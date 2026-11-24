Residents who fled a toxic trash eruption at the Chiquita Canyon landfill last week faced losing temporary housing just days before Thanksgiving.

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Distress continued to build this week for dozens of families displaced when a geyser of hot liquid and gases exploded high into the sky from a troubled landfill in the Santa Clarita Valley.

They were forced to check out of of their complementary hotel rooms after the landfill’s owner refused to pay for their stay over the Thanksgiving week, prompting families together with children, pets and suitcases to ask publicly at an event in Santa Clarita where they were supposed to spend the Thanksgiving holiday. Shortly after, Waste Connections, the owner and operator of the Chiquita Canyon landfill, extended their hotel rooms.

The families fled their homes in Castaic and Val Verde after a pillar of black smoke and a white cloud of gases shot 500 feet into the air on Nov. 16.

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The eruption from the permanently closed landfill happened while workers were drilling into layers of trash to put in a pollution collection well.

The extra hotel days resolve only the residents’ immediate situation.

For the last four years, workers at the landfill have been trying to control a scorching-hot chemical reaction burning deep inside the layers of compacted trash. Residents of Val Verde and Castaic have complained about noxious odors and toxic releases from the site for even longer.

The well was being installed in area that environmental regulators thought was outside the 90 acres where garbage is known to be smoldering, indicating the heat reaction area may be even larger than previously understood, according to one state and one local official who spoke with The Times on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment.

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The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health had also called on the landfill to provide temporary housing through Dec. 3.

Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo calls for the operators of the Chiquita Canyon landfill to extend temporary housing for residents displaced after a large gas release at the site. (Tony Briscoe/ Los Angeles Times)

Mariah Arabalo was in town to have Thanksgiving at her mother’s house in Castaic. She said they won’t be able to do that.

“It’s disheartening to see all of these people who have worked so hard for their American dream — not just my parents — having their homes ripped away from them or feeling like they can’t even be there,” Arabalo said. “This community is being killed, and it’s disheartening. This was supposed to be my parents’ piece of paradise, but instead it’s paradise lost.”

Yasmina Valdivia, a longtime Val Verde resident, said she had just prepared her home for family to come over for the holiday week.

“We don’t feel safe to go home,” Valdivia said. “My table is set for my family to come, but they can’t come. We can’t enjoy our homes. We can’t enjoy the holidays.”

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Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth), who has long called for a state of emergency declaration at the landfill, expressed frustration with state and county environmental regulators. She has had to reach out to the White House and call on the Environmental Protection Agency for help, she said.

“This landfill is in total disarray and disrepair,” Schiavo said. “This is a jalopy with the wheels falling off.”

“Gov. Newsom, we need action now,” Schiavo said at the news conference. “We cannot wait any longer. The county has been negligent and is not stepping up for our community. It is the state’s responsibility to step in in that situation and save our residents and keep them safe. And if they’re not, then we need President Trump to come in.”

Schiavo joined Los Angeles County Supervisor Supervisor Kathryn Barger, U.S. Rep. George Whitesides (D-Agua Dulce) and state Sen. Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Acton) in sending a letter to Chiquita Canyon operators to demand long-term relocation assistance for the residents.

“Families living near Chiquita Canyon deserve more than temporary fixes and empty promises,” Barger said in a statement Friday. “The landfill needs to take responsibility for what these communities have been put through. It’s unfair to keep asking families to live with the consequences of a crisis they didn’t create.”

It remains unclear what gases and materials were released in the eruption, and how far they traveled. Air quality monitors in the area showed increased methane, ethanol, acetone and other flammable vapors, but at low levels. No chemicals were observed at levels above state or federal health-based standards.

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The release also showered people’s cars and homes in a black ash. The California Department of Toxic Substances Control collected samples and is testing the debris to see what was deposited in the community. The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a violation notice for the gas release and sent inspectors into communities after the incident.

Richard Humanic, a 29-year-old Castaic resident, first saw a black plume of smoke around 4 p.m. Nov. 16. Like his neighbors, he has dealt with nauseating smells from the site and difficulty breathing. He said this latest episode makes it clear that the landfill is unequipped to respond to the ongoing disaster.

“This is just a continuation of the saga,” Humanic said. “It just never ends. Everybody keeps telling us it’s getting better. And then this happens.

“The problem is the people that are running this, they may have known how to run a trash facility, but they don’t know how to run this.”