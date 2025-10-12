Nueve preocupaciones que deben tener los Dodgers al enfrentarse a los Brewers en la Serie de Campeonato

Suscríbase al Kiosco Digital
Encuentre noticias sobre su comunidad, entretenimiento, eventos locales y todo lo que desea saber del mundo del deporte y de sus equipos preferidos.
Al continuar, acepta nuestros Términos de servicio y nuestra Política de privacidad.
Jack Harris covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered the Angels, the Kings and almost everything else the L.A. sports scene had to offer. A Phoenix native, he originally interned at The Times before joining the staff in 2019.