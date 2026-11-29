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Mountain lions are hard-wired to roam.

When the young cats reach a certain age, about 1 to 3, an instinct kicks in to wander from their birth range and stake out a territory of their own — ideally one with ample food, potential mates and, for the males, no competition from other males.

But for many of California’s mountain lion populations, sprawling subdivisions and busy highways make “dispersal,” as scientists call it, a dangerous and nearly impossible feat.

The problem is so severe that pumas in two isolated mountain ranges in Southern California could go extinct within 50 years. California officials in February listed lions in Southern California and the Central Coast as threatened.

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Key to the mountain lion’s long-term existence in these regions is allowing them to do what comes naturally: roam and roam far, from the Sierra Nevada to the Santa Monicas and the Santa Anas and beyond. It’s a driving force behind the $114-million Wallis Annenberg bridge spanning the 101 in Agoura Hills and set to open on Dec. 2.

Scientists have been collaring mountain lions for years, and the GPS tracking data collected on young pumas’ dispersal behaviors offer a rare and detailed look at how they navigate fragmented landscapes. The movements of three young males help illustrate how development has forced them to compete and sometimes make impossible decisions.

P-32

P-32, about 4 months old on Dec. 12, 2015, was born in the Malibu Springs area. (National Park Service)

In 2013, a litter of three mountain lion kittens was born in the Santa Monica Mountains. When National Park Service biologists first met and ear-tagged the trio, they were 25 days old. The male was designated P-32 , and his sisters P-33 and P-34.

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DNA tests revealed the kittens, though healthy, were the result of inbreeding . Their father, P-12, had mated with one of his offspring.

At the age of 17 months, P-33 crossed U.S. 101 at the Conejo grade, moving north through the Simi Hills and on to the Los Padres National Forest. She was the first lion to make such a journey in the Park Service’s 13 years of study in the area.

In April 2015, P-32 would follow in his sister’s footsteps.

To follow his movements, continue scrolling:

P-32 leaves his home in Point Mugu State Park and makes his way through the shrub-covered open space west of Thousand Oaks. Shrubland

Shrubland Development P-32 crosses the 101, becoming only the third radio-collared puma to successfully cross the freeway and the first male to disperse out of the mountain range. He crosses State Route 23 north of Thousand Oaks. For the next month, he meanders through the Simi Hills. Still searching for his own territory, P-32 crosses into the Santa Susana Mountains via State Route 118. Here, danger awaits. Santa Susana Mountains Moorpark 118 Simi Valley Chatsworth Camarillo 23 West Hills Oxnard Simi Hills 101 Thousand Oaks Calabasas Agoura Hills ANNENBERG WILDLIFE CROSSING P-32 SANDSTONE PEAK MUGU PEAK Santa Monica Mountains Malibu 5 MILES

“Subadult males are basically hard-wired to undergo these long-distance dispersal events to get away from their natal ranges, which evolutionarily, is a mechanism for avoiding inbreeding and reducing competition among relatives,” said Kyle Dougherty, a wildlife ecologist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who led a study analyzing the movements of dispersing mountain lions.

Male mountain lions typically disperse farther than females and require home ranges of up to 500 square miles — an area the size of the city of Los Angeles. P-22, the celebrated puma of Griffith Park, was confined to 8 square miles. Males will overlap with multiple females but typically won’t put up with other males in their territory.

A subadult P-32 on March 26, 2014. (National Park Service)

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In the Santa Susanas, young P-32 crossed paths with P-38 , a large male who dominated the mountains north of Simi Valley.

GPS data showed P-38 was “hot on P-32’s tracks,” according to park biologists, probably forcing the younger lion to cross State Route 126 into the Los Padres National Forest. There, he was met with another competitor.

Park biologists believe an uncollared lion, possibly P-16, may have pushed him out of the area and forced him to make another fateful freeway crossing.

P-32 arrives in the Santa Susanas, where an elder lion, P‑38, appears to closely follow him. To avoid a potentially deadly conflict with P‑38, the younger cat crosses the 126 into the Santa Clarita Valley. In the Los Padres, he finds himself in the territory of another male lion, possibly P‑16. P-32 begins looking for an exit route from the Los Padres and seems to search for a way across the eight-lane Interstate 5. After months trying to establish his home range in the Los Padres, he crosses the 126 for a sixth and final time. P-32 is killed trying to cross the 5 north of Castaic. He was 21 months old, still a juvenile. Topatopa Mountains Angeles Nat’l Forest Los Padres Nat’l Forest P-16’s territory Castaic Lake Piru 5 Piru Santa Clarita 126 Santa Clara River Fillmore Santa Susana Mountains Santa Paula OAT MOUNTAIN Sylmar P-38’s territory Moorpark 118 Simi Valley Chatsworth 5 MILES

“The unfortunate thing about being a big cat is you have to move to get away from your parents and then upon arrival, you’re fighting for resources,” said Kyle Gustafson, an Arkansas State University wildlife geneticist who has studied California’s puma populations. “In the case of big cats, literally fighting. And the winner survives.”

M-329

In the mountains above Frazier Park in 2023, UC Davis wildlife veterinarians and biologists collared a young male lion as he was making his way from his mother’s home range. They dubbed him M-329.

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M-329 is about 18 months old when collared and living with his mother and sister. Forest He embarks on a 50-mile journey through the grasslands around the Pleito Hills and San Emigdio Mountains. Grassland During 10 days of focused movement, he passes through the community of Pine Mountain Club, returning to his natal range before attempting a remarkable feat. M-329 makes a series of sharp turns, bringing him within 1,000 feet of the 5. He veers back into Fort Tejon State Historic Park, where he camps among the shrubs. He’s still about three-quarters of a mile from the freeway. After days of idling, M‑329 sets out again, following the 5 north but keeping his distance from the road. At about 1 a.m. the next day, after hours of biding his time, he dashes across the freeway and off into the night. Gorman Pleito Hills 5 GRAPEVINE PEAK Tehachapi Mountains San Emigdio Mountains M-329 Pine Mountain Club Lebec Frazier Park MT. PINOS FRAZIER MOUNTAIN 5 MILES

M-329 made the decision to traverse the freeway relatively quickly — after about five hours — compared with other dispersing lions tracked by the researchers. On average, dispersing lions spent 9 hours near a freeway before leaving the area and almost 20 hours before actually making an attempt, “perhaps suggesting they were seeking suitable times or sites for crossings,” the study authors wrote.

On the other side of the freeway, M‑329 roams freely through the relatively undisturbed Tehachapi Mountains. After a 75-mile trek, he hits another significant barrier, State Route 58 east of Bakersfield. Two weeks later, M‑329 finally crosses the highway. He explores the Piute Mountains and spends brief periods in the same area, a movement pattern typical of dispersing mountain lions. M-329 crosses the 58 once again at nearly the same place he did two months earlier. M-329’s radio collar fails. Lake Isabella 178 Piute Mountains Bakersfield 58 Keene Arvin California City Tehachapi Mojave DOUBLE MOUNTAIN EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE Tehachapi Mountains 14 5 GRAPEVINE PEAK Rosamond San Emigdio Mountains Frazier Park MT. PINOS 5 MILES

M-329’s journey through the Tehachapis is encouraging because it shows that mountain lions from isolated parts of Southern California and the Central Coast could connect with the larger, genetically diverse populations of the Sierra Nevada — home to some 1,600 lions.

Critically, mountain lions must be able to move from the north to the south.

“It’s clear we need that genetic flow from the Sierras to feed these more endangered isolated subpopulations,” said Fernando Najera, a wildlife research veterinarian and the director of the California Mountain Lion Project at UC Davis.

M-329 plays with a predator call, a device used to attract mountain lions to bait sites. (UC Davis California Carnivores Program)

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Using location data from 87 dispersing mountain lions, Dougherty and collaborators from around the state mapped how mountain lions navigate California’s fragmented landscape. The map, researchers said, reflects the decisions young lions make.

Bright shades of blue represent areas that are easier for lions to move through — generally forest and shrubland. Cast in dark shadow are areas more difficult to traverse: urban development, roadways, agricultural land, desert.

Ease of movement Easier Harder Sierra Nevada San Francisco Bay Central Valley Tehachapis Mojave Desert Santa Monicas Santa Anas San Francisco Bay Sierra Nevada Central Valley Tehachapis Mojave Desert Santa Monicas Santa Anas Dougherty and others (2025), Frontiers in Ecology and the Environment LOS ANGELES TIMES

In the highly urbanized Santa Monicas and Santa Anas, mountain lions show the lowest documented levels of genetic diversity for the species since the Florida panther population, which almost went extinct in the 1990s .

“California’s mountain lions are so genetically structured that if you picked a random lion out of the state, you could probably tell which region it came from by its DNA,” Gustafson said. “That’s not true in very many states. Part of the reason it’s true in California is the state’s rugged geography and its dense human population.”

The longer a mountain lion population remains isolated, the more signs of “inbreeding depression” begin to emerge, such as kinked tails, deformed sperm and potentially fewer kittens.

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The Tehachapis are a narrow strip of habitat, flanked by Central Valley agricultural fields to the northwest and the arid Antelope Valley to the southeast. The 5 and the 58 stand as southwestern and northeastern boundaries, respectively.

Here are M-329’s movements between February and September 2023, when his radio collar failed. He later died, but it’s unclear when and researchers were not able to determine the cause of his death.

Piute Mountains Bakersfield 58 Tehachapi Mountains 5 Mojave Desert 138 10 MILES Dougherty and others (2025), Frontiers in Ecology and the Environment LOS ANGELES TIMES

A close look at the map reveals “stepping stones” — remnant patches of forest or shrub — which roaming cats can use along their journeys to establish their breeding ranges. Some may be large enough to live in, but too small to find a mate. Other, smaller patches might offer a break from human disturbance or a place to find a deer to eat, Dougherty said.

Even though pumas can use these stepping stones, researchers still stress the need for larger-scale interventions, such as wildlife bridges or underpasses, combined with fencing to funnel them to new territory.

10 lion populations Researchers in 2019 found that California’s mountain lions are split into genetically distinct clusters, separated by freeways, cities and farmland. North Coast Modoc Plateau Suitable habitat Western Sierra Santa Cruz Eastern Sierra Central Coast Transverse Range Santa Monicas Peninsular Santa Anas Genetic research by Gustafson and others (2019), Conservation Genetics; Clusters mapped by Dellinger and others (2020), Ecology and Evolution LOS ANGELES TIMES

“Mountain lions in California do need some help from people in terms of building crossing structures and preserving the habitat that’s left,” Dougherty said. “They can help themselves to an extent, but habitat in key dispersal corridors needs to be maintained for them to move through these more developed areas.”

Since the late 1980s, scientists have warned that California’s habitats have a connectivity problem.

Paul Beier was one of the first to study mountain lion movement in the state, collaring dozens of animals in the Santa Ana Mountains through the early ‘90s. Cut off from the Eastern Peninsular ranges by Interstate 15, the roughly 780-square-mile Santa Anas to the west are not large enough to sustain their diverse wildlife population.

In a 1993 paper, Beier suggested lions there might die out within several decades — and likely within 100 years — due to small population size and the effects of inbreeding if connectivity between the two mountain ranges was not restored.

Decades later, state agencies and the Nature Conservancy are planning wildlife crossings along some of the state’s most formidable barriers, such as the 15 in Temecula and State Route 58 in the Tehachapis.

The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing, photographed on Oct. 7, spans the U.S. 101 in Agoura Hills. (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)

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Sites for potential crossings are carefully evaluated. In planning the new Annenberg bridge spanning the 101, National Park Service biologists placed cameras around Liberty Canyon and monitored the movements of pumas, deer and other species to identify suitable habitats to link.

“We don’t want to build a crossing and then have a gas station built on one side,” said Trish Smith, a senior ecologist at the Nature Conservancy. “That defeats the purpose of the whole crossing in the first place.”

Also at play are the predators’ natural instincts. Mountain lions try to stay hidden and follow landscape features like drainages or ridgetops.

Smith added that although the Annenberg bridge is a “great way to launch these projects,” not all crossings need be so grand. In many places, retrofitting drainage structures — such as a tunnel under a highway — could create passageways for pumas and other species.

“Although the focus is on mountain lions, it’s a lot more than that,” Smith said. “All species will benefit, and it’s the mountain lion that’s leading the way on that.

“The mountain lion is our ambassador for securing connectivity across the state.”

Caltrans and the National Park Service retrofitted five drainage culverts along State Route 118 to allow wildlife to cross under the two-lane highway. They also installed fencing to funnel animals to tunnels. (National Park Service)

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Camera traps captured wildlife of all sizes in the vicinity of the 118 undercrossings. (National Park Service)

Pumas probably use most bridges and culverts big enough for them to fit through, said Fraser Shilling, director of the UC Davis Road Ecology Center. The connectivity problem for lions, he said in an email, boils down to “the sheer number being killed on highways.”

An estimated 780 pumas — 18% of the state’s population — are killed on major California roadways each year, according to an analysis by the UC center. The report suggested the “unrelenting assault” of traffic collisions could lead to the regional extinction of species such as the Santa Monica Mountains’ lion population.

“Dead lions don’t connect and lead to smaller populations,” Shilling said.

Fencing off high-collision roadways, the report argued, is the best defense against roadkill.

M-202

M-202 was born far from sprawling cities and busy highways.

For the first 16 months of his life, the young lion roamed the Eastern Sierra before embarking on his quest to establish a territory of his own.

M-202 sets out from his birth range near Mammoth Lakes. In this part of the state, mountain lions encounter significantly fewer human obstacles. That shows in M‑202’s long-distance dispersal. Fifty miles from his birthplace, M‑202 reaches Kings Canyon and Sequoia national parks. M‑202 ends up in the yard of a Visalia residential neighborhood. Wildlife officials tranquilize and transport him back to the mountains. Back in his natural habitat, he seems to pick up where he left off. He returns to Lake Kaweah for two weeks before moving northwest. While M-202 did not pass through any major urban areas or freeways like P‑32 or even M‑329, the vast agricultural fields of the Central Valley may have prevented him from moving farther west. Agriculture Mono Lake Lee Vining Yosemite Nat’l Park Inyo Nat’l Forest Benton HALF DOME M-202 Yosemite Valley 395 Modesto 6 Mammoth Lakes Lake Crowley Lake McClure Mariposa Eastern Sierra Owens River 140 Merced Yosemite Lakes Big Pine 41 Madera Kings Canyon Nat’l Park Kings River 180 Independence Fresno 395 245 99 Sequoia Nat’l Park MT. WHITNEY Owens Lake Three Rivers Lake Kaweah Visalia 25 MILES

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Some genetic diversity can be restored even if small numbers of mountain lions are able to move freely into isolated populations. Research conducted by John Benson, an associate professor of wildlife ecology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, suggests that just one newcomer per generation in these small populations may be enough to maintain genetic diversity and stave off local extinction, a phenomenon known as “genetic rescue.”

In a desperate move to save Florida’s panthers, wildlife officials there relocated eight female lions from Texas into the swamps and prairies in the southern part of the Sunshine State. The population rebounded — though the benefits of translocations alone may be short-lived, scientists reported last year.

Urban development restricts mountain lion movement Young pumas in natural areas, such as the Eastern Sierra, can disperse farther from their birthplaces than those in more developed regions. Outcome Established home range Lost contact Died Sex Female Male Highly developed areas Natural areas Dispersal distances are a straight-line measurement from Point A to Point B. The Santa Monica Mountains area includes animals from the Los Padres National Forest. *M-56 dispersed from the Camp Pendleton area in March 2010. He stunned scientists by becoming the seventh lion to cross Interstate 15 (via an underpass) and the only GPS-collared to manage the feat. His remarkable and tragic journey was covered by The Times in 2010. Dougherty and others (2025), Frontiers in Ecology and the Environment LOS ANGELES TIMES

In more than 25 years of study, National Park Service biologists Seth Riley and Jeff Sikich have documented several mountain lions that made it into the Santa Monicas. None made a bigger impact than P-12, the father of P-32.

After crossing the 101 from the Simi Hills, he sired at least eight litters of kittens and became the mountain range’s king, his domain spanning the Oxnard Plain to Will Rogers State Beach. P-12’s arrival brought about some genetic rescue for the population, until he began breeding with other close relatives.

M-202 was captured in a Visalia yard after he strayed away from the mountains. (Visalia Police Department)

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M-202’s story ends in a mystery.

Back in the mountains after his detour in the Central Valley, the cat from Mammoth Lakes journeyed northwest.

As fall set in, he roamed the foothills of the high Sierra for the next two months. His collar last pinged on Nov. 17, 110 miles from home.