Share Your Best Vacation Photos

Have you been on a weekend Escape, taken a week to Travel or experienced a full-fledged Adventure lately? We’d love to see pics! Simply upload your best vacation photo and write a brief description of your trip, and it could be featured in the next ETA magazine and in our online photo gallery. It doesn’t matter if your bucket list features Bhutan or Branson, MO, we want to see your best shots!

Kammie James, Gobi Desert, Mongolia – “This little girl, like most of the children I met, was joyful, friendly and very inquisitive! She had a young camel who was as friendly and curious, and we had a great time taking “selfies” of the three of us.”

Robert Goldstien, Whitehorse, Yukon Territory – A father-daughter trip to celebrate the completion of her doctorate.

Advertisement

1 2 3 4 5

1) Every year my friends Beth, Janet and I choose a vacation destination that is accessible for people with disabilities. And this year we chose Amsterdam; We loved the Van Gogh Museum and hope to return someday! - Jack Jason 🔸 2) Having never been to Southeast Asia before, we went with friends to Bali, Singapore, Bangkok and Siem Reap, Cambodia with UCLA alumni. We fell in love with the people, food, colors and and many fascinating landmarks. - William Loos 🔸 3) Having a beer on the roof of the Heineken Experience building with the city of Amsterdam in the background. - Kathy Jelsma 🔸 4) My son had just gotten his driving permit. We drove around the state for 1700 miles and he did a great job. - Steve Maiman 🔸 5) A Grand Canyon celebration - Max Enciso

1 2 3 4 5

1) A photobombing in the old town of Helsignor, Denmark - Linda Sanders 2) We had wanted to visit the ultimate continent, Antarctica, for years. The best period is during the Antarctic high summer, so this trip could only be realized after my retirement. - Marcel van Baal 🔸 3) Moonrise in Cabo San Lucas - Alan LaGuardia 🔸 4) The style and flair of Santorini - Melinda Marquez 🔸 5) Bali - Eric Ma

More Vacation Destinations:

1 / 6 Sunset (Eric Ma) 2 / 6 Lake Tahoe (David Chee) 3 / 6 A fun family moment (Max Enciso) 4 / 6 San Francisco ( Alan LaGuardia) 5 / 6 The market (Aaron Whitham) 6 / 6 Ireland (Claire Armbruster)