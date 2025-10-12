Anuncio
Deportes

Nueve preocupaciones que deben tener los Dodgers al enfrentarse a los Brewers en la Serie de Campeonato

Illo, clockwise from top ri
(Fotos de Associated Press y Getty Images; ilustración fotográfica de Tim Hubbard / Los Angeles Times.)
Los Angeles Times staff Jack Harris
Por Jack Harris
Staff Writer Seguir
1

Los Dodgers tuvieron doble trabajo el sábado por la noche.

Mientras entrenaban en el Dodger Stadium, dos días después de ganar su Serie Divisional de la Liga Nacional contra los Philadelphia Phillies, tenían el quinto partido de la otra Serie Divisional de la Liga Nacional en el marcador, lo que les permitió echar un primer vistazo a su rival en la Serie de Campeonato de la Liga Nacional.

“Sin duda, es estupendo poder disponer de un par de días para resetear, prepararse y hacer nuestro trabajo”, declaró el mánager Dave Roberts el sábado por la tarde. “Tendremos ese partido en la pantalla gigante”.

Lo que vieron mientras entrenaban fue una victoria por 3-1 de los Milwaukee Brewers, que da lugar al primer partido de la NLCS el lunes en el American Family Field.

Hasta el sábado, los Dodgers estaban esperando a su rival antes de elegir al lanzador titular del primer partido o cerrar la alineación para la NLCS.

Ahora ya saben a quién se enfrentarán en la lucha por llegar a la Serie Mundial.

Antes de la NLCS de esta semana, aquí hay nueve cosas que deben saber sobre los Brewers:

2

Una marca identificable

La nómina de 143 millones de dólares de los Brewers este año fue inferior a la de otros 20 equipos de la Major League Baseball, incluidos los históricamente malos Colorado Rockies, y casi un tercio del tamaño de la de los Dodgers.

Eso significaba que, en lugar de contar con estrellas y potentes armas ofensivas, los Brewers tenían que construir su equipo en torno a un estilo particular de béisbol. Y en ataque, donde fueron terceros en la liga en puntuación este año, eso les llevó a apostar por un enfoque de juego pequeño.

Llegaron a base, ocupando el tercer lugar en promedio de bateo (.258) y el cuarto en bases por bolas. Batearon buenos lanzamientos, registrando el quinto menor número de ponches y persiguiendo fuera de la zona con la tasa más baja de la MLB. Hicieron contacto (con la tercera tasa más baja de fallos de las Grandes Ligas) y presionaron a las defensas (ocupando el segundo lugar en bases robadas). También tuvieron el segundo mejor promedio de bateo con corredores en posición de anotar.

No importó que solo fueran 22.º en jonrones o 12.º en porcentaje de slugging. De todos modos, solo el 33 % de sus carreras anotadas llegaron a través de grandes jonrones (la tercera marca más baja de la MLB).

En cambio, construyeron una alineación llena de bateadores difíciles de eliminar y que no se desviaban del plan del equipo. Formularon una identidad y la llevaron a la temporada más ganadora en la historia de su franquicia, con 97-65.

3

Un gerente de la vieja escuela

Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy
El mánager de los Milwaukee Brewers, Pat Murphy, regresa al dugout tras realizar un cambio de lanzador durante un partido en julio de 2024.
(Erin Hooley / Associated Press)

Si ese estilo suena casi universitario, es porque proviene del mánager de los Brewers, un antiguo entrenador universitario de la vieja escuela.

Después de dirigir programas universitarios de renombre en Notre Dame y Arizona State durante tres décadas, Pat Murphy, de 66 años, se ha convertido en uno de los personajes más queridos del béisbol profesional en los últimos años.

Se unió a los Brewers en 2016 como entrenador de banca de Craig Counsell. Cuando Counsell se marchó hace dos años a los Cubs (el equipo al que Milwaukee venció en la NLDS), Murphy fue ascendido al puesto de entrenador principal.

Ahora es conocido por su gran personalidad, su enfoque práctico a la hora de moldear el estilo de béisbol de Milwaukee... y por sus hábitos más desenfadados, como los «pancakes de bolsillo» que devora en medio de los partidos.

Recién llegado a la liga, Murphy se enfrentó a una situación inusual: un cambio de lanzador durante un partido en julio de 2024.

4

Un cuerpo de lanzadores impecable

A pesar de toda la atención que han recibido este año la singular ofensiva y el incomparable mánager de los Brewers, el cuerpo de lanzadores del club sigue siendo la columna vertebral del equipo.

Los Brewers, conocidos desde hace tiempo por su capacidad para desarrollar el talento de los lanzadores y reponer la profundidad del equipo a pesar de su escaso presupuesto, ocuparon el segundo lugar en las Grandes Ligas en ERA por equipo esta temporada, el tercero en promedio de bateo permitido y el quinto en ponches.

Al igual que con la ofensiva, se requirió la producción de todo el equipo. La rotación de los Brewers tuvo el tercer mejor ERA, pero registró el quinto menor número de entradas. Sin embargo, su bullpen fue sexto en ERA y quinto en porcentaje de salvamentos.

Los Dodgers lo aprendieron de primera mano este año, cuando fueron barridos dos veces por Milwaukee en julio. En esos seis partidos, los Dodgers anotaron solo 16 carreras, nueve menos que las que consiguieron contra cualquier otro equipo de la Liga Nacional. También batearon .179, menos que cualquier otro rival al que se enfrentaron, excepto los Texas Rangers.

5

El líder en victorias de la Liga Nacional

El verdadero as de los Brewers esta temporada fue el veterano lanzador derecho Freddy Peralta, dos veces All-Star, que logró el mejor rendimiento de su carrera con un promedio de carreras limpias permitidas de 2.70, 17 victorias en 33 aperturas, el mejor de la Liga Nacional, y la impresionante cifra de 204 ponches en solo 176 ⅔ entradas (la sexta mejor marca de ponches por cada nueve entradas de la MLB).

Peralta fue el abridor de Milwaukee en el primer partido de la NLDS, en el que ponchó a nueve en 5 ⅔ entradas y cedió dos carreras. Probablemente volverá a ser el abridor del primer partido de la Serie de Campeonato de la Liga Nacional, donde los Dodgers tendrán que prepararse para su engañosa bola rápida de 90 mph (que limitó los contactos fuertes y mantuvo a sus oponentes en un promedio de solo .209 en la temporada regular) y una mezcla secundaria de cambios, curvas y sliders (que provocó más de un tercio de los swings).

Peralta fue titular en dos partidos contra los Dodgers este año, lanzando seis entradas sin permitir carreras el 7 de julio en Milwaukee, antes de ceder cuatro carreras en cinco entradas dos semanas más tarde en el Dodger Stadium.

6

El talento tardío

Al comienzo de esta temporada, el exjugador seleccionado en primera ronda del draft Quinn Priester parecía más un fracaso que un futuro miembro de la rotación de la postemporada.

Tras registrar una efectividad de 6.23 en sus dos primeras temporadas en las Grandes Ligas con los Piratas de Pittsburgh y los Medias Rojas de Boston, los Cervales adquirieron al lanzador derecho de 25 años en abril a cambio de dos jugadores de ligas menores con la esperanza de que pudiera aportar profundidad a la rotación.

En cambio, se convirtió en su segundo mejor abridor.

El debut de Priester en la postemporada no fue bien, ya que cedió cuatro carreras en la primera entrada del tercer partido antes de ser sustituido tras solo dos outs.

Pero en 29 salidas en la temporada regular, Priester tuvo una efectividad de 3.32 con un récord de 13-3, lo que supuso el porcentaje de victorias más alto de las Grandes Ligas. No poncha a muchos bateadores (solo 132 en 157 ⅓ entradas) ni lanza la pelota con una velocidad excepcional (su bola rápida alcanza los 151 km/h). Pero tuvo uno de los mejores índices de bolas rodadas del deporte gracias a un sinker que utilizó más que nunca en su carrera.

7

El novato All-Star

Jacob Misiorowski,
Jacob Misiorowski, de los Milwaukee Brewers, reacciona tras eliminar a Freddie Freeman, de los Dodgers, durante un partido el 8 de julio.
(Aaron Gash / Associated Press)

¿Recuerdan a Jacob Misiorowski? El novato fenómeno que se ganó una inesperada selección para el All-Star (con solo cinco aperturas en su carrera) tras dominar a los Dodgers con una joya de 12 ponches a principios de julio.

Bueno, resultó que no era la reencarnación de Paul Skenes, ya que terminó con una efectividad de 5.36 durante el resto de la temporada (mientras luchaba contra una lesión en la espinilla) que lo llevó al bullpen de Milwaukee en la postemporada.

Sin embargo, el lanzador de 2 metros de altura causó un gran impacto en la NLDS, lanzando tres entradas sin permitir carreras en el segundo partido y cuatro más en el quinto partido, en el que el ganador se lo llevaba todo.

Una vez más, parece que va a desempeñar un papel clave en la NLCS. Y el hecho de que pueda o no repetir su dominio contra los Dodgers podría ser un factor decisivo en la serie.

8

Profundidad, profundidad y más profundidad

Más allá de los nombres mencionados, el cuerpo de lanzadores de los Brewers sigue llegando en oleadas.

Está el astuto veterano lanzador zurdo José Quintana (11-7, 3.96 ERA), que ha sido durante mucho tiempo una espina clavada para los Dodgers (2.32 ERA en 15 salidas contra ellos).

Está la jerarquía de relevistas de gran potencia de Trevor Megill (30 salvamentos, 2.49 ERA), Abner Uribe (siete salvamentos, 37 holds, 1.67 ERA) y el zurdo Jared Koenig (dos salvamentos, 27 holds, 2.86 ERA).

Hay relevistas intermedios productivos como Grant Anderson y Nick Mears (derechazos con más de 60 apariciones y promedios de carreras limpias permitidas por debajo de 3,50) y Aaron Ashby (otro zurdo con un promedio de carreras limpias permitidas de 2,16, pero que tuvo dificultades como abridor en la NLDS).

Esto significa que, incluso en una serie de siete partidos, podría haber pocos puntos débiles en el cuerpo de lanzadores de Milwaukee que los Dodgers puedan aprovechar.

9

Profundidad también en el plato

Volviendo a la ofensiva, los Brewers compensan su falta de grandes nombres con una profundidad ofensiva igualmente impresionante.

Christian Yelich es el nombre más conocido del club.

El ex MVP bateó .264 con los máximos del equipo en jonrones (29) y carreras impulsadas (103), mientras que actuaba principalmente como bateador designado. Jackson Chourio es un ex prospecto con un contrato de 82 millones de dólares, que viene de una temporada con .270, 21 jonrones y 78 carreras impulsadas.

Sin embargo, además de ellos, los Brewers cuentan con muchos otros contribuyentes.

El segunda base Brice Turang bateó .288 con 18 jonrones. El jardinero Isaac Collins, un novato de 28 años, bateó .263 con 22 dobles. El exjugador de los Chicago White Sox Andrew Vaughn fue adquirido en un intercambio a mitad de temporada después de ser relegado a las ligas menores, y luego floreció con un promedio de .308 y 46 carreras impulsadas, comenzando con una serie decisiva contra los Dodgers en julio. Y luego está el receptor William Contreras, que bateó .260 con 17 jonrones.

10

Ventaja de jugar en casa

Los Brewers se aseguraron el mejor récord del béisbol y la ventaja de jugar en casa durante toda la postemporada, gracias en gran parte a lo bien que jugaron en su campo.

Las 52 victorias en casa del equipo solo fueron superadas por los Philadelphia Phillies y los Toronto Blue Jays en las Grandes Ligas, empatando con los Dodgers en el segundo lugar de la Liga Nacional. Y en la NLDS, lograron un 3-0 en el American Family Field.

Ahí es donde comenzará la NLCS el lunes por la noche.

Deportes

Jack Harris

Jack Harris covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered the Angels, the Kings and almost everything else the L.A. sports scene had to offer. A Phoenix native, he originally interned at The Times before joining the staff in 2019.

