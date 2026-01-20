The Jewels in India’s Crown: 7 Must-Visit Rajasthan Palace Hotels

A hotel on a private lake island is just one of the spectacular and unique accommodations that await in Rajasthan.

As a travel journalist of Indian origin, I’m often asked about my favorite spots in India to visit as a tourist. My answer has always been the same: Rajasthan!

The state of Rajasthan, located in the northwestern part of the Indian subcontinent, is the land of maharajas, age-old palaces and forts. Considered the jewel in India’s crown, the best way to experience the grandeur of Rajasthan is by staying in one of its spectacular palace hotels.

Here, we uncover Rajasthan’s finest palace hotels where history meets modern luxury. Bookmark this guide for when you travel back in time nd take a vacation that’s fit for a king and queen – quite literally!

Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur

This celebrity-favorite property is the home of Maharaja Gaj Singh, a member of the former Jodhpur royal family. A portion of the palace has been transformed into a hotel that comprises 64 well-appointed guest accommodations, including 22 guestrooms and 42 suites. This palace is an awe-inspiring golden-yellow Art Deco structure and also features historical architectural elements: Umaid Bhawan Palace’s 105-foot-high dome showcases Renaissance design, and its stately towers exhibit Rajput design tradition. With its well-manicured gardens, aesthetically pleasing interiors and thoughtful service, Umaid Bhawan Palace is the perfect backdrop for your regal Indian getaway. This property also houses a museum that is home to a wide range of artefacts, antiques and memorabilia from the royal family’s personal collections.

Amanbagh, Alwar

Amanbagh is a royal boutique property located at the foot of the Aravalli Hills, a two-hour drive from Jaipur. Once the Maharaja of Alwars’ staging area for royal hunts, the property showcases Mughal grandeur. It was conceptualized by architect Ed Tuttle and features scalloped arches, majestic domes, and cupolas constructed with local pink marble and sandstone. The property’s 37 suites overlook lush green gardens and outdoor patios with many housing a private plunge pool. Moreover, the property’s culinary team crafts delicious North Indian and Ayurvedic food made using ingredients from the resort’s own garden and local vendors. This property’s impeccable service adds to the overall experience.

Narendra Bhawan, Bikaner

Once the home of Narendra Singh, the last reigning Maharaja (lit. “great king”) of Bikaner, this stately property houses 53 visually arresting guest rooms and suites. The interiors of the guest rooms pay homage to Rajasthan’s magnificent past. Furthermore, the hotel’s spa is a must-visit. Evocative of the classic sanatoriums of Europe, the spa and al fresco swimming pool are a serene oasis. Additionally, visitors can indulge in a leisurely meal at P&C or Gaushala , two local cuisine eateries, or at Mad Hatter – The Bake House , a charming bakery.

Rambagh Palace, Jaipur

Constructed in 1835 as a residence for the queen’s beloved handmaiden, Rambagh Palace was also a hunting lodge before being used as the home of the Jaipur royal family. Presently, the 47-acre restored property is commonly known as the “Jewel of Jaipur”. This palace hotel showcases a mix of Indo-Saracenic architecture and Rajput design elements, including hand-carved marble ‘jalis’ (carved stone screens for ventilation), sandstone balustrades, cupolas, and ‘chattris’(gazeebo-like domed structures). The property is home to a number of inviting eateries, including Suvarna Mahal , Rajput Room , Polo Bar, and Verandah Cafe.

Fairmont Udaipur Palace

Perched amidst the Aravalli Hills, Fairmont Udaipur Palace boasts sumptuous marble columns, high-domed ceilings, welcoming verandas and ornate inlaid flooring. The expansive property comprises 327 well-furnished guest rooms and suites encompassed by verdant gardens. Fairmont Udaipur Palace is home to a number of restaurants serving Indian, Mediterranean, Italian and Asian cuisines. The hotel is also a well-loved events venue, featuring several ballrooms, meeting rooms, and gardens perfect for grand events.

Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur

Situated against the backdrop of the striking Aravalli Hills, the Taj Lake Palace is a private island on Pichola Lake. This floating sanctuary is among India’s most Instagrammed hotel properties. Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur, was constructed between 1743 and 1746 by Maharana Jagat Singh after his father disallowed him to build a palace in his royal abode, Jagmandir. Presently, managed by the Taj Hotels, this stunning palace became wildly popular after the James Bond film Octopussy was filmed there. This one-of-a-kind property is home to 65 guest rooms and 18 majestic suites that will leave you speechless.

Suryagarh Jaisalmer

Nestled in the heart of the Thar Desert, Suryagarh Jaisalmer showcases local architecture, which is a blend of Rajput and Mughal design with European influences. The charm of the property’s design is exhibited in its indoor and outdoor event venues, including the Celebration Garden, the Champa Garden and the Bawdi. Housed in a golden sandstone structure, this palatial hotel features 83 guest accommodations across various categories. Each of its guest rooms offers a panoramic view of the garden, desert or countryside. The property’s expert team organizes unique guest experiences such as private dinners or picnics in the desert.