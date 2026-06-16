Think Goa Is Just for Partygoers? The 48-Hour Guide to the Hidden, Soulful Side Most Tourists Miss

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Growing up in Mumbai, India, I would visit Goa, India’s wildly-popular beach destination as much for its serene beaches as for the vibrant nightlife. However, over the last few years, Goa is no longer just an escape for party-goers. It has emerged at the forefront of India’s wellness scene. In recent years this southwestern Indian state has become home to some of the country’s finest wellness centers and retreats.

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“Most people arrive in Goa and look outward, at the beach, at the party, at the postcard version of the place. The Goa that stays with you is quieter and much older,” explains Richa Sharma Navelkar of Wildflower Villas, Goa. “Once you stop looking for the Goa you expected, the real one finds you.”

While the world knows Goa for its golden sands and trance parties, the real magic lies in its Portuguese villas and immersive wellness experiences. Our 48-hour itinerary bypasses the tourist traps to reveal the lush, soulful interior of India’s most laid-back coastal retreat.

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Day 1: Strolling, Spectacular Sunsets, and Scrumptious Fare

11 a.m.: Take a Self Guided Walk in the Latin Quarter of Panaji

Start your Goan adventure with a self-guided walk through the Latin Quarter of Panaji. Wander past narrow winding alleys lined with pastel Portuguese villas boasting terracotta-tiled roofs, and marigold-yellow facades. Here, you don’t want to miss the Chapel of St. Sebastian, an iconic landmark dating back to 1818.

2 p.m.: A Leisurely Lunch at The Second House

(The Second House)

Housed within a historic Goan bungalow, The Second House ’s culinary team, led by chef Jyoti Singh, offers an innovative menu that draws from the cities of Goa, Kolkata, Cairo, Jakarta, and Bali. Signature dishes include the Kimchi Cutlet, Seabass Ceviche, Not So Balchao, Butter-Fried Mussels, and Chargrilled Lamb.

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“Most people arrive in Goa looking for beaches, but what keeps bringing people back is its sense of community, culture and creative spirit,” says Dishant Pritamani, founder of The Second House. “With The Second House, we wanted to create a place that reflects that side of Goa where a restored bungalow becomes a gathering space for conversations, food, art and music.”

5:30 p.m.: Evening Cocktails and Bites at Slow Tide

Situated on Anjuna Beach, Slow Tide is an eatery that celebrates Goa’s rich heritage. The food menu, curated by chef Abhishek, pays homage to Portuguese cuisine and the diverse culinary influences that have passed through Goa over the centuries. Grab a table on the Slow Tide’s deck for the most spectacular panoramic vistas of Goa’s coastline.

“Slow Tide, sitting in the heart of the old hippie commune settlement, was conceptualized to recollect and pay tribute to the past — it feels like a relic along the coast,” remarks Neil Dsouza, founder of Slow Tide. “There’s many more reminders of Goa’s true flavor as one ventures further inside: spice plantations, old Portuguese mansions, small taverns, white washed churches, weekly markets and people still living in Goa’s historically ‘take it easy’ manner.”

7:00 p.m.: Sunset at Anjuna Beach

Then, step down to the golden-brown sands of Anjuna Beach as the sunset dips beneath the Arabian Sea. Take a relaxed walk down the coast and soak in the gorgeous setting.

8 p.m.: Dinner at Grumps

(Sachin Soni / Grumps)

For dinner, make your way to Grumps , an unpretentious neighborhood bar serving Asian-inspired food, set in the backyard of a 130-year-old Portuguese home. Over the last few years, this laid-back eatery has become extremely popular thanks to its lip-smacking food, delicious cocktails, and thoughtful service. Order the Mouthwatering Noodles, Malay Southern Fried Chicken, Grinch Salmon Tartare, Hawker Chicken Crispy Rice, Grumps Som Tam, and Tender Coconut Pannacotta, and you won’t be disappointed!

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“The best part about Goa is that many different ‘Goas’ exist within one place. You can choose the faster pace of parties and buzzing nightlife, or a quiet, laid-back atmosphere, depending on how you’re feeling,” says Kartik Vasudeva, founder of Grumps. “Grumps is definitely the latter and intentionally so. Food and drink options in Goa are unique and varied, ranging from local to international, giving travelers plenty to explore.”

10 p.m.: Nightcap at Boiler Maker

End your evening at Boiler Maker , an intimate cocktail bar hidden away from the main tourist attractions. Known for its expert mixology and moody ambiance, this spot pairs local Goan spirits and artisanal infusions with unexpected chasers. Boiler Maker is the ideal spot to toast the night and chat with creative locals. Its The Papa Issues, Martini Fiero, Its Spring Somewhere, and What Rhymes With Orange cocktails, come highly recommended.

12 a.m.: Stay at Wildflower Villas, Goa

(Wildflower Villas)

Wildflower Villas is a seven-villa, eco-resort built on 200-year-old ancestral land in North Goa. The property is home to over 3,000 trees spread across eight acres of land. Each of its seven Portuguese-style villas boasts a unique interior design theme. The villas, which have been named after different wildflowers, boast inviting interiors, a muted color scheme, and expansive balconies. Overlooking verdant greenery and the Saipem River, you don’t have to step out of your villa to soak in the beautiful natural landscape.

Day 2: Coastline Views, Calming Wellness Sessions, and Culture

10 a.m.: Explore the Museum of Goa

Kick off your morning at the Museum of Goa , established by well-known artist Subodh Kerkar. Far from a stuffy gallery, MOG is a vibrant modern space celebrating Goan history and identity through avant-garden multi-media installations, sculptures, and paintings. It’s the perfect place for understanding the deeper cultural undercurrents of the state.

12 p.m: Take a Stroll around Chapora Fort

Take a drive to the dramatic ruins of the 17th-century Chapora Fort. While pop-culture enthusiasts recognize it from Bollywood cinema, the real draw here is the beautiful view. Perched high on a rocky ridge, the fort offers an awe-inspiring panorama of the Vagator coastline and the Chapora River.

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2 p.m.: Lunch at Hosa, Goa

Roti served at Hosa Restaurant (Hosa)

For lunch, head to Hosa , an elegant eatery set in a beautifully restored 190-year-old Siolim bungalow. Hosa honors the culinary traditions of South India but delivers them with a sharp, modern edge. Indulge in inventive interpretations of classic dishes, pairing curry-leaf-infused delicacies with a modern cocktail program that leans heavily on tropical, savory botanical.

4 p.m.: Participate in a Meditation, Breathwork or an Art Session at Mabel House, Aldona

Slow down with a one-of-a-kind wellness session. Participate in a transformative meditation, breathwork, or art class at Mabel House by the Aldona Arts Foundation.

“At Aldona Arts Foundation, we make art accessible while exploring how it connects with everyday living. From music to food, we see art as something that can be experienced with awareness and intention, bringing people together in shared experience, and ultimately connecting us to the deeper creative force behind it all” says Vishal Nagdev, co-founder of Aldona Arts Foundation and Prana Palate.

8 p.m.: Dinner at Prana Palate

After a relaxing session, grab a wholesome dinner at Prana Palate , located inside Mabel House. The menu at Prana Palate, thoughtfully developed by conscious coach Pranaya Gidwani , is rooted in the intrinsic wisdom of Ayurveda. Rather than focusing solely on flavor, the menu explores how food makes you feel, categorizing dishes by their energetic effect on the body and mind.

11 p.m.: Stay at SwaSwara, Gokarna

(SwaSwara)

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