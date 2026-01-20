Colombianos a toda velocidad: Los Ramírez van por el campeonato estatal de K1 Speed en Irvine
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - ENERO 06: David Ramírez, a la izquierda, de Orange, felicita a su hijo Nikolás Ramírez, de 10 años, tras una carrera de clasificación de liga en K1 Speed Anaheim el martes 6 de enero de 2026, en Anaheim, California. (Gary Coronado / Para Los Angeles Times en Español)
(Gary Coronado/For LA Times en Espanol)
Daniel, Nikolás y su padre David clasificaron al California State Championship y mantienen vivo un proyecto familiar que nació por cercanía, creció por pasión y hoy apunta a escenarios nacionales e internacionales.
Anaheim — A solo cinco minutos de su casa y casi por casualidad, David Ramírez encontró hace años un punto de encuentro que hoy lo tiene compitiendo junto a sus dos hijos, Daniel y Nikolás, al más alto nivel del karting indoor en California.
Los tres lograron clasificar al K1 Speed California State Championship, donde representarán a Anaheim tras subir al podio en sus respectivas divisiones.
Los Ramírez, de origen colombiano y residentes en Anaheim, competirán a finales de mes en Irvine frente a los mejores pilotos del estado. Un buen resultado les abriría la puerta al campeonato nacional y, posteriormente, al E-World Championship, un torneo internacional “outdoor” con bolsa de $79,000 y competidores de más de 10 países.
“Todo empezó porque vivíamos cerca y a mí siempre me han gustado los carros”, explicó David, quien comenzó a correr en K1 Speed en 2008, cuando aún no tenía a sus hijos. “Era una forma accesible de venir a correr sin tener que comprar nada. Con el tiempo, esto creció y se volvió algo mucho más grande”.
Anuncio
Daniel, de 13 años, se proclamó campeón de la Teen Division, Nikolás, de 10 años, ganó la Junior Division y David finalizó segundo en la Adult Division, resultados que les aseguraron el pase al estatal como parte del Top 3 de cada categoría. No es la primera vez que lo logran, pues en 2024 también clasificaron los tres.
1/14
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: David Ramirez, left, of Orange, congratulates his son Daniel Ramirez, 13, after a league quallifying race at K1 Speed Anaheim on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026 in Anaheim, California. The Ramirez family won the right to participate in the K1 Speed state go-karting event to be held in Irvine at the end of January and beginning of Fegruary. With a chance to advance to the nationals. (Gary Coronado / For LA Times en Espanol) (Gary Coronado/For LA Times en Espanol)
2/14
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: David Ramirez, of Orange, reacts to his sons Daniel, 13, and Nikolas, 10, placing first and second in a league quallifying race at K1 Speed Anaheim on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026 in Anaheim, California. The Ramirez family won the right to participate in the K1 Speed state go-karting event to be held in Irvine at the end of January and beginning of Fegruary. With a chance to advance to the nationals. (Gary Coronado / For LA Times en Espanol) (Gary Coronado/For LA Times en Espanol)
3/14
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Daniel Ramirez, 13, of Orange, turns the corner in a league qualifying race at K1 Speed Anaheim on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026 in Anaheim, California. Ramirez has been racing six years. The Ramirez family won the right to participate in the K1 Speed state go-karting event to be held in Irvine at the end of January and beginning of Fegruary. With a chance to advance to the nationals. (Gary Coronado / For LA Times en Espanol) (Gary Coronado/For LA Times en Espanol)
4/14
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Nikolas Ramirez, 10, of Orange, turns the corner in a league qualifying race at K1 Speed Anaheim on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026 in Anaheim, California. Ramirez began racing at 5-yrs-old. The Ramirez family won the right to participate in the K1 Speed state go-karting event to be held in Irvine at the end of January and beginning of Fegruary. With a chance to advance to the nationals. (Gary Coronado / For LA Times en Espanol) (Gary Coronado/For LA Times en Espanol)
5/14
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Daniel Ramirez, 13, gets ready before a league qualifying race at K1 Speed Anaheim on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026 in Anaheim, California. Ramirez has been racing six years. The Ramirez family won the right to participate in the K1 Speed state go-karting event to be held in Irvine at the end of January and beginning of Fegruary. With a chance to advance to the nationals. (Gary Coronado / For LA Times en Espanol) (Gary Coronado/For LA Times en Espanol)
6/14
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Kelly Campos, 19, left, helps Nikolas Ramirez, 10, of Orange, fasten his seat belt harness while he adjust his helmet before a league qualifying race at K1 Speed Anaheim on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026 in Anaheim, California. Ramirez began racing at 5-yrs-old. The Ramirez family won the right to participate in the K1 Speed state go-karting event to be held in Irvine at the end of January and beginning of Fegruary. With a chance to advance to the nationals. (Gary Coronado / For LA Times en Espanol) (Gary Coronado/For LA Times en Espanol)
7/14
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Nikolas Ramirez, 10, straps on his helmet before a league qualifying race at K1 Speed Anaheim on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026 in Anaheim, California. Ramirez began racing at 5-yrs-old. The Ramirez family won the right to participate in the K1 Speed state go-karting event to be held in Irvine at the end of January and beginning of Fegruary. With a chance to advance to the nationals. (Gary Coronado / For LA Times en Espanol) (Gary Coronado/For LA Times en Espanol)
8/14
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Daniel Ramirez, 13, left, of Orange, gives his brother Nikolas Ramirez, 10, a fist bump before a league qualifying race at K1 Speed Anaheim on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026 in Anaheim, California. The Ramirez family won the right to participate in the K1 Speed state go-karting event to be held in Irvine at the end of January and beginning of Fegruary. With a chance to advance to the nationals. (Gary Coronado / For LA Times en Espanol) (Gary Coronado/For LA Times en Espanol)
9/14
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Nikolas Ramirez, 10, center, walks to his go-kart for a league qualifying race at K1 Speed Anaheim on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026 in Anaheim, California. Ramirez began racing at 5-yrs-old. The Ramirez family won the right to participate in the K1 Speed state go-karting event to be held in Irvine at the end of January and beginning of Fegruary. With a chance to advance to the nationals. (Gary Coronado / For LA Times en Espanol) (Gary Coronado/For LA Times en Espanol)
10/14
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Daniel Ramirez, 13, center, of Orange, looks for his pole position on the monitor before his qualifying league race at K1 Speed Anaheim on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026 in Anaheim, California. Ramirez has been racing six years. The Ramirez family won the right to participate in the K1 Speed state go-karting event to be held in Irvine at the end of January and beginning of Fegruary. With a chance to advance to the nationals. (Gary Coronado / For LA Times en Espanol) (Gary Coronado/For LA Times en Espanol)
11/14
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Nikolas Ramirez, 10, center, of Orange, flanked by Connor Montgomery, left, of Garden Grove, and Trenton Thomas, 12, of Huntington Beach, prepare for their league qualifying race at K1 Speed Anaheim on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026 in Anaheim, California. Ramirez began racing at 5-yrs-old. The Ramirez family won the right to participate in the K1 Speed state go-karting event to be held in Irvine at the end of January and beginning of Fegruary. With a chance to advance to the nationals. (Gary Coronado / For LA Times en Espanol) (Gary Coronado/For LA Times en Espanol)
12/14
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Nikolas Ramirez, 10, center second from left, of Orange, gets instruction along with other drivers before their league qualifying race at K1 Speed Anaheim on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026 in Anaheim, California. Ramirez began racing at 5-yrs-old. The Ramirez family won the right to participate in the K1 Speed state go-karting event to be held in Irvine at the end of January and beginning of Fegruary. With a chance to advance to the nationals. (Gary Coronado / For LA Times en Espanol) (Gary Coronado/For LA Times en Espanol)
13/14
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: David Ramirez, left, of Orange, son Nikolas Ramirez, 10, wife Natalia Palacio, and son Daniel Ramirez, 13, pose for a portrait at K1 Speed Anaheim on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026 in Anaheim, California. The Ramirez family won the right to participate in the K1 Speed state go-karting event to be held in Irvine at the end of January and beginning of Fegruary. With a chance to advance to the nationals. (Gary Coronado / For LA Times en Espanol) (Gary Coronado/For LA Times en Espanol)
14/14
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: K1 Speed Anaheim on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026 in Anaheim, California. The Ramirez family won the right to participate in the K1 Speed state go-karting event to be held in Irvine at the end of January and beginning of Fegruary. With a chance to advance to the nationals. (Gary Coronado / For LA Times en Espanol) (Gary Coronado/For LA Times en Espanol)
Para Daniel, el proceso ha sido tan importante como el resultado.
“Todo es un proceso de aprendizaje. Empiezas desde abajo y vas subiendo poco a poco. Cuando entré a un campeonato fue cuando realmente me empezó a gustar más, y seguir compitiendo ha sido muy divertido”, señaló el piloto de 13 años.
Nikolás, el más joven de la familia, vive la experiencia con una mirada más simple y entusiasta.
“Yo solo quiero divertirme y ser parte del espíritu de carreras de nuestra familia”, dijo el campeón de la división Junior, quien compite desde hace tres años en la liga de Anaheim.
En K1 Speed, todos los pilotos compiten con autos idénticos asignados de forma aleatoria, lo que pone el énfasis en la habilidad al volante.
Anuncio
“Aquí no hay excusas. Te toca el auto que te toca y todo depende de tu manejo”, explicó David. “Puedes tener un carro rápido, pero si no sabes manejar, no sirve de nada”.
Esa dinámica ha sido clave en el desarrollo de los dos hermanos, quienes han aprendido a adaptarse rápidamente a diferentes condiciones, un factor que su padre considera esencial para cualquier piloto.
Aunque los tres comparten pista y espíritu competitivo, el plan familiar inmediato está enfocado principalmente en Daniel, quien ya compite en karting outdoor con motores de gasolina de 100cc y ha ganado carreras a nivel nacional.
“El K1 indoor es más recreacional, para venir con amigos y competir de forma sana”, explicó David. “Pero Daniel ya está en otro proceso. Él quiere llegar a la Fórmula 1 y sabemos que es un camino largo”.
Daniel, por su parte, mantiene los pies en la tierra, incluso en la escuela.
“Mis amigos realmente no le ponen mucha atención a que yo corra. Para ellos es algo normal”, comentó Daniel.
Este año, el joven piloto participará en Champions of the Future America, un campeonato que se corre principalmente en el circuito outdoor de K1 en Winchester, considerado uno de los mejores del país.
Anuncio
La rivalidad no solo se queda en la pista y ahí es donde Natalia, madre de familia, reconoce que la competencia es constante.
“Entre ellos todo es competencia. Si estamos comiendo, jugando videojuegos, lo que sea”, contó la oriunda de Medellín. “A veces me toca meterme en medio”.
Como diseñadora gráfica, Natalia combina su trabajo desde casa con el apoyo al proyecto familiar. Además, apoya a su esposo en la empresa que inició hace unos años de envolturas de autos.
“No sabía nada de carros, pero he aprendido mucho. En las carreras outdoor, David es el mecánico y yo soy la ayudante”, explicó.
El esfuerzo económico ha salido principalmente de la familia, con apoyo puntual de equipos y colaboradores locales.
“Nada ha sido regalado”, aclaró David. “Si seguimos aquí es porque creemos que hay una buena oportunidad y porque Daniel se lo ha ganado”.
Anuncio
A corto plazo, el objetivo es claro, competir en Irvine y buscar un lugar en el podio estatal. A largo plazo, el horizonte es más amplio, pero siempre con mesura.
“Más que los trofeos, lo importante es la reputación”, concluyó David. “Que la gente sepa que Daniel corre limpio y hace las cosas bien”.
Jad El Reda, nació en Colombia, de padres libaneses. Tomó clases de periodismo en español en el programa de UCLA Extension. Trabajó como colaborador con HOY Los Ángeles en 2007 y volvió para ser parte del equipo de editores de HOY Deportes en febrero de 2014. Jad hace parte del equipo editorial de Deportes del LA Times en Español.