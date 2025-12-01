What to Do in Colombo: Sri Lanka’s Captivating Capital City

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Colombo is the lively capital city of Sri Lanka. The island nation, located off of the southeast coast of India, is loaded with beautiful scenery, making it the perfect winter getaway. From its gorgeous weather, serene parks, stunning views of the Indian Ocean, hospitable people and delicious food, this is an unexpected tropical paradise begging for a visit.

This cosmopolitan city also offers a unique blend of Eastern and Western culture. Strolling around, visitors will notice chic hotels, trendy restaurants and fashionable shops, while simultaneously taking in the metropolis proud showcasing of its rich history and culture through its magnificent temples, colonial-era buildings and vast museums.

Travel by LA Times Studios From quick escapes to dream adventures, we’ll share top destinations, tips, and experiences to inspire your next trip. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

Just visiting? Even if you only have two days in the city, you’ll find adventures in Colombo that will leave you planning a return trip. Here’s a fun-packed two-day itinerary to get you started.

Advertisement

Displays at the Gangaramaya Buddhist Temple. (Photo by Zoshua Colah)

DAY 1: Temples, Dutch Influence and ‘Crab Worship’

10 a.m.: Visit the Gangaramaya Buddhist Temple

Founded in the late 19th century by the scholar monk Hikkaduwe Sri Sumangala Nayaka Thera, Gangaramaya is one of the oldest Buddhist temples in Southeast Asia. The complex consists of a museum that holds a wide-ranging collection of gifts offered by devotees over the years. Additionally, the temple is the center for a very extravagant Vesak – most important Buddhist festival – celebration in Colombo.

11:30 a.m.: Cultural Medicine at the Dutch Hospital

Built in the Dutch colonial era of Sri Lanka, the structure was originally designed to be a hospital. Today, it is well restored and houses some of Colombo’s finest shops, cafes and restaurants. This complex still showcases its original seventeenth-century Dutch colonial architecture, featuring two courtyards and construction that maximizes cooling during the summer months. Browse the complex’s trendy shops and eateries and soak up the ambiance of a bygone era.

Advertisement

Ministry of Crab. (Photo by Pallavi Mehra)

1:00 p.m.: Worship at the Ministry Of Crab

If there’s one not-to-miss restaurant in Colombo, it has to be the Ministry of Crab . Well-loved Sri Lankan cricketers Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakarra, as well as celebrity chef Dharshan Munidasa established the well renowned eatery. The star attraction is, unsurprisingly, their famous crab dishes prepared in various ways such as spiced crab curry, Singaporean chilli crab and garlic chilli crab. However, the eatery’s other seafood dishes are also delightful, like their clay pot prawn curry – basically, any garlic chilli combo is worth a taste!

3:00 p.m.: Explore Number 11, the Geoffrey Bawa House

Step into the home of one of the most influential Sri Lankan architects of his generation, Geoffrey Bawa. The home where he lived from 1960 to 1970 has been converted into a museum and a section of it even functions as a hotel. This house is one of the most iconic buildings in Colombo, which has inspired architects globally. Book a tour of this architectural masterpiece to check out its custom furnishings and quaint gardens.

5:30 p.m.: Catch the Sunset at Galle Face Green and Galle Face Hotel

One of Colombo’s major attractions is Galle Face Green, a 12-acre oceanside promenade. This long, open-space was originally built as a vista for a narrow beach and the sea. In modernity, this waterfront boardwalk is bustling with activity. There are also a number of local food vendors who sell delicious local Sri Lankan dishes such as kottu roti (shredded flatbread mixed with vegetables and meat), hoppers (a rice-batter pancake) and wood apple juice. Stroll along Galle Face Green and get a refreshing drink or coffee at sunset at one of the local vendors or nearby seaside hotels such as the Galle Face Hotel.

Advertisement

8:00 p.m.: Dinner at Kaema Sutra

Situated on the fourth floor of the Shangri-La Colombo Hotel is Kaema Sutra , an elegant, open-terraced restaurant with impeccable ocean views. Its interiors feature traditional motifs and colourful masks with modern furnishings. This bistro’s crab, barramundi and mutton kottu, squid-ink hoppers and chicken and mixed-meat lamprais (traditional Sri Lankan curry and rice dish) are must-haves.

10:00 p.m.: Sleep at the Cinnamon Life at City of Dreams

Designed by British Sri Lankan artist and designer Cecil Balmond, Cinnamon Life is an architectural masterpiece that blends modern design with cultural elements to create a unique resort experience in the heart of the city. With chic accommodations, diverse dining offerings and panoramic views of the Indian Ocean, Cinnamon Life showcases Colombo’s vibrant spirit.

Cinnamon Life at The City of Dreams. (Thishara)

DAY 2: Sri Lankan Heritage, Japanese Treats and a Rooftop Vista

Egg Hoppers (Photo by Pallavi Mehra)

10:00 a.m.: Breakfast at Quizine, Cinnamon Life at City of Dreams

Start your morning off at Cinnamon Life’s Quizine for a hearty breakfast. Don’t miss the traditional Sri Lankan breakfast of curries and egg hoppers served here for the full experience.

12:00 p.m.: Soak in Sri Lankan culture at the Colombo National Museum

Sri Lanka’s largest museum, featuring a large 9th-century stone Buddha, the Colombo National Museum displays incredible artifacts from the country’s ancient past in a grand, two-story white building. With pieces dating back as far as 1877, the museum is a tapestry of Sri Lanka’s rich history. The museum’s galleries display weapons and other objects from the colonial period, 19th-century reproductions of paintings of Sri Lanka as well as a large collection of antique “demon masks.”

2:00 p.m.: Lunch at Nihonbashi

One of Southern Asia’s most celebrated Japanese restaurants, Nihonbashi offers a refreshing change of pace after a morning of adventures. The eatery’s signatures, including carpaccio and sashimi, salmon croquettes, chargrilled yakitori, tempura platter, crab stick temaki, sushi platter and miso soup are highly recommended. The restaurant’s culinary team uses fresh, locally sourced Sri Lankan ingredients prepared with authentic Japanese technique.

Advertisement

3:30 p.m.: Shopping at Barefoot Ceylon

Set in a charming old villa, Barefoot is one of Colombo’s most beautiful and iconic boutiques. Founded by designer Barbara Sansoni, retails vibrant hand-woven cloth, handmade toys, crafts and other household items inspired by the land and seascapes, marine life, and the flora and fauna of Sri Lanka.

Street food treats. (Photo by Sandaru Muthuwadige)

5:00 p.m.: Connect With Nature at the Viharamahadevi Park

This is Colombo’s oldest and largest park, which was originally known as Victoria Park, was renamed to Viharamahadevi Park in the 1950s. Previously, there was a cricket ground in the park that was used for domestic and international cricket matches. These days, the verdant park features walkways, fountains, statues, beautiful landscaping and playgrounds.

8:00 p.m.: Dinner at The Ocean at Kingsbury

This lively eatery is a must-visit for seafood lovers. The Ocean at Kinsbury offers a wide variety of seafood that out on display, where customers can hand-pick their food of choice and have it prepared to their liking Go for their their salmon sashimi, the chef’s special of tempura prawns, and grilled fish in chilli garlic and you will not be disappointed.

End your trip on a high note at the Sky Lounge at Kingsbury or Dream And Beats at Cinnamon Life at City of Dreams, which are stylish rooftop lounges that offer panoramic vistas of the Galle Face Green and the Indian Ocean.