Colombianos a toda velocidad: Los Ramírez van por el campeonato estatal de K1 Speed en Irvine

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Daniel Ramirez, 13, center, of Orange, looks for his pole position on the monitor before his qualifying league race at K1 Speed Anaheim on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026 in Anaheim, California. Ramirez has been racing six years. The Ramirez family won the right to participate in the K1 Speed state go-karting event to be held in Irvine at the end of January and beginning of Fegruary. With a chance to advance to the nationals. (Gary Coronado / For LA Times en Espanol) (Gary Coronado/For LA Times en Espanol)