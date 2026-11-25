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Just because the U.N. climate talks in Turkey imploded, it doesn’t mean that hope for rescuing an ever-warming world is gone, experts say. But the road ahead will be tougher, require changes to negotiations and may rely more on the efforts of individual nations and companies than joint action.

The planet will keep getting hotter.

The climate talks, called COP31, ended Sunday in division and finger-pointing, without the hoped-for overarching agreement on fighting climate change that the world could follow. The main reason for the collapse was disagreement over mentioning the need to transition away from fossil fuels, the chief cause of global warming.

“The world cannot afford a repeat of this moment,” United Nations Climate Chief Simon Stiell said as the negotiations fell apart. “The fight continues. We will never give up.”

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The Associated Press asked numerous experts to outline what’s next for the U.N. climate process, which reconvenes next year in Ethiopia, and the fight to reduce emissions of heat-trapping gases from the burning of fossil fuels.

Most of the experts found positives from the collapse, mostly in how it appears to be galvanizing many countries to do something about phasing out coal, oil and natural gas.

“This leads to a crisis. It is a climate and political crisis,” said Johan Rockström, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impacts Research in Germany. “But it will hopefully result in taking COP reform more seriously as well as ‘truly getting serious’ in delivery of the Paris Agreement.” That 2015 pact requires countries to ratchet up plans to cut carbon emissions and aims to keep global average temperatures out of the danger zone.

A firefighter works to extinguish a wildfire near Blagon in southwestern France on July 31, 2026. (Baz Ratner / Associated Press)

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The climate doesn’t ‘care about politics’

The Paris deal set goals of limiting long-term warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) and preferably below 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times. Earlier this year, the U.N. conceded that it’s inevitable that the world will blow past that 1.5-degree mark, not just for one year, but over the long term.

Exceeding it over the long term means “danger in terms of billions of people suffering from droughts, floods, fire, heat waves, disease and human-reinforced storms,” Rockström warned.

But the temperature climb isn’t stopping there.

Six times this month, the average global daily temperature was more than 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, according to the European climate service Copernicus.

“This is yet another sign that the climate doesn’t really care about our politics — either in the U.S. or COP,” said Berkeley Earth climate scientist Zeke Hausfather. Heat-trapping gases keep increasing in the air. The November temperature spikes show that the world is not only passing the 1.5 mark over the long term, but isn’t too far away from the 2-degree threshold, he said.

Cooling towers of the Dukovany nuclear power plant operate in Dukovany, Czech Republic, on Oct. 21, 2025. (Petr David Josek / Associated Press)

But University of Pennsylvania climate scientist Michael Mann argues against making too much of these November heat spikes because they were influenced by the El Niño weather pattern, which is a phenomenon separate from climate change.

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What happened after past talks failed

Given the need to address suffering from increasing extreme climate events such as the deadly Nepal flood, environmental advocates Mohamed Adow of Power Shift Africa and Tasneem Essop of Climate Action Network International called it “the worst COP ever.”

Climate negotiations historian Joanna DePledge of the University of Cambridge blamed the joint Turkey-Australia leadership of COP31 — as did many experts — for handling the negotiations poorly. She said there was no need for an overarching final agreement because the purpose of this round of talks was more about implementing past goals. Insisting on something big, and then not delivering it, was a mistake, she said.

Six years after the failure in Copenhagen, the world agreed to the landmark Paris pact.

Climate Analytics CEO Bill Hare said the failure of Copenhagen led the countries of the world to realize just how important it is to work together. And this failure will remind them to “stop running after the fossil fuel producers and companies and begin to deal seriously with the climate change problem,” he said.

People cross the Trishuli River on a suspension bridge after the original bridge was swept away by floods in Dhunge, Nuwakot district, Nepal, on Nov. 14, 2026. (Niranjan Shrestha / Associated Press)

Experts urge a reform of the climate talks

For years, experts have said the world needs to change the entire process of COP, a giant two-week climate Super Bowl that attracts 100,000 people to a closed-in campus. Many of the outside experts said the key thing is to ditch the requirement for near-unanimous consensus in big final agreements, and make it majority or super-majority rule.

Mann would also like to apply financial penalties such as embargoes and tariffs to countries that fail to fulfill climate commitments. He also thinks the talks should not be located in fossil fuel-exporting states — like four of the last five host countries.

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“We can no longer continue with this charade where a small number of bad petrostate actors stand in the way of planetary sustainability,” Mann said. “The U.N. must change the rules now.”

Hope lies in countries’ individual actions

While much of the focus in climate talks is on the overarching agreements, side deals that don’t require consensus are thriving.

About 80 countries signed on to Turkey’s plan to have 35% of the world’s energy use — including transportation such as cars and planes — come from electricity. That could reduce emissions by at least 8 billion metric tons, said International Energy Agency chief Fatih Birol.

Just before the conference started, Brazil offered countries specific “road maps” for how they could transition away from fossil fuels — and several have already adopted them. Nearly 60 countries are part of a separate conference devoted entirely to phasing out fossil fuels.

“The true test of climate action will be what happens beyond the negotiating halls,” U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said.

His message to young people, scientists and those vulnerable to climate disasters is “keep demanding action. Keep turning up the heat,” Guterres said. “Hold governments and companies to account.”

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Borenstein writes for The Associated Press.

