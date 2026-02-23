A Complete Mumbai Weekend Itinerary: 48 Hours of Food, Art & Culture

Marine Drive in Mumbai is a sightseeing paradise, and the Oberoi, Mumbai is a beautiful stay.

Mumbai, formerly known as Bombay, is a city that undoubtedly pulsates with life. It is India’s financial and entertainment capital and is brimming with historical sites, cultural experiences, and delicious food.

As a travel journalist who grew up in this sprawling metropolis, I’m often asked about my favorite things to do in the city. While my list is truly endless and keeps evolving and changing, there are some constants that I keep going back to.

So if you’re visiting Mumbai for a weekend, here’s my guide. While there’s so much more to do in the city, here’s a comprehensive two-day itinerary to get you started. This guide will provide you with a small glimpse of what this one-of-a-kind city offers. Bookmark it if you’re looking for where to stay, things to do, and where to eat and

drink in Mumbai!

DAY 1: Sailing, Seafood and Shopping

9 a.m.: Breakfast at Cafe Madras

Established in 1940, Cafe Madras is a Mumbai institution. This no-frills eatery is every local’s go-to spot for a delectable South Indian breakfast. The Ragi Masala Dosa, Bisibile Bhaat, Idli Podi, Pessarattu Dosa, and Rasam Idli are crowd-favorites.

11 a.m.: Check out the Gateway of India and Go Sailing

Next, make your way to the Gateway of India, a 26-meter-high arch monument, built from yellow basalt and reinforced concrete to commemorate King George V’s 1911 visit. Constructed in 1924 on the waterfront at Apollo Bunder, this awe-inspiring landmark marries Hindu and Islamic architectural styles. Thereafter, embark on a two-hour sailing excursion on a sailboat and enjoy a leisurely morning on the Arabian Sea.

2 p.m.: Lunch at Trishna

Trishna is Mumbai’s most beloved seafood restaurant and for good reason. This eatery serves the most mouthwatering seafood dishes crafted using the freshest local ingredients. Menu highlights include the Butter Pepper Garlic Crab, Rawas Hyderabadi, Gassi, Bombay Duck, and Koliwada Prawns.

3:30 p.m.: Art Gallery Hopping and Retail Therapy in the Kala Ghoda Art Precinct

Go on a self-guided tour of the city’s cultural center, which is home to several art galleries, boutiques and restaurants. Don’t miss the National Gallery of Modern Art, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (formerly the Prince of Wales Museum), Jehangir Art Gallery, and the David Sassoon Library and Reading Room. Thereafter, check out unique Indian brands like the Bombay Shirt Company, Papa Don’t Preach, and Sabyasachi for some retail therapy.

5:30 p.m.: High Tea at Sea Lounge at the Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai

Offering unobstructed vistas of the Arabian Sea and the Gateway of India, Sea Lounge is a must-visit for an India-inspired high tea. Boasting a regal charm, this eatery’s Maharaja High Tea, which includes delicious sharing platters and drinks including Chilli Cheese Toast, Samosa Chaat, Tandoori Chicken Panini, and Mumbai Masala Chai.

(Photo courtesy of Bombay Canteen)

8 p.m.: Dinner at The Bombay Canteen

Situated within an aesthetically pleasing restored bungalow, The Bombay Canteen is a wildly popular eatery that serves age-old regional Indian cuisine with a modern twist. The culinary chefs craft local seasonal dishes and reinterpret traditional culinary traditions, and the cocktail menu features a range of classic cocktails with an Indian touch. Order the Ghee Roast Chicken Seekh, Eggs Kejriwal, Begum’s Baked Brie, Butter Garlic Crab Kulcha, Chilled Seabass Sev Puri, Slow Cooked Pork Belly Thukpa, Malai Kofta, and Coffee Rasgulla Sundae – you will not be disappointed!

10 p.m.: Stay at Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai

The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai , which was unveiled in 1903, is situated in the heart of the city and offers panoramic views of the Gateway of India. This majestic property has hosted royalty, dignitaries, and well-known personalities, and is regarded as a world leader in hospitality. Each of the Taj Mahal Palace’s 543 guest rooms and suites are well-appointed and is a perfect mix of the charm of a bygone era with contemporary amenities.

DAY 2: Caves, Coastline Views and Chef’s Tasting Menus

10 a.m.: Visit the Elephanta Caves

Inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Elephanta Caves are located on the Elephanta Island, near Mumbai. This stunning rock-cut structure is devoted to the Hindu god Shiva and dates back to the 5th to 8th centuries. To reach the Elephanta Caves, you’ll have to take a one-hour ferry from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island.

1 p.m.: Lunch at Shree Thaker Bhojanalay

This hole-in-the-wall eatery serves the best Indian thali-style plated meals. The individual dishes of their seasonal thali are delicious, but the winter season’s Undhiyu is particularly noteworthy. Additionally, the eatery’s Gujarati dishes including Dhokla, Muthiya, Bhajiya and Ghughra, and Curry Khichdi Combo, are must-haves!

3 p.m.: Retail Therapy in Colaba Causeway

Stroll down Colaba Causeway, a bustling street lined with street vendors retailing everything from artificial jewellery and clothes to colorful Indian accessories. Grab a Kingfisher beer at Cafe Mondegar and indulge in some people-watching!

5 p.m.: Catch the Sunset at Marine Drive

Walk along Mumbai’s Marine Drive, a 2.5-mile-long boulevard for spectacular views of the sunset glittering over the Arabian Sea. Take a leisurely walk and soak in the beautiful sunset and the city’s magnificent skyline.

(Photo courtesy of Masque Restaurant)

8 p.m.: Dinner at Masque Restaurant

Part of the Relais & Châteaux family, this fine-dining eatery’s expert culinary team is inspired by age-old Indian cooking traditions. Helmed by chef Varun Totlani, the restaurant’s culinary team serves a cuisine-agnostic, ten-course tasting menu crafted using ingredients from local farmers and regional producers.

(Photo courtesy of the Oberoi, Mumbai)

10 p.m.: Nightcap and Stay at The Oberoi, Mumbai

The Oberoi, Mumbai’s elegant guest rooms boast state-of-the-art amenities and unobstructed views of Marine Drive and the sweeping Arabian Sea. Additionally, the property’s eateries and bars are worth checking out.

Grab a nightcap at the property’s Eau Bar, which is a chic bar with art deco-themed interiors, live music and an outdoor deck. Signature cocktails include The Gateway, Marine Drive, Hibiscus Nectar, The Cocktail of Fire & Ice, and Chai-Tini. It also doesn’t hurt that the hotel’s hospitality is impeccable!