Straight to the Point Exclusive: FBI Director Kash Patel

00:39 Arrival FBI HQ: What needs to be fixed?



02:44 Is the Thomas Crooks’ case a closed case



06:21 Democratic lawmakers alleged sedition: “Is there a lawful predicate to open up an inquiry and investigation?”



08:28 Clapper, Brennan and others: Is the FBI pursuing a broader conspiracy allegedly designed to undermine President Trump?



09:56 Burn bags discovered at FBI HQ: Patel “we know” who put the burn bags containing Trump records in a secure room and whether their intent was to destroy the records or preserve them.



12:35 A 2016 CIA intelligence referral about an alleged “Clinton plan” to tie candidate Trump to Russia.



13:10 Epstein Files Transparency Act: Meeting the 30 day deadline, commitment to limited redactions.



16:05 Cracking down on Fentanyl: China Deal. How quickly will the US government know if China cheats?



19:00 Charlie Kirk assassination investigation



21:30 January 6th pipe bomber case update: “There are new developments”



22:35 Venezuela, military strikes and the impact on illegal drug flow



23:46 Use Government Jet: Director Patel required by law to use government DOJ aircraft for security and 24/7 communications



24:39 FBI HQ: Patel said he hopes “by the end of next year, we’ll have a large chunk of our workforce” at the Ronald Reagan Building



TIMING NOTE: We did not ask FBI Director Patel about the dismissal of the James Comey indictment because the news broke two hours after our interview. We wanted to be fully transparent on the timing.

