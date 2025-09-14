Trade the Las Vegas Strip for “Lodge Vegas” – Your Ultimate Getaway at Silverton Casino

Silverton Casino Lodge is ideal for your Sin City Trip

Tired of a “same ol’” Vegas weekend? Instead of the strain of the Strip or muscling through crowds on Fremont, it may be time to take you and yours to “Lodge Vegas” – a stay at the revamped, rustic-yet-chìc Silverton Casino Lodge.

After a $40-million renovation, the hotel features beautifully appointed rooms that elevate the property without changing Silverton’s rustic vibes. The chill feeling guests love is still there, from the inviting hospitality to a friendly wink from one of the mermaids swimming in the enormous entry hall aquarium. Here’s what makes Silverton Casino Lodge so special.

Silverton Casino Lodge’s luxurious “Swimmin’ Hole”. (Photo Credit: Key Lime Photography)

A Roomy ‘Stay’

Every room at Silverton Casino Lodge blends rustic charm with modern style, creating a space that’s both cozy and chic. Featuring curated decor, warm textures and thoughtful details that bring the outdoors in, it’s the perfect place for morning coffee, a place to kick off your boots after a night out or simply sink into comfort that feels made for you. For an elevated stay, the Luxe Lodge Suites offer extra room, refined finishes and an upscale lodge-inspired aesthetic, while the Ranchero Suites highlight bold Western character with handcrafted details and plenty of space to unwind.

Silverton Casino Lodge’s Mermaid Show

Making a ‘Splash’

You read mermaids right – the star attraction, Silverton’s 119,000-gallon tropical aquarium, is a true Las Vegas legend and an absolute must-see-to-appreciate attraction. If you want to spy the aforementioned magical creatures, all you have to do is plant yourself in Silverton’s lobby and prepare to be mesmerized. For those who want to BE mermaids, Mermaid School is an option. And, for those who are fascinated by the science of Silverton’s aquatic spectacle, sting ray feedings and behind-the-scenes tours are available. Dive in!

A room at the Silverton Casino Lodge (Photo Credit: Key Lime Photography)

Sip and ‘Savor’

A one-stop experience, Silverton Casino Lodge boasts flavors for any palate. With 10 dining and bar options, you can try one, pick a favorite or attempt to visit each and every location – you won’t be disappointed regardless of choice. From the upscale cuisine at Twin Creeks Steakhouse (diners love executive chef Jaimee Pepe’s take on lobster bisque) to the comforting offerings at Mi Casa, Su Casa, Wuhu Noodle or the Sundance Grill, you’ll have near-endless choices for a meal. When you want a drink, however, hit up the Mermaid Lounge and grab yourself a Cactus Cooler – it’s the best view in town.

Silverton-Twin Creeks Main Dining Room

Silverton Casino Lodge should be No. 1 on your list for a Vegas getaway when you’re ready to leave behind the “din of Sin” and settle in for some lodge-based lounging. Visit silvertoncasino.com and see for yourself what “Lodge Vegas” has to offer.

