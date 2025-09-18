A Love Letter to Agra: More Than Just the Taj Mahal

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Run from the chill of L.A. this winter and take yourself on a journey through Uttar Pradesh’s monument to culture and love

Let’s preface with stating that it’s never specifically “cold” in Southern California. We know this. However, if you find that the short days, gloomy weather and maybe a simple lack of Vitamin D is taking you away from where you’d like to be, you can escape to...

A monkey is soaking in the views of the Taj Mahal.

Agra, India. It’s not simply a tourist destination containing the hyper-famous Taj Mahal (though it does have that) but is also the center of India’s rich cultural heritage. As a bonus, it contains a vibrant food scene, copious arts, friendly locals and the absolute best weather for fall and winter travel, so there’s no reason not to find your way there when it gets (slightly) less nice here in SoCal.

A City of Many Histories

Agra, situated in Northern India in the state of Uttar Pradesh, has a long history, with the site being settled long before the Mughal Empire, which ruled Southeast Asia in the 16th century. However, it was during this rule that it blossomed into a full, unique and beautiful city – a blend of old and new that makes Agra a must-visit destination. This happy cultural clash offers fun idiosyncrasies – it’s not uncommon to see a man riding an elephant down the street alongside a scooter and adjacent to a coffee shop.

The city is known, of course, for its iconic building, but is also known for building in general – many masters of architecture both ancient and modern have erected edifices here, including the Mughal-era and UNESCO World Heritage site Agra Fort and several incredible tombs, including that of Akbar the Great, the third Mughal emperor.

Arriving at Agra

Although Agra does have a small commercial airport, most find their way there by a flight into Delhi. There are many flights from Los Angeles to Delhi (with a layover) on airlines including Emirates, Qatar Airways, Lufthansa, Air India, United, American and Turkish Airlines, all traveling through various international hubs.

From the airport, it’s a moderate drive (3-4 hours) or take the train (around 4 hours). Taxi and bus services are available for direct access, whereas the express train is accessible from the airport via subway and bus connection.

A Luxury Stay Just Minutes from the Taj

How close is this hotel accommodation? Only a short golf cart ride from the Taj Mahal is the Oberoi Amarvillas Agra. This 5-star hotel offers its guests exceptional customer service with opulent settings, as expected, but the real treat comes when you gaze out of the windows. Each room offers incredible views of the monument and its surroundings.

And, if you are lucky, you might be greeted (or startled!) by one of the local monkeys looking for a treat!

For all hotel guests, the Oberoi’s complimentary shuttle service to and from the Taj is a great perk and can aid in avoiding the throng of visitors clamoring to get near the monumental building.

The Oberoi isn’t the only nearby hotel. Other recommended stays near the Taj Mahal – and some budget-friendly options – include the ITC Mughal, the Taj and the Trident Hotel. The ITC Mughal offers a blend of Mughal architecture with beautiful modern touches to get you immersed in the history of the city; the Taj provides a pool with a view of the Taj Mahal – perfect for taking in that mild winter weather; where the Trident Hotel offers a serene garden escape for relaxation and a “time out” in the middle of the busy city.

The Taj Mahal Gardens.

A Monument to Love

It could be the most famous building in the entire world. The Taj Mahal was commissioned by Shah Jahan, a Mughal emperor, as a monument to his third wife, Mumtaz Mahal, after her passing, and has stood as an undying tribute to the power of love, emblazoned on everything from postcards to socks ever after.

It can be so familiar, in fact, that the original intent can be obscured – as a tribute to love lost, the Taj carries a more solemn-yet-beautiful meaning. No matter how you interpret it, the white marble mausoleum, a symbol of eternal love, is considered an architectural masterpiece globally – the Taj Mahal was named one of the “New 7 Wonders of the World.”

Of course, it’s not just the building itself that creates the majesty of the Taj. The complex (a sprawling 42 acres) contains wonders of its own, including a reflecting pool, a beautiful Charbagh garden to explore, a mosque, guest houses and more all laid in with gorgeous symmetry that offers cohesion and peacefulness.

Winter is the perfect time to explore the Taj Mahal fully, as the mild temperatures and lower humidity allow you to spend extra moments wandering the paths and less time ducking for cover to avoid a merciless summer sun.

The Taj is open every day except Friday. For a special treat, plan a visit during full moon nights. You can also visit the Taj after dark – it’s a truly unique experience and perspective.

Taj Mahal in Agra, India

Extra Agra

Agra offers myriad sights beyond its signature attraction, so in addition to the Taj Mahal, there are several can’t-miss architectural wonders: Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri, both UNESCO World Heritage Sites, are also located within the greater Agra area.

Agra Fort once served as the primary residence for Mughal Emperors and is an integral part of Mughal history. Originally, the Fort served as a walled city, containing the residence of the emperor as well as residents who served the ruling family. It took 4,000 workers over eight years to construct the walls, finally completing it in 1573. The Fort was renovated to its current form by the fifth Mughal emperor, Shah Jahan I, who was imprisoned within the fort after an uprising caused by his sons.

The fort contains architectural and artistic wonders, including the highly ornamented Shah Jahani Mahal Palace, and the quirky Jahangiri Hauz, a monumental stone bath tub (some 25 feet in diameter) that sits outside in a palace garden.

Fatehpur Sikri, situated around 25 miles outside of Agra, is an important historical city that served as the Mughal capital for about 10 years before being abandoned by emperor Akbar. While it was only the capital for a short time, the impact to its design and architecture was outsized. To create a serene escape from the bustle of the cities, Fatehpur Sikri was laid out in a master-planned, garden-centric style to provide rest and relaxation to its ruling-class residents.

Highlights include the gorgeous Jodha Bai Mahal, the largest residence in the town, and several historic mosques, including the monumental Buland Darwaza, featuring a grand 177-foot-tall entryway.

Foodie Delights and Treats in Uttar Pradesh

Fans of what Southern California knows as “Indian cuisine” writ large – think dal, saag paneer and tandoori bread – will be at home in Agra, as such foods have their origin in Northern India. But there are some must-try, “only in Agra” foods that will thrill your senses while you’re there.

Petha, a sweet treat made of white pumpkin and soaked in sugar syrup, is considered the signature dish of Agra. Don’t miss the chance to try this local delicacy during your visit.

For a traditional Agra breakfast, try bedmi with aloo sabzi, a spicy, deep-fried wheat bread puff stuffed with lentils and served with potato curry to dip into.

Why Winter?

Agra shares its latitude with Southern Florida (±27 degrees North) and has a distinct wet/dry seasonal cycle like many subtropical climates. This means the ideal time to visit is when the weather is warm but cooler and that is between October and March. The wet (or monsoonal) season, June through September, might be less expensive and less crowded, but it can limit the sights and try your ability to push through the wet, hot weather.

Winter is the perfect time to visit, as Agra will feature similar, if not slightly warmer and dryer, weather to Southern California, and will allow you to maximize your time and happiness as you take in the sight of the Taj Mahal and the beautiful culture of Uttar Pradesh.

