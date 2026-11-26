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The mountains encircling the Los Angeles Basin are buzzing with an extraordinary diversity of native bees, a finding that surprised even seasoned researchers.

A new study has produced the first statewide map of California’s native bees and it reveals a remarkable concentration of species near the sprawling metropolis.

The same areas are also rich in flowering plants, with Southern California accounting for about two-thirds of the state’s overlapping bee and plant hot spots, researchers found.

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“I had no idea that the mountains around the L.A. Basin were so important for plants and bees,” said Gretchen Le Buhn, a research associate at UC Santa Barbara who has studied bees for some three decades and led the study. “You know, that whole ring. Everybody I’ve shown it to is just, like, ‘What?’”

Exactly what sets the region apart is unclear, but Le Buhn offered possible explanations. It could be that there’s a plethora of habitats, or that those areas are fairly undisturbed. She said a probable next step will be to try to unravel it.

“Until we had this map, we didn’t know to ask those questions,” she said.

Despite native bees’ importance for numerous wild plants and California crops, no one had mapped out where they are. Part of the reason, Le Buhn said, was that the data hadn’t been “pulled together.” A significant part of the study involved just compiling and cleaning up the data, she added.

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To create their map, the researchers drew on nearly 560,000 bee specimens from institutions — documenting where and when they were found — representing 1,742 native bee species.

That means California is home to nearly half of the nation’s estimated 4,000 species of native bees.

It’s a notable dose of diversity, or, as Le Buhn put it, “California is more important than we think.”

But a wealth of species doesn’t mean they’re thriving. Information is limited, but there are signs they’re not all right.

Shared bee and plant hot spots cluster in the mountains of southern California, along the High Sierra and around San Francisco Bay. (Source: Alarcon-Cruz et al., iScience (2026). Licensed under CC BY 4.0 .)

Commercial honeybee populations crashed 20 years ago, and there was a sense that their wild kin probably shared in their struggles. Available indicators suggested a decline, but there was no robust tracking, Le Buhn said.

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“The state of the bees in the U.S. is pretty poorly understood,” said Sarina Jepsen, endangered species director at the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation.

About a quarter of North America’s bumblebees are known to face some level of extinction risk, but that’s just one of many types of bees, she said. A team at her organization is working to fill in the significant remaining blanks by evaluating the conservation status and extinction risk of all wild bees in the country.

The recent study sought to answer another question with conservation implications: Do places with a wide variety of flowering plants also host a wide variety of native bees?

Decision-makers often look to available data on plants — and sometimes animals — when they’re determining where to put parks or conserve land, according to Le Buhn. Bruce Baldwin, one of the study’s authors, already had mapped out centers of plant diversity and rarity. But no comparable map existed for bees.

Intuitively, it seemed like the bees would be where the flowers are, and Le Buhn initially expected the hot spots would overlap “almost exactly.” But that’s not what the researchers found.

Instead, plant diversity was just OK at predicting how many kinds of bees there are in an area. For rare bee species, the plant data was essentially useless.

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That’s why, the researchers say, conservation planners should take information about bees into account when deciding what areas to protect.

“These rare bees are range-restricted (endemic) in the way that matters for policy: Their whole range covers only a few places, so losing those places could mean losing the species,” Le Buhn writes in a guide to the study. Those areas tend to be arid or agricultural. Parts of the Mojave and Sonoran deserts are particularly important for rare bees, as are parts of the San Joaquin Valley and areas east of the Sierra Nevada.

The map also could help species that are widespread but imperiled, such as Crotch’s bumblebee, a candidate for the state endangered species list that has suffered steep declines amid climate change and habitat loss .

Though the fluffy, ground-nesting pollinator — which Le Buhn describes as “adorable” — is found across a broad area, its numbers are low wherever it lives. Protecting the map’s bee hot spots would indirectly benefit it, she said. Conservationists can use the study’s public dataset to pinpoint where the bee has been found and target those areas.

One of the next steps for the Xerces Society’s State of the Bees project is identifying key areas for conservation, and Jepsen expects the paper to come in handy.

It’ll allow conservation organizations such as hers “where we do pollinator-focused restoration, as well as government agencies and other conservation practitioners, to prioritize where we restore land,” she said. “It’ll allow entities to prioritize where to acquire land and where to put habitat into a protected area specifically for bees.”

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She called it a “really important study” that she now wants to see done on a national scale.

Based on the paper, landscapes around Los Angeles might be prime for protection — something that might not have been on folks’ radar. They’re not bustling with rare bees, but being rich in both plants and bees could offer bang for your buck.

“I would be thinking about making sure that those areas are healthy for bees and plants,” Le Buhn said.

