An explosion at the Chiquita Landfill in Santa Clarita Valley Nov 16 prompted dozens of families to leave.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously declared a local emergency in response to the powerful eruption of charred trash and landfill gases at Chiquita Canyon Landfill, marshaling more resources to respond to a smoldering chemical reaction at the troubled site.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents the 5th district which includes the landfill, grilled public health and safety authorities over their actions in response to the large gas release.

“Given all of the efforts to date that have not abated this ongoing incident, we must take any and all actions to leverage government authorities and resources to support our community,” Barger said. “I believe that it is now necessary for the county to proclaim a local emergency.”

Advertisement

“I’m not willing to wait for another incident to find out whether we could have done more,” Barger said

Barger repeatedly asked why authorities did not call for mandatory evacuations when drilling operations release a large plume of black smoke, ash and gas vapors.

Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, said county health code mandates that its staff evaluate the release’s magnitude and condition, including whether the release was controlled or ongoing.

Advertisement

“The determination was made by the health officer and our team that this condition, this situation, did not warrant evacuation orders,” she said.

But she also called on officials to consider making the permanently-closed landfill a Superfund site, a federal designation for heavily contaminated sites in need of federal assistance.

“I totally agree that people are very sick from exposures to bad odors,” Ferrer added, “and that in fact I would say our public health code has not kept up with the environmental threats that are more and more present in our communities.

Ferrer said the department staff has visited 1,400 households in nearby communities, in addition to the four hotels housing displaced residents. They have spoken with about 500 residents about the releases. Preliminary surveys found about 90% of the households surveyed reported noticing odors after the Nov. 16 release.

Leslie Luke, deputy director of the Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management, also said “at no time were conditions deemed to warrant the issuance of evacuation orders, evacuation warnings, or shelter-in-place notice.”

Board members also criticized what they said were misleading public statements by authorities, including an L.A. County fire spokesperson who said first responders had a “reading of zero for all the gases that we would expect to find.”

Advertisement

L.A. County fire chief Anthony Marrone agreed the spokesperson’s statements “were incorrect.” He said the county fire department has changed its procedures for future hazardous materials incidents, making sure to contact the South Coast Air Quality Management District and county health department to get their input before issuing statements.

“Using the terms ‘zero emissions’ is misleading because we know that just because there’s a non-detect on the equipment that we’re using, it doesn’t mean that there isn’t something in the air. If it smells, there’s something in the air, and everybody reported that they had very noxious smells, vile odors,” from the the gases that erupted.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger said she empathized with residents who noticed the blast’s smoke and vapors

“Last Monday, we saw something happen in Chiquita Canyon Landfill that should alarm every single one of us, here. Drilling operations triggered a release of pressurized landfill gas and debris that lasted for more than seven hours.

“Seven hours. Think about what it must have been like to live in that community that day, not knowing what was being released into the air and what it could mean for your family’s health.”

“I have serious questions about what happened that day, whether it could have been prevented, and how well prepared we should be should something like this happen again.”

Advertisement

Around 4 p.m. on Nov. 16, workers were drilling a gas collection well into the landfill when they hit a pocket of pressurized gas about 150 feet underground, according to the fire department and the landfill owner. This gas bubble, initially reported as methane gas, surged out of the borehole and resulted in the 500-foot fountain of dark-colored ash, gases and vaporized liquid waste known as leachate, according to authorities and landfill officials.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has ordered the landfill to cease drilling deeper than 100 feet until the landfill submits a plan detailing how it would prevent another large release.

The release also cloaked cars and homes in a black ash, according to residents. The California Department of Toxic Substances Control collected samples of this material for testing.

Methane, hydrogen gas, and toxic air pollutants were released, according to the EPA. The landfill’s air monitors, located in neighborhoods of Val Verde and Castaic, detected trace amounts of ethanol, acetone and other flammable liquids No pollutants were recorded above state or federal short-term standards. However, some of the landfill’s leachate has contained high levels of benzene and treated as hazardous waste when tested previously.

Landfill workers were drilling in an area previously thought to be unaffected by the ongoing chemical reaction at the site. Yet when they drilled down, they hit smoldering garbage.