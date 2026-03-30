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Deportes

A continuación te explicamos cómo comprar entradas para los Juegos Olímpicos de Los Ángeles 2028

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games handover celebration in Long Beach.
El Dr. Dre y Snoop Dogg actuarán en la celebración de traspaso de los Juegos Olímpicos de Los Ángeles 2028, que tendrá lugar en Long Beach en agosto de 2024. Las entradas para los Juegos Olímpicos de Los Ángeles 2028 saldrán a la venta esta semana para los residentes del sur de California y de Oklahoma.
(Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for LA28)

Aunque aún faltan más de dos años para los Juegos Olímpicos de Verano de Los Ángeles, esta semana se abre oficialmente el plazo de venta de entradas.

Thuc Nhi Nguyen.
Por Thuc Nhi Nguyen
Staff Writer Seguir

  • Esta semana se abre oficialmente el plazo de venta de entradas para los Juegos Olímpicos de Los Ángeles 2028.
  • Los residentes del sur de California y de Oklahoma podrán adquirir entradas para los Juegos Olímpicos de 2028 del 2 al 6 de abril durante el periodo de preventa reservada.
  • Hay un límite máximo de 12 entradas por aficionado para todas las disciplinas y sesiones, además de 12 entradas para las sesiones de fútbol que no cuentan para el límite general.
1

Aún quedan más de dos años para que los Juegos Olímpicos vuelvan a Los Ángeles, pero los aficionados pueden asegurarse sus entradas esta semana, cuando se pongan oficialmente a la venta.

La taquilla virtual abrirá el 2 de abril para los residentes del sur de California y Oklahoma. LA28 tiene previsto poner a la venta 14 millones de entradas para los Juegos, lo que batiría el récord de entradas vendidas establecido por París 2024. Los Juegos de Los Ángeles ya han atraído un número récord de registros para entradas,

Aquí tienes todo lo que necesitas saber sobre la compra de entradas para los Juegos de 2028:

2

¿Cuándo puedo comprar entradas?

Las primeras entradas saldrán a la venta del 2 al 6 de abril en un periodo de preventa reservado exclusivamente para los residentes del sur de California y Oklahoma. El primer periodo de venta general de entradas será del 9 al 19 de abril.

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Los aficionados que se registraron para adquirir entradas utilizando códigos postales de determinados condados de California (Los Ángeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino y Ventura) y Oklahoma (Oklahoma, Canadian y Cleveland) entraron automáticamente en el sorteo de la preventa. Las compras durante la preventa solo se autorizarán si se completan utilizando un método de pago con un código postal de facturación de un condado que cumpla los requisitos.

3

¿Cómo funcionan los franjas horarias?

An aerial look at Exposition Park in downtown Los Angeles.
El Coliseo, situado en el centro de Los Ángeles, acogerá las pruebas de atletismo durante los Juegos Olímpicos de Los Ángeles 2028.
(Mario Tama / Getty Images)

Los turnos se asignan mediante un sorteo aleatorio. En el caso del periodo de preventa para residentes, las notificaciones se enviarán por correo electrónico de forma continua entre el 31 de marzo y el 4 de abril. Las notificaciones se enviarán 48 horas antes de que comience el turno de compra, y el último lote se enviará como muy tarde el 4 de abril.

Para el periodo de venta general de entradas, los aficionados recibirán notificaciones el 7 de abril con la fecha y hora asignadas para la primera tanda de venta o un mensaje indicándoles que han sido registrados para la siguiente tanda.

Cada franja horaria estará abierta durante 48 horas. Los aficionados disponen de 30 minutos para completar la compra una vez que añaden una entrada a su carrito. Se pueden realizar varias compras durante el periodo asignado de dos días hasta alcanzar el límite máximo de entradas.

4

¿Cuántas entradas puedo comprar?

Hay un límite máximo de 12 entradas por aficionado para todos los deportes y sesiones, más 12 entradas para las sesiones de fútbol que no cuentan para el límite general. Se incluye en el límite general un máximo de cuatro entradas por ceremonia para las ceremonias de inauguración y clausura. Cada asistente, incluidos los niños de cualquier edad, necesitará una entrada para asistir.

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Las entradas incluidas en los paquetes de hospitalidad vendidos por On Location, el proveedor oficial de hospitalidad de los Juegos de Los Ángeles 2028, no contarán para el límite general.

5

¿Qué eventos estarán disponibles?

Las entradas para todos los deportes estarán disponibles en la primera fase de venta, pero no todas se pondrán a la venta de inmediato. Por lo tanto, si se agotan las entradas para un deporte durante la primera fase, es posible que se añadan más entradas para ese mismo deporte en la siguiente fase.

Cuando se abran los horarios, los aficionados podrán comprar entradas según el deporte, la ubicación del recinto, el precio y la prueba medallística. Las entradas estarán disponibles inicialmente por categorías, y los asientos concretos se asignarán a medida que se acerque la fecha del evento.

An aerial view of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
El Rose Bowl de Pasadena acogerá partidos de fútbol durante los Juegos Olímpicos de 2028.

(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

, pero no todas las entradas saldrán a la venta de inmediato. Así que, si se agotan las entradas para un deporte durante la primera tanda, podrían añadirse más entradas de ese mismo deporte en la siguiente tanda.

Cuando se abran los plazos de venta, los aficionados podrán adquirir entradas según el deporte, la ubicación del recinto, el precio y la prueba en la que se disputen medallas. Las entradas estarán disponibles inicialmente por categorías, y los asientos concretos se asignarán a medida que se acerque la fecha del evento.

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6

¿Cuánto cuestan las entradas?

La ceremonia de inauguración —que tendrá lugar en el Coliseum y el SoFi Stadium el 14 de julio de 2028— y las finales de gimnasia femenina, atletismo y natación suelen ser las entradas más demandadas y caras.

LA28 ha declarado que no utilizará precios dinámicos para las primeras rondas de venta, pero que podría ajustar los precios en rondas posteriores. Los precios fluctuantes de las entradas, que responden a la disponibilidad y la demanda, son habituales en los eventos deportivos, incluida la Copa Mundial de la FIFA, pero han suscitado preocupación por el aumento vertiginoso de los precios.

7

¿Qué pasa con los Juegos Paralímpicos?

Las entradas para los Juegos Paralímpicos saldrán a la venta en 2027. Seguirán muchos de los mismos procedimientos que el proceso para los Juegos Olímpicos. Los aficionados que ya se hayan registrado para las entradas de los Juegos Olímpicos no necesitan registrarse de nuevo para las entradas de los Juegos Paralímpicos.

Los primeros Juegos Paralímpicos en Los Ángeles se inaugurarán el 15 de agosto de 2028, pero la competición comenzará el 13 de agosto con el rugby en silla de ruedas. El periodo de competición de 15 días es el más largo para unos Juegos Paralímpicos celebrados en una sola sede.

8

¿Dónde puedo encontrar entradas de reventa?

Las entradas de reventa verificadas no estarán disponibles hasta 2027, según anunció LA28 el lunes. AXS y Eventim son el mercado secundario oficial de entradas de los Juegos, y Ticketmaster y Sports Illustrated Tickets también se han sumado a un programa multiplataforma de reventa de entradas para ofrecer entradas de reventa verificadas una vez que el programa se ponga en marcha en 2027. Si hay entradas a la venta antes de 2027 en otros sitios web, no han sido verificadas por LA28.

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Thuc Nhi Nguyen

Thuc Nhi Nguyen covers the Lakers and the Olympics for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered a wide range of sports, including college sports, after joining The Times in 2019 from the Southern California News Group, where she covered UCLA, professional soccer and preps. Because she doesn’t use her University of Washington mathematics degree for work, it makes great decoration in her parents’ Seattle home.

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