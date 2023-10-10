LA Times Today: California conservationists take aim at wild burros
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
Wild burros are a reminder of California’s Gold Rush era.
But in the century since then, the burros have proliferated in the San Bernardino Mountains, devouring everything in their path. Now conservationists are calling for drastic measures to curb the population and protect endangered species.
L.A. Times reporter Louis Sahagún told Lisa McRee the story of how wild burros became such a pain.
But in the century since then, the burros have proliferated in the San Bernardino Mountains, devouring everything in their path. Now conservationists are calling for drastic measures to curb the population and protect endangered species.
L.A. Times reporter Louis Sahagún told Lisa McRee the story of how wild burros became such a pain.