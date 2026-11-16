After coyote attack on toddler, some Westchester residents fear they could be next

Cameras on Rich Dean’s property in Atwater Village repeatedly captured a coyote. It was shot by wildlife officers in October but survived. Wildlife officials returned and killed it the following month.

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Coyote yips and yaps echo across neighborhoods in Los Angeles. Some people delight in their wild presence. But a quick scroll through the Nextdoor app reveals others’ fears for their dogs, cats, even small children — and concerns that the canids are getting a little too comfortable in their ZIP Code.

A recent coyote attack on a toddler in Atwater Village has inflamed anxieties.

City officials say coyotes aren’t growing substantially in number or changing their behavior. But they acknowledge staffing shortages hamper their response.

In late August, Jessica Puranaputra and her family woke around 7 a.m. to find a coyote sleeping in a sandbox in their fenced backyard in the quiet community of Westchester. When they scared it away, it scaled the roughly five-foot back wall. The next morning, it was nestled under their trampoline. For about a month, it returned every few days.

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A coyote resting in Jessica Puranaputra’s backyard in Westchester, a community not far from Los Angeles International Airport. (Jessica Puranaputra)

Initially alarmed, the 37-year-old mother of three hoped “someone would come and deal with it.” Her husband made several calls, but reached only one person, who said coyotes can stalk children and asked whether it stared at them through the window. “That was a little bit worrisome,” she said.

“No one really could help us from the city or anything — unless it’s being actually actively aggressive or it’s hurt or injured,” Puranaputra said. “Otherwise, you’re kind of on your own to deal with it.”

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Hazing it consistently and putting up fence extenders appeared to ward it off.

Other residents and people with longtime ties to Westchester share her concerns, describing more frequent — and increasingly unsettling — encounters with coyotes in recent months.

Walking through the Westside neighborhood, Renee Lopez points to manicured lawns where she’s seen body parts of several cats strewn from one end to the other.

Not the stomachs, though. She says the coyotes eat those straight away.

“It’s really kind of gruesome,” said Lopez, a former resident.

Renee Lopez stands in front of her parents’ house on Grimsby Avenue in Westchester, where she used to live. Lopez believes her daughter’s cat, Zero, was killed by a coyote. (David Butow / For The Times)

She believes her daughter’s cat suffered a similar fate, though she never saw the body. She did find 17-year-old Zero’s collar in the front yard of the house where she used to live.

Now cats that used to prowl the neighborhood hide out of fear, she said.

The Los Angeles Department of Animal Services said it’s received only four reports involving coyotes in Westchester this year — two sightings and two injured animals.

That’s a lot fewer than usual, according to Vanessa Rodriguez, an animal control officer in the department’s wildlife division.

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A lost cat sign is posted on a tree in Westchester. (David Butow / For The Times)

Activity — and therefore sightings and calls — typically spikes at this time of year, when juveniles strike out in search of territory. It also does in the spring, when pups are born.

Rodriguez, a 22-year veteran of the department, said social media can make it seem like there are more than there really are: Multiple posts might be capturing a sole coyote moving through a neighborhood but be perceived as a whole canid crew. Officials don’t track the size of the coyote population.

Certain situations warrant rapidly dispatching city staff, such as a debilitated coyote or one posing a public safety threat.

For routine sightings, she said, they provide in-depth education over the phone followed by an email. When a coyote is sick or injured, they determine what help they or rescue groups can provide. Depending on the circumstances, it could be treated or euthanized. It’s illegal for the department to relocate coyotes to other areas, she said.

But staff shortages can lead to “the lack of an immediate response,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez is one of just two wildlife specialists for the city. She believes there should be at least six, or one per service area. There are 30 “regular” animal control officers who can help out, but not all are available for fieldwork. She thinks 90 would be ideal.

She blamed budget constraints, high turnover and retirements for the shortage.

“When I first started, it was, I think, over 60, and even then we were struggling,” she said. “But not too bad. Not as much as we are now.”

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Coyotes appear on security footage taken by a Westchester resident. (Courtesy photo)

Rodriguez advises residents to pick up fallen fruit (which coyotes love), never leave out cat food or bird seed, and consistently scare off the animals if they see them.

Yet during inspections, she often finds people haven’t heeded her advice.

“They feel like it’s my home, and I should not have to lift a finger. You should just have to come here and take the coyote and kill it,” she said. “So we really need to help the humans understand that we are the problem. It’s not the coyotes.”

When coyotes bite people unprovoked, she said it’s almost always because someone in the neighborhood is feeding them.

Yet the bar for proving that’s happening is high. She said an animal control officer would need to personally witness the suspect putting out food and then see a wild animal chowing down on it.

Previously, the department could accept videos and photos documenting it, but due to artificial intelligence, it no longer can, she said.

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Arie Levine pushes her daughter to preschool in Atwater Village, where a coyote bit a toddler last month. Levine felt a bit of reassurance because the school has high fences. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

In May, an animal control officer visited the house of a person suspected of feeding a coyote in Atwater Village, according to L.A. Animal Services. The officer didn’t see a violation, but the reports of nuisance coyotes kept coming.

“If you continue this course of inaction someone is going to get seriously hurt,” one resident wrote to an animal control officer in June.

Four months later, a coyote bit a 16-month-old boy. Wildlife officials shot it and announced it was dead, but soon it was spotted wandering the same streets — with a limp.

On Tuesday, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the U.S. Department of Agriculture returned and found the animal, which was euthanized, upsetting a local resident who provided its location but believed it would not be killed.

Cities and counties generally handle coyote management, but state and federal officials get involved when a coyote makes contact with a person, said Cort Klopping, a spokesperson for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

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The department is investigating the person believed to have fed the Atwater coyote, and expects to turn over the case to the city attorney, he told The Times.

Rebecca Dmytryk, cofounder of what’s billed as an ethical wildlife control company, who said she reported the suspect to the state wildlife department in July, blasted the agencies over the incident.

“We have a child that got really badly injured, and the coyote is dead because of this, because of the lack of appropriate response,” she said.

What’s needed, she said, is a robust, citywide reporting system and the ability to put boots on the ground.

The city “does not have and refuses to have a comprehensive and progressive coyote response plan,” with adequately trained professionals, she said.

Rodriguez responded that the city does have a plan grounded in training and established procedures, although it’s not written down or public. She added that it does “a tremendous job” with its limited resources.

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A coyote perches on a wall in Westchester. (Jessica Puranaputra)

Both women agree that killing coyotes en masse isn’t the answer — though some residents call for that.

The debate over how aggressively authorities should intervene has played out for years in Southern California, including in Torrance, which several years ago began a year-round program of trapping and killing coyotes by lethal injection.

“Experts agree that a dead coyote is 100% less likely to reproduce,” then-City Councilmember Aurelio Mattucci, who shepherded the measure, told The Times at the time.

In September, Torrance voted to end routine trapping, though it can still be done on a case-by-case basis, according to Corbin Carson, a spokesperson for the city.

“The city is moving toward a more comprehensive approach emphasizing education, prevention and public safety,” he said in an email.

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Back in Westchester, Lucy Derby, a mother of four, fears it’s only a matter of time before an incident like the Atwater attack happens in her community. She wants the authorities to step in.

“Do you just wait until something happens?” she asked.