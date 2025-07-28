How to Unlock the Best Expedia Promo Codes and Travel Deals Right Now

Save on your next adventure with deals like up to 20% off for rewards members, 30% off bundle deals, and more with these Expedia promo codes and deals.

When you’re looking to book a flight, hotel, car rental, or even a cruise, Expedia has been a trusted site for many years. Signing up for their exclusive rewards program, or one of their credit cards, you’ll guarantee yourself the best deal for any trip you take! I’ve listed some of the best ways to save below!

Unlock Instant Savings With One Key

If you’re looking for offers of at least 10% select hotels, Expedia’s exclusive membership program, One Key, is a great way to save. When you sign up, you’ll get access to offers that you wouldn’t otherwise see while booking, which includes up to 20% off all while earning 6% cashback in One Key Cash, which you can redeem for future bookings. You can also sign up for a OneKey credit card that’ll give you access to even more discounts and perks.

Up to 30% Off Flights and Hotels When You Bundle

Expedia’s bundle deals grant you access to save up to 30% when you book your flight and hotel together. Similar to bundling your home and auto insurance, these packages save you money and eliminate separate itineraries to keep track of. Some packages might even include free nights or flights.

Last-Minute Expedia Coupon Codes

If you’re trying to book a last minute deal and are flexible on your arrival or departure dates, Expedia’s last-minute deals can help you score a minimum of 20% off certain hotels and vacation packages. If you prefer using your mobile phone, download the Expedia app for more promos and flash sales, perfect for the spontaneous traveler who loves to wander. Be sure to turn on your push notifications so you don’t miss any deals.

Expedia Discounts for Students, Teachers, and Military

Expedia also offers special discounts for students, teachers, and the military. Active military and veterans can save between 10% and 25% through ID.me verification and students can access 8% to 10% off hotels using UNIDAYS or Student Beans , while teachers receive an additional 8% off hotel bookings.

Top Hotel Deals Under $100 + Featured Stays at 25%+ Off

Keep an eye out for Expedia listing hotels from 25% off or more. You’ll also find great deals of under $100 per night in many locations. Just use the search and filter functions to find the best deals for you.

Expedia Frequently Asked Questions

How can I get $30 off at Expedia?

Use the refer-a-friend program to score $30 off coupon code. A friend or yourself generates a referral code that gets sent out. Once you receive the referral, you or your friend creates an account and completes a trip, you’ll receive a $30 coupon code. You’ll need to check eligibility and requirements for it to work.

What is the One Key rewards discount for Expedia?

Expedia One Key rewards customers get exclusive coupons throughout the year, Member pricing on bookings, up to 6% in OneKeyCash per dollar spent, and more coupons with each tier upgrade.

Does Expedia offer a military discount?

Yes, Expedia offers military discounts of up to 25%, as well as limited-time travel deals for the military directly on their site. Other groups such as teachers and students can get discounts on Expedia too.