Dear Readers,

Welcome to the Winter 2026 issue of Travel by LA Times Studios. Although many may be looking in the rearview mirror wondering how the year passed so fast, this issue looks ahead to 2027, following where luxury travelers are going next and what they want once they get there.

The biggest shift may be in how travelers are looking to immerse themselves in their chosen destinations. Our interview with Andrew Zimmern illuminates why access and human connection, more than five-star amenities, are becoming the real luxury, and that idea runs through nearly every story that follows.

You can see it along the Adriatic and down into Greece, where travelers are reaching beyond the region’s most famous stops. We head home with a native to Trogir, on Croatia’s Dalmatian Coast; sail into Montenegro, where arrivals along its yacht-filled coast are up more than 17 percent this year; and slow it down in Monemvasia, a medieval fortress town on Greece’s Peloponnese where the cars (and worries) stop at the gate.

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The same instinct is pulling travelers off the wellworn path in Asia. In Hong Kong, we trade the guidebook for Sham Shui Po’s food stalls, a hike across Lamma Island and a beach even some locals haven’t discovered. Mie offers Japan’s most sacred shrine without the crowds of Tokyo and Kyoto, and Ulaanbaatar holds the story of Mongolia all within a single valley.

Wherever 2027 takes you, every story in this issue earned its spot for the same reason: it’s where travel is heading next, and we wanted you to get there first.

