandhya Kambhampati.
By Tony Briscoe and Sandhya Kambhampati

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California’s clean truck and bus incentive program was designed to expand the zero-emission vehicle market and improve air quality in heavily polluted communities.

But the $1-billion program has been roiled by allegations of fraud, waste and poor oversight.

Although state officials insist California’s clean truck and bus subsidy program has helped reduce air pollution and planet-warming gases, a Times investigation found that those claims rely heavily on assumptions and estimates, instead of actual data.

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Some state-funded trucks and buses were rarely driven due to issues with vehicle performance and maintenance. In at least one case, California paid nearly $1 million in public funds for “vehicles that did not exist,” according to court records.

PORTERVILLE, CA - JULY 2, 2026:Rafael Baez walks in front of EV Buses in the Porterville Corporation yard. The city of Porterville purchased EV buses and retrofitted vans with $10 million dollars in grant and local funding to bolster the city's transportation fleet and save money in fuel costs. Twenty-five of the vehicles are inoperable due to battery and software issues. (Tomas Ovalle / For The Times).
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California spent over $1 billion subsidizing clean transit. Accusations of fraud and waste followed

A premier California green transportation initiative is roiled by accusations of fraud, waste and poor oversight. Officials insist it is managed effectively.

Trevor Milton, founder of Nikola Corp., center, exits court in New York, US, on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. Milton was ordered to spend four years behind bars for lying to shareholders about the electric-truck maker's progress. Photographer: Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A truck company founder was indicted for fraud. California still paid $50 million for its vehicles

Nikola Corp.’s former CEO was indicted for fraud. His company’s vehicles were the most heavily subsidized in California’s $1-billion clean truck incentive program on average.

Los Angeles, Calif. - Sept. 17, 2026: More than a dozen BYD electric buses sit at a Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) facility in Los Angeles on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. The buses, part of the DASH (Downtown Area Short Hop) fleet, are part of LADOT's transition to a zero-emission bus fleet, a program supported by state funding to expand the use of battery-electric buses in public transportation. Some of the BYD DASH buses continue to be used in service while others remain at the facility. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Help us report on clean-air trucks and buses in California

If you have participated in California’s clean truck and bus subsidy program, known as HVIP, and would be open to sharing your story, we would like to hear from you.

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About this investigation

Project leads and reporters: Tony Briscoe and Sandhya Kambhampati

Editors: Monte Morin, Hanna Sender and Scott Kraft

Copy editors: Dave Bennett

Data and graphics lead: Sandhya Kambhampati

Graphics: Sandhya Kambhampati and Lorena Iñiguez Elebee

Design lead: Jim Cooke

Photo editors: Marc Martin and Kelvin Kuo

Photography: Tomas Ovalle, Christina House, Allen J. Schaben and Genaro Molina

Audience editor: Defne Karabatur

Video: Lara Hochuli
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Tony Briscoe

Tony Briscoe is an environmental reporter with the Los Angeles Times. His coverage focuses on the intersection of air quality and environmental health. Prior to joining The Times, Briscoe was an investigative reporter for ProPublica in Chicago and an environmental beat reporter at the Chicago Tribune.

Sandhya Kambhampati

Sandhya Kambhampati is a data reporter on the Los Angeles Times Data Desk, where she specializes in statistical analysis and demographic data. She previously worked at the Chronicle of Higher Education, Correctiv and ProPublica Illinois.

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