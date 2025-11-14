It’s F1 Season in Vegas, and Here are The Hottest Happenings During Race Weekend

The coolest race in the entire world is back, ripping down the Las Vegas Strip on Nov. 22, 2025.

It’s back.

The return of the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX on November 20-22, 2025 isn’t just some sporting event; it’s the Las Vegas spectacle’s final form. An, for the discerning race enthusiast or just enjoyer of all the Stripside frivolity, the track itself, a high-octane 3.85-mile circuit – is just the beginning of a weekend defined by culinary excellence, behind-the-scenes access and the kind of world-class entertainment fit for the world’s capital of just that.

In 2025, expanded offerings prove that the experience is an attendee-first affair, even though the race will be broadcast worldwide to the ravenous F1 fandom. While simply being there in the grandstands is amazing, a bit of splurge budget translates directly into unparalleled access and once-in-a-lifetime moments – after all, what happens in Vegas stays there, including that little extra you spent for the VIP.

Here’s your guide to some of the elevated thrills on race weekend.

The view from the roof of the Paddock Club. (Meg Oliphant)

Trackside Luxury

The greatest enhancements this year focus on transforming hospitality spaces into exclusive, high-design social clubs to both view the race and have a bespoke experience doing so.

Trackside Tavern at the Paddock Club™ Rooftop: This newly designed space is an immediate highlight. An upscale take on a sports bar, the TT offers high-end race-focused design and luxe hospitality experience woven into every detail. Think: panoramic views of the circuit combined with multi-screen, sportsbook-style viewing – you won’t miss a moment of the action as it either whizzes by or is broadcast on innumerable TVs, all while socializing with the crew in style. The atmosphere is upscale yet playful, featuring signature cocktails, great bites and classic pub games like shuffleboard and foosball for a “pit stop.”

Gordon Ramsay’s famed Beef Wellington. (al powers)

Paddock Club™ Culinary Excellence: For those with Paddock access, the featured dining is truly world-class. The ultra-luxury F1 Garages will feature gourmet dining from celebrated chefs like Gordon Ramsay (offering that signature Beef Wellington: yes, that dish many failed to make correctly on his show, perfected here for you) and Papi Steak (serving Wagyu Tartare with Caviar). The general Paddock Club showcases Do & Co’s famed lobster towers and prime grill bars, ensuring the race-day menu brings all the finest Las Vegas restaurant offerings trackside.

Expanded Access Zones: Attendees now have enhanced access, with ticket holders for the Paddock Club, Wynn Grid Club, Skybox, and Heineken Grandstands enjoying access to both the Koval Zone and the East Harmon Zone (home to the main stages). This expanded mobility is key, allowing you to move seamlessly between viewing, dining, and entertainment without being restricted to a single area.

Spectacle and the Star Power

The Grand Prix leverages the city’s reputation as the “Entertainment Capital of the World,” making the concerts and celebrity sightings and collabs as central as the racing.

Headlining Concerts: The T-Mobile Zone at Sphere Stage will host major headliners including T-Pain, MGK, and Zedd, bringing a high-energy festival atmosphere right next to the track. Meanwhile, the Heineken® Stage features stars like Shaggy and Dillon Francis, all complemented by performances from the world-famous Jabbawockeez.

On-the-Grid Entertainment: The pre- and post-race shows on the Grid are exclusively for premium ticket holders (Paddock Club, Wynn Grid Club, etc.). They’re worth it. A-list Headliners include Louis Tomlinson and Steve Aoki, providing spectacular bookends to the main race event on Saturday.

Sphere provides an outsize backdrop to race action.

Merch Hauls & Behind-the-Scenes Sights

For the enthusiast who values the “stuff” aspect of an event this big and behind-the-scenes views, the merchandising and collectables and “neat things to do” aspect is high on the cool list. For example:



The F1® Las Vegas Hub: Located at The Venetian Resort’s Grand Canal Shoppes, this hub is the exclusive retail center. It will debut bespoke 2025 collections from race partners including LEGO, BAPE and Malbon Golf , offering limited-edition apparel, accessories, and collectibles (like an exclusive BAPE® BE@RBRICK ).

Located at The Venetian Resort’s Grand Canal Shoppes, this hub is the exclusive retail center. It will debut bespoke 2025 collections from race partners including , offering limited-edition apparel, accessories, and collectibles (like an exclusive ). The Mouse is in the House: The new “Fuel the Magic” collaboration with Disney promises a whimsical kickoff, featuring Mickey & Friends at the Fountains of Bellagio with a dazzling live show of music and pyrotechnics. For select Main Grandstand ticket holders, there will be a special pit lane walk , offering a rare, behind-the-scenes look at Formula 1 teams in action.

The new “Fuel the Magic” collaboration with Disney promises a whimsical kickoff, featuring Mickey & Friends at the with a dazzling live show of music and pyrotechnics. For select Main Grandstand ticket holders, there will be a special , offering a rare, behind-the-scenes look at Formula 1 teams in action. The Hello Kitty Grandstand: In a truly unique collaboration (It’s Vegas, why not?!), the Hello Kitty Grandstand Package offers exclusive, themed merchandise, a Hello Kitty Café pop-up, and meet-and-greets; for example, a perfectly unexpected hyper-specific hospitality option for that kawaii F1 enthusiast (There are dozens of us … dozens!)

Bellagio’s Fountain Club. (Matthew Connolly)

A Practical Upgrade For All : Race Timing

It’s not all Gordon Ramsay and DJs – one of the biggest upgrades to this year’s race is for everyone, there or not! The race will start two hours earlier than previous years, with “lights out” at 8 p.m. local time. This change reduces disruption in Las Vegas and ensures a slightly earlier end time, maximizing the ability to enjoy nightlife and fine dining after the race without having to stay out until the sun comes up (still totally an option if you want, of course!)