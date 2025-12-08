A Day in Fontainebleau: Where Paris Goes to Breathe

The train leaves Paris and within minutes the city falls away. The skyline softens into open fields, small villages and stretches of forest. By the time you step onto the platform at Fontainebleau-Avon, the air feels different. It is lighter and calmer. People have time to look you in the eye.

Fontainebleau is where French kings once came to rest and where world-class climbers still come to test themselves on sandstone boulders. Just over an hour’s journey from Paris, it is close enough for a spontaneous day trip and far enough to feel like another France entirely. In one day, you can wander royal halls in the morning, spend the afternoon walking through a forest, and still have time for a long lunch before heading back. For Parisians, this is where you come when you need to take a breath.

Travel by LA Times Studios From quick escapes to dream adventures, we’ll share top destinations, tips, and experiences to inspire your next trip. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

For me, it is personal. My father moved here 10 years ago after living all over France, from central villages to Paris, to Montargis and then to the mountains. I’d visited them all, and we both agree: Fontainebleau is something exceptionally special.

Advertisement

(Photos by Victoria Fitoussi)

The Château’s Park: The Town’s Backyard

The Château de Fontainebleau is Fontainebleau’s crown jewel. French monarchs lived here for more than seven centuries. François I brought in Italian artists to usher in the Renaissance. Napoleon signed his first abdication here before leaving for Elba. Thirty-six kings and two emperors left their mark, adding wings, galleries and gardens.

The park and gardens are what make the château unforgettable. They are not just an attraction; they are the town’s shared yard. The formal French gardens open into wide lawns lined with clipped trees. The English Garden curves softly around ponds and shaded paths. The Grand Canal pulls your gaze toward the horizon, its surface broken only by swans. Here you can linger like young locals. Lay a blanket on the grass, eat your lunch by the water or walk for the pleasure of walking.

Advertisement

What struck me most was how naturally the park folds into daily life. Students lounge on the canal banks with books and wine. Cyclists pass through on their way to the forest. Families walk their dogs. It is a place you can enter without a plan and leave only when the light starts to fade. And it is all right there, just a short turn off the main street. One moment you are in front of a café – the next you are on royal ground.

Advertisement

The Forest Beyond

Beyond the park lies the Forêt de Fontainebleau , more than 200 square miles of pine, birch and centuries-old oak. Sandy trails crisscross the forest, and scattered among them are the boulders that have made this a modern climbing mecca. On weekends, adventurous souls carrying crash pads walk through town toward their favorite routes. Even if you do not climb, the forest is worth exploring. The air smells of pine and earth. Light breaks through in dappled patches. In winter, my father says, the snow on the forest trees is majestically quiet.

Market Days and the Public Book Exchange

Three times a week, on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday, the main square fills with the smells of ripe strawberries, fresh baguettes, roasted chicken and freshly cut flowers. Stalls overflow with cheese, vegetables, honey and seasonal produce. You can gather a picnic for the park or browse for baskets, linens and clothes. On market days, the square hums with conversation, and the cafés spill over with people lingering over coffee.

At the center of the square is one of my favorite features: A public book exchange. It is a simple wooden cabinet with a glass door where anyone can leave a book and take a new one. It is a small thing, but it feels like the whole town shares in it.

Eating Well in Fontainebleau

Fontainebleau’s size might suggest a modest dining scene, but the town offers far more than its population would lead you to expect, thanks to its proximity to the university INSEAD and being a tourist destination.

My favorite boulangerie is Dardonville. Their croissants are golden and flaky, their baguettes perfectly balanced between crust and chew, but they truly excel at pastries. The display case is a lineup of fruit tarts, éclairs filled with pistachio cream and millefeuille cut with geometric precision. Most days I would stop in for a crudités sandwich as part of the lunch formule, which includes a pastry and a drink for around 10 euros. I would take it to the park, find a spot by the canal and stretch a leisurely lunch into the afternoon.

There is an award-winning pizza spot serving wood-fired pies that could hold their own in Naples called Démé; a welcoming Italian restaurant called Antica Trattoria with fantastic lasagna; a creative fusion restaurant called Inalis offers inventive plates alongside seasonal French dishes; and for meat, Le Franklin serves steak cooked exactly as it should be, with crisp potatoes that are as memorable as the main course.

Advertisement

For something sweeter, the ice cream shop called Glassico sits off the main square. In the evenings, my father and I would walk there, cones in hand and carry them into the courtyard. We would sit, chat, and watch the sky change color prior to heading home.

If you want a drink instead of dessert, head to the street locals call “la rue de la soif” (the street for the thirsty). It’s lined with lively bars and packed with students from INSEAD. You are certain to hear a mix of languages here: French, English, Spanish and more, all tumbling into the street along with bursts of laughter.

A Place That Became a Habit

During my month here, I found a rhythm. Morning walks to the boulangerie. Market days in the square. Sandwiches in the park. Evening ice cream with my father. Book swaps. Loops around the canal after work, passing students lying on the grass, their books forgotten. Stopping at the old royal stables as the bricks caught the last light.

Paris will always be, in my opinion, the most beautiful city in the world, but Fontainebleau has something Paris cannot give. It is a little pocket of history, nature, and everyday life that still feels like a secret.