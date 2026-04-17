Old Soul, New Energy: A Sophisticated Traveler’s Guide to Spending a Weekend in Delhi

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Discover the storied monuments of the Mughal era alongside the buzzy boutiques and high-end eateries of central Delhi

Delhi’s architectural splendor, chaotic street bazaars, thriving nightlife, exhilarating events and deep-rooted culture have fascinated travelers for centuries. While India’s capital city is a sprawling metropolis, for a first-time visitor, the areas of Lutyens’ Delhi and Old Delhi are a must-visit.

Lutyens’ Delhi , named after the British architect Edwin Lutyens, who was responsible for much of the architecture during the period of the British Raj, houses some of the country’s most iconic institutions, such as Rashtrapati Bhawan (the President’s House) and the Parliament House. On the other hand, Old Delhi transports visitors to the Mughal era with its arresting monuments.

Travel by LA Times Studios From quick escapes to dream adventures, we’ll share top destinations, tips, and experiences to inspire your next trip. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads. Login or register with email Agree & Continue

Navigating India’s capital is best served by a balance of ancient heritage and the city’s thriving contemporary art and design districts. Here’s a thoughtfully curated guide to get you started.

Advertisement

The author and her husband exploring the ancient city. (Photo courtesy of Pallavi Mehra)

DAY 1: Monuments, Museums, and Mouth-Watering Food

10 a.m.: Grab Breakfast and Explore Old Delhi

Old Delhi, founded by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, was the

capital of the Mughal empire. Presently, the place is home to impressive architecture in the form of heritage structures, delectable street food (perfect for a local breakfast) in the narrow alleys of Chandni Chowk, and an old-world charm.

Go on a guided walking tour to discover the stories behind age-old monuments such as Humayun’s Tomb, Qutab Minar, Jama Masjid, Red Fort, Lodhi Tomb, Purana Qila, and India Gate.

2 p.m.: Lunch at Kwality Restaurant

Kwality Restaurant is an upscale eatery with a legacy dating back to 1940. The restaurant is home to refined, Polo Club-inspired interiors with comfy seating, vintage photographs featuring generations of diners and staff, and a piano with live music every weekend. Order the eatery’s signature Chana Bhatura, which has remained a favorite for decades, and you will not be disappointed!

Advertisement

3:30 p.m.: Go on a Self-guided Art Trail

The art scene in Delhi has grown drastically in the past few decades. Its museums and galleries offer a glimpse into the local culture of the vibrant metropolis . Some notable ones include the National Gallery of Modern Art , Kiran Nadar Museum of Art , Dhoomimal Gallery , Delhi Art Gallery and Exhibit 320 .

5:30 p.m.: Check out Little Tibet

Located in the Civil Lines neighbourhood of North Delhi, Majnu ka Tila is a quaint neighbourhood housing Tibetan refugees. Referred to as Little Tibet, the area is a charming destination to shop for jewelry crafted with semi-precious stones, silver and other metals.

Dinner “on” the Orient Express (Photo courtesy of Pallavi Mehra)

8 p.m.: Dinner at Orient Express, Taj Palace, New Delhi

Paying homage to the iconic luxury train, the Orient Express has been one of the city’s most famous eateries since 1983. The restaurant’s interiors recreate a carriage of the original train. The Orient Express’s Degustation Menu is a delectable five-course meal, which includes some of the eatery’s most well-loved dishes like the Camembert Cheese Soufflé, Lamb Chasseur, Griddle Cooked Sea Bass and Warm Chocolate Pudding.

Train-style dining. (Chirag Patnaik / Taj Palace)

10 p.m.: Stay at Taj Palace, New Delhi

Taj Palace, New Delhi, is situated in the heart of Lutyens’ Delhi. The sprawling property offers 292 well-appointed rooms, including 26 suites, all of which have impressive unobstructed views of Delhi’s iconic skyline.

Kebab to go! (Photo courtesy of Nizam’s Kathi Kebab)

DAY 2: Strolls, Shopping and Snacking

10 a.m.: Visit the Connaught Place State Emporiums

Artisans from all the different states of India display their handcrafted goods at the Connaught Place State Emporiums. You can expect to find beautiful scarves, shawls, saris, home wares, paintings, souvenirs, and jewelry from all over the country.

1 p.m.: Lunch at Nizam’s Kathi Kebab

Nizam’s Kathi Kabab is a renowned eatery, popular for its indulgent Kolkata-style kathi rolls and classic Mughlai dishes. The restaurant’s signature dish, Kathi Kabab Rolls, which consists of succulent meats or paneer wrapped in a crisp, flaky paratha, is a must-have. It also doesn’t hurt that the eatery’s team is extremely friendly and the service is always impeccable!

3 p.m.: Retail Therapy at Bikaner House

Spread over eight acres in central Delhi, Bikaner House is a cultural paradise. From book launches and jazz performances to haute couture events and local farmers’ markets, Bikaner House hosts everything! It also showcases the works of local painters, sculptors, and photographers.

5 p.m.: Take a Leisurely Stroll Around Lodhi Garden

The Lodhi Garden is an expansive 90-acre park, which houses well-manicured lawns and magnificent 15th-century Indo-Islamic structures.

Go on a leisurely walk around the grounds that are meticulously maintained with a wide variety of flora, a rose garden, and a serene duck pond.

Delectable Indian Accent. (Photo courtesy of Indian Accent)

Advertisement

8 p.m.: Dinner at Indian Accent

Indian Accent is an award-winning eatery, celebrated for its inventive Indian food, inviting ambiance, and thoughtful service. Helmed by chef Shantanu Mehrotra, the eatery’s culinary team offers a multi-course tasting menu, which marries traditional Indian flavours with global techniques.

10 p.m.: Nightcap at The Piano Man Jazz Club

The Piano Man Jazz Club is a jazz bar, a café, and a fine-dining restaurant. Inspired by Prohibition-era jazz bars, it serves sophisticated cocktails with a French Quarter-inspired fare. With a long list of live events, this establishment brings with it the guarantee of great times.

The Oberoi’s room with a view. (Photo courtesy of The Oberoi, New Dehli)

12 a.m.: Stay at The Oberoi, New Delhi

The Oberoi, New Delhi , boasts 73 well-appointed guest rooms and 47 luxury suites. This property overlooks the verdant Delhi Golf Club and the historic Humayun’s Tomb. The hotel is home to several celebrated eateries like Dhilli , which serves innovative Indian cuisine, and Baoshuan that is well-known for its lip-smacking Chinese delicacies.