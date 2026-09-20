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Fall 2026 Magazine

Welcome to the Fall 2026 Travel by LA Times Studios Magazine

Anna Magzanyan, President, LA Times Studios & Nant Games
By Anna Magzanyan
President Connect
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Dear Readers,

Welcome to the Fall 2026 issue of Travel by LA Times Studios. This issue focuses on the world’s most remarkable hotels, and the experiences only they can provide.

We begin in Nashville, where Dolly Parton’s rhinestone-lined legacy feels more present than ever this fall. Her brand-new SongTeller Hotel and its Life of Many Colors Museum give fans a place to walk the Rhinestone Trail and remember a woman who made an entire city feel like family.

From there, we’re highlighting the hotels worth planning an entire trip around. We have a first look at Lisa Vanderpump’s newly opened hotel on the Las Vegas Strip, paired with five more of our favorite romantic hideaways, from a mountaintop retreat above Lake Lucerne to a champagne house on France’s Marne Valley. Looking for something more restorative? Our European wellness roundup tours nine resorts where the architecture itself does as much of the healing as the treatment menu, from a hotel carved into a cliffside in Crete to a cedar-clad clinic in the Alps.

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For travelers chasing something wilder, there’s plenty of ground to cover: a billionaire’s private nature reserve on Mexico’s Jalisco coast, complete with a herd of wild zebras; the Serengeti’s newest luxury safari camp, built from scratch by two guides determined to do it just right; and Iceland’s Hotel Rangá, where the rooftop observatory might be more luxurious than the rooms below it.

Prefer to get your hands a little dirty before turning in? There’s whitewater rafting into a riverside safari camp on the Kern River, moth-hunting after dark in the Peruvian Amazon, and a very wild reason to book that new nonstop flight to Panama.

Wherever you land, every property in this issue got its spot for the same reason: it’s not just a place to sleep, it’s a wonderfully luxurious reason to go.

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Fall 2026 MagazineTravel by LA Times Studios

Travel by LA Times Studios

From quick escapes to dream adventures, we’ll share top destinations, tips, and experiences to inspire your next trip.

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Anna Magzanyan

Anna Magzanyan is the president of LA Times Studios and NantGames.

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