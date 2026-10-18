Help us report on clean-air trucks and buses in California
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The Los Angeles Times is investigating California’s Clean Truck and Bus Voucher Program, known as HVIP.
Our reporting has found that the program has been plagued by allegations of fraud, waste and poor oversight. It has also fallen short of its core objectives to curb pollution and grow the zero-emission vehicle market.
California spent over $1 billion subsidizing clean transit. Accusations of fraud and waste followed
A premier California green transportation initiative is roiled by accusations of fraud, waste and poor oversight. Officials insist it is managed effectively.
Now we are seeking your help to continue our reporting. If you have participated in the program or received vouchers, we would like to hear from you.
We will keep your name and other identifying information confidential unless you give us permission to use it. Thank you.