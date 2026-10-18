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Climate & Environment

Help us report on clean-air trucks and buses in California

More than a dozen BYD electric buses sit at a Los Angeles Department of Transportation facility in September.
More than a dozen BYD electric buses sit at a Los Angeles Department of Transportation facility in September.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Sandhya Kambhampati.
Tony Briscoe.
By Sandhya Kambhampati and Tony Briscoe

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The Los Angeles Times is investigating California’s Clean Truck and Bus Voucher Program, known as HVIP.

Our reporting has found that the program has been plagued by allegations of fraud, waste and poor oversight. It has also fallen short of its core objectives to curb pollution and grow the zero-emission vehicle market.

PORTERVILLE, CA - JULY 2, 2026:Rafael Baez walks in front of EV Buses in the Porterville Corporation yard. The city of Porterville purchased EV buses and retrofitted vans with $10 million dollars in grant and local funding to bolster the city's transportation fleet and save money in fuel costs. Twenty-five of the vehicles are inoperable due to battery and software issues. (Tomas Ovalle / For The Times).

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California spent over $1 billion subsidizing clean transit. Accusations of fraud and waste followed

A premier California green transportation initiative is roiled by accusations of fraud, waste and poor oversight. Officials insist it is managed effectively.

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Sandhya Kambhampati

Sandhya Kambhampati is a data reporter on the Los Angeles Times Data Desk, where she specializes in statistical analysis and demographic data. She previously worked at the Chronicle of Higher Education, Correctiv and ProPublica Illinois.

Tony Briscoe

Tony Briscoe is an environmental reporter with the Los Angeles Times. His coverage focuses on the intersection of air quality and environmental health. Prior to joining The Times, Briscoe was an investigative reporter for ProPublica in Chicago and an environmental beat reporter at the Chicago Tribune.

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