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Summer 2026 Magazine

Welcome to the Summer 2026 Travel by LA Times Studios Magazine

Photo of Anna Magzanyan, President, LA Times Studios
By Anna Magzanyan
President Connect

Dear Readers,

Welcome to the Summer 2026 issue of Travel by LA Times Studios. In a year of deep reflection, the summer season beckons us to step into a vibrant global tapestry defined by forward-thinking design, authentic heritage and slow-motion coastal ease.

Whether you are seeking a complete sensory reset or planning ahead for pristine winter powder, our pages are filled with curated journeys meant to realign your personal frequency and expand your perspective. Here’s just a sample of what awaits.

High-Summer U.S. Escapes & Desert Awakenings: In this issue, we offer some love to our own nation on its 250th with a gorgeous 500-mile road trip across Wisconsin, exploring sophisticated art and food scenes of Milwaukee to a quiet, natural kayak escape on the shores of Lake Superior. Plan ahead to winter by mapping out a four-day trip to Utah’s magnificent Wasatch range.

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For an entirely immersive sanctuary, witness the ultra-luxe awakening of AlUla, Saudi Arabia, where thousands of years of civilization meet modern private wellness journeys. And if you simply crave a familiar taste of home during your next weekend getaway, try a mouthwatering quartet of Southern California dining stalwarts making a glitzy new debut in Las Vegas.

Global Designs & The Planet’s Horizons: Our global exploration ventures deep into the historic Medina quarter of Marrakech, Morocco, which is fast emerging as a thrilling “capital of cool” for contemporary art and high design. Capture the intoxicating, multi-layered rhythm of Cartagena, Colombia, balancing colonial stone walls with modern beachside luxury.

For the intrepid traveler, sail well inside the Arctic Circle to chase the spectacular Northern Lights during a peak solar maximum period in Norway. Finally, delve into an ultra-luxury nature trek across the vast plains of the Serengeti and Kenya, proving you can witness every animal on your list while basking in absolute comfort.

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We also don’t lose sight of the unique pleasures waiting in what is for many a well-trod destination. Explore a sun-dappled summer in New York City spent wandering Central Park, relaxing at Governors Island, or even surfing the waves at Rockaway Beach.

Every journey documented in these pages is a celebration of craft, luxury and authenticity. So grab your sunglasses, secure that window seat and join us on an ultimate summer escape.

Summer 2026 MagazineTravel by LA Times Studios

Travel by LA Times Studios

From quick escapes to dream adventures, we’ll share top destinations, tips, and experiences to inspire your next trip.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Anna Magzanyan

Anna Magzanyan is the president of LA Times Studios.

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