A continuación te explicamos cómo comprar entradas para los Juegos Olímpicos de Los Ángeles 2028

Suscríbase al Kiosco Digital
Encuentre noticias sobre su comunidad, entretenimiento, eventos locales y todo lo que desea saber del mundo del deporte y de sus equipos preferidos.
Al continuar, acepta nuestros Términos de servicio y nuestra Política de privacidad.
Thuc Nhi Nguyen covers the Lakers and the Olympics for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered a wide range of sports, including college sports, after joining The Times in 2019 from the Southern California News Group, where she covered UCLA, professional soccer and preps. Because she doesn’t use her University of Washington mathematics degree for work, it makes great decoration in her parents’ Seattle home.