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California’s landmark plastic law depends on the companies that make and distribute plastic packaging to report how much of it they sell. According to the state, only about half have.

“It’s a problem that businesses are not reporting as they’re required to do under the law,” said state Sen. Catherine Blakespear (D-Encinitas).

The figure comes from a report issued this month by CalRecycle, the state waste agency. Not only are about half of the producers missing, said Zoe Heller, CalRecycle director, “not all submitted data was accurate or complete.”

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The state’s landmark single-use plastic law, Senate Bill 54, requires that by 2032, plastic producers, packagers and distributors reduce the amount of new single-use plastic used by 25%. How much that is depends on a baseline number, which should reflect the amount of single-use plastic sold and distributed in the state during 2023.

In 2024, CalRecycle estimated the baseline at 2.9 million tons. On Nov. 2, it replaced that number with a much smaller baseline of 1.03 million tons, put forward by producers.

Neither the law nor regulations implemented earlier this year required the agency to discard its own estimate. CalRecycle chose to replace its figure with the industry’s, “so there is no need to reconcile the two,” Heller said in an email from August.

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If the state’s had kept to its initial estimate, roughly 725,000 tons of single-use plastic would vanish from state commerce in 2032. Instead, Californians will see a reduction of only 250,000 tons. Put another way: The state’s number would have trimmed about 37 pounds of single-use plastic from each Californian’s yearly use, on average. The industry’s trims 13.

The single-use plastic law is what’s known as an “extended producer responsibility” law: It requires companies that make and sell packaging to take charge of what happens to it after it’s thrown away, and pay for that. They join the Circular Action Alliance, an industry group the state approved in 2024 to run the program. The alliance writes the plan for meeting the law’s targets, sets the fees companies pay and funds recycling programs. CalRecycle approves the plan and enforces the targets.

That arrangement was a deal carefully negotiated with environmentalists. They had a measure on the 2022 ballot that would have put CalRecycle in charge of the rules and charged producers up to a penny on each piece of single-use plastic packaging. The initiative’s environmental backers agreed to withdraw it in exchange for a law that would really work.

“This approach to extended producer responsibility was the approach that business preferred,” Blakespear said. “They didn’t want a control and command structure from CalRecycle.”

Now, she said, some in the industry are resisting the law, including in court, even as other companies are already making changes. “We want businesses to figure out the cheapest way for them to make products that are more sustainable,” she said. “We’re choking on plastic. … And so when big business is not reporting, it’s very concerning.”

Heller, the CalRecycle director, said that although slightly more than 50% of producers reported, her agency determined that some of that data was “misreported” and therefore not included in the final baseline. Misreporting included inaccuracies, partial accounting and errors related to the reporting process, she said.

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She said her agency would work with producers and the industry alliance to ensure that additional information submitted is “accurate and verifiable.” She said the baseline will continue to be refined through annual corrections. And if producers continue to misreport or fail to report their numbers, they could be subject to potential penalties.

Casey Angel, a spokeswoman for the alliance, said she couldn’t speak to why individual companies hadn’t reported. But she argued producers have every reason to report fully: A lower baseline, she said, means the industry would have to cut packaging even further to meet future targets.

That’s because under the law, the 25% reduction means that the industry will be capped at producing 75% of whatever the final baseline number is.

For instance, if only half of producers reported for 2023, and they reported 1 million tons of single-use plastic sold, the official baseline would be set at 1 million tons. The law requires a 25% cut, so by 2032 the industry would be allowed to sell no more than 750,000 tons. But if every company is reporting by then and sales are around 2 million tons, getting down to 750,000 means cutting more than 60%, not 25%.

But Douglas McCauley, professor of ocean science at UC Santa Barbara and director of the Benioff Ocean Science Laboratory, and CalRecycle say that’s not likely how it’s going to work.

Because Zeller has said her agency will update the baseline number every year — presumably with more companies reporting, and with fewer omissions in the data — the production cap will also rise.

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Another concern is those companies that try to “free ride” the system, avoiding fees and paperwork, while compliant companies are hit with the costs. These free-riders will also continue pouring plastic into the system with little incentive to stop, especially if CalRecycle does not step up its enforcement.

According to a study that examined how similar laws work in Europe, the percentage of free-riders ranges from 1 to 30.

“I would like there to be more enforcement, and I would like CalRecycle to act with a stronger hammer,” Blakespear said. “How do you shift incentives around packaging design if companies don’t think they need to participate? I don’t think that should be acceptable.”