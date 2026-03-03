Japan with the Whole Clan

An international vacation with the family is easy in Tokyo, a city with nearly endless things to do and see.

Finally taking that long-postponed – maybe even first-time – international trip? Why not take everyone?

The idea of traveling with a group half a world away might send some kind of tiny alarm bells ringing – will everyone have fun? How do I keep track of multiple tickets, destinations, hotel reservations, dietary concerns, etc. while still maximizing the fun? Is this just going to feel like daycare for my family, kids or even adults?

There’s no need to worry. Japan, and its nothing-else-like-it-anywhere capital, Tokyo, is ready for you (and yours) to experience. The enormous, genre-defying metro, simultaneously the biggest city you’ve ever seen and the most quaint, is perfectly suited for a group trip, whether its great aunt Gilda or all three of those rowdy boys aged 7-12.

Tokyo’s cityscape (and there is a LOT of it) has a diverse array of sights and sounds, including some very unexpected ones, so there’s plenty to keep all entertained. And you can eschew any preconceptions about crowded and cramped environments: While the city has its share of cozy taverns and small restaurants, there’s also so many places where you can spread out, enjoy yourself and each other and not feel confined in any way.

If you’re convinced and have booked a ticket already, enjoy! If not, read on for an easy Tokyo group visit guide, including flights, transportation and the best places to stay and play, no matter who is tagging along.

Flyaway

Tokyo, being directly across the Pacific Ocean from Southern California, represents a very straightforward journey out of LAX. There are no less than 10 daily nonstops to Tokyo’s two major airports, Haneda and Narita, served by both domestic and international carriers. Convenience is king here – the flight, around 11 hours, is comparable to central Europe, but without any need to make a layover – arrive, get a cab or utilize Japan’s incredible train system, and boom, you’re anywhere you need to be without dragging little ones to another airport terminal.

Flights range from value (airlines like Zipair offer surprisingly affordable nonstop prices) to white-glove (ANA’s new “roomFX” suite) so you can pick what is best for budget and number of family or friends you’re taking along.

Arrivals

Whether your landing is at nearby airport Haneda (HND) or major regional hub Narita (NRT) , getting to whatever part of the city you need is easy with Japan’s extensive infrastructure. If you want to grab a taxi or ride share, just follow the signs (of which there are many, but they’re neatly labeled in both Japanese and English.)

If you’re up for navigating the country’s incredible rail system (and you should be!) the airport is a convenient place to pick up a special visitor’s transit card, known as Welcome Suica , for each travelling member. It’s a fun keepsake to take home as well! From there, it’s an easy ride on the Tokyo Monorail from HND or the Keisei Skyliner from NRT to the central city.

Where To?

Tokyo, being the largest city on the planet, has no shortage of variety. So where to stay is up to what kind of vacation one wants to have, be it a traditional first-time sightseeing experience, a jumping-off-point to other cities or a deep dive into the country’s fascinating ancient history.

For a first-time visitor, Shinjuku is the ideal starting point. Considered the center of a city that has many, it features soaring skyscrapers, neon lighting and enough restaurants, nightlife and karaoke to keep anyone stimulated. That said, what is surprising about the neighborhood – and, truly, Tokyo in general – is that even within the buzz of the urban center, you’ll find tranquil parks and gardens to whisk you away. An 8-minute walk from Shinjuku station lies Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden – a lush park with a lake that is beautiful regardless of season and rewards a meandering exploration.

If you’re looking to explore beyond the city limits, then staying near Tokyo Station is a great bet. Chiyoda City contains the city’s central rail hub, a bustling (and beautiful) station where you access local trains, regional rail (JR East lines) and the blistering Shinkansen (the country’s much-lauded high-speed rail system.) If you’re looking to explore other places in the country, then Chiyoda is the place to be – and don’t sweat it, it has all the urban trappings one would expect, from amazing dining and nightlife to the ubiquitous and snack-filled convenience stores.

If you’re looking to explore beautifully crafted and serene Japanese gardens and temples or try some kaiseki (traditional Japanese) dining, then Tokyo Akakusa is for you. With a traditional shitamachi design, the neighborhood contains a traditional old-town feel, shopping and Japan’s oldest temple, Senso-ji. As a bonus, the neighborhood is also where the very modern, but very cool Tokyo Skytree observation tower lies, so you can cross that off your bucket list easily!

Stay in Style (and Comfort)

Japan isn’t just a collection of “pod” style hotels and minimalistic accommodations – it contains any kind of stay you could possibly want, from value to opulence.

For a group, an apartment-style hotel room can neatly fit the bill, and represents an attractively affordable option, especially when traveling with four-plus. APARTMENT HOTEL MIMARU , a popular hotel chain with several Tokyo locations, as well as branches in Kyoto and Osaka, offers a variety of stays for different kinds of travel, from multi-room suites to hotel accommodations with fun bunk beds for the kids to a more traditional Japanese-style room.

Convenient to all of the above mentioned sights, you can utilize a MIMARU location like a home base or jumping-off-point, knowing that after everyone has had a full day, there’s a spacious and private accommodation awaiting – many even have a kitchen and laundry so you can recharge, make a quick meal for tired kids and get the rest you’ll need to maximize your trip.

With options like themed stays (including a new, outrageously fun Pokémon room) and multiple bedrooms, no matter what your group looks like, you’ll have the combination of convenience and privacy you’ll want, and no one sleeping stacked together or attempting to rest in an armchair. Looking to have an extended stay? No sweat – MIMARU’s rooms can become a de facto home for your time in Japan.

MIMARU also features helpful, multi-lingual staff from over 39 countries and regions, so you’ll never have to hesitate prior to asking for anything – from towels or advice on where to eat nearby.

Settled in? From there, it’s all about choosing your own adventure – what kind of Tokyo will you and your family or friends experience? Start at APARTMENT HOTEL MIMARU to learn more and plan that dream trip today.

