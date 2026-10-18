Help us report on clean-air trucks and buses in California

More than a dozen BYD electric buses sit at a Los Angeles Department of Transportation facility in September.

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The Los Angeles Times is investigating California’s Clean Truck and Bus Voucher Program, known as HVIP.

Our reporting has found that the program has been plagued by allegations of fraud, waste and poor oversight. It has also fallen short of its core objectives to curb pollution and grow the zero-emission vehicle market.

Now we are seeking your help to continue our reporting. If you have participated in the program or received vouchers, we would like to hear from you.

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