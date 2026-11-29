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Around 4 a.m. local time, I awaken just as we are making our final descent hour into Hong Kong International airport, rested and ready to hit the ground running after a 14-hour flight from Los Angeles. I look out the window excitedly as we make our final descent into Hong Kong International Airport, hoping to catch a glimpse of this sprawling metropolis on the southeastern coast of China.

For now there’s only a black wall that I make out to be the mountainous spine of Hong Kong Island. Beyond that, the ghostly glow of low morning clouds tightly hugging the most intensely illuminated urban center on Earth.

I’ll soon discover it’s a fitting introduction for a city that, once you’re on the ground, seems to hit you all at once with its astonishing height and scale, before revealing its true self ever so gradually, one human-sized moment at a time.

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The pre-dawn arrival of my flight (a Delta One fare courtesy of Delta Air Lines) allows for a traffic-free 30-minute taxi ride into the city. In Hong Kong as a guest of the Hong Kong Tourism Board, my first stop after dropping my bag at my hotel is the waterfront of Causeway Bay, a smaller-only-by-comparison neighborhood near Hong Kong Island’s more famous and towering Central district. I have a feeling a city as massive as this needs a sunrise introduction, and I’m not disappointed.

At this hour the city is still quiet enough to hear the unfamiliar bird calls of first light in the trees of Victoria Park, and the already warm, humid air roots me firmly in my new subtropical reality. The sky is clearing, and the low sun has finally crept above the green ridge of mountains that serves as the backdrop for the city built right up against it. Orange morning light glints off thousands of office tower windows, and I find myself staring in disbelief at the towers lining both sides of Victoria Harbour — just a fraction of the more than 550 skyscrapers citywide.

If you arrive before the sun comes up, this is your brief first stop — your Hong Kong “hello.” You’ll be back at your hotel by 9 a.m., ready to regroup, refresh and dive headfirst into the Hong Kong hustle.

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Morning in Causeway Bay (Kevin Spencer / LA Times Studios)

Sham Shui Po

Hong Kong has one of the highest concentrations of restaurants per capita on Earth — Michelin-starred dining rooms, casual hot pot traditional dai pai dong food stalls — and locals brag about their food the way other cities brag about their sports teams. A truly original food experience happens in Sham Shui Po, an earnest, working-class neighborhood that’s relatively untouched by tourist crowds.

At 9 a.m. on Monday, I find myself still rather jet-lagged and heading to the Sham Shui Po MTR station to meet Cecilia of Hong Kong Foodie Tours, which has offered walking food tours of various Hong Kong neighborhoods for the past 15 years.

A milk tea in Sham Shui Po (Kevin Spencer / LA Times Studios)

Our first stop is a traditional cha chaan teng, or diner, where the seats are first-come, first-served, the milk tea has been made the same way since the 1960s, and the signature pineapple buns are baked on site and sell out as fast as they are made. Hong Kong diners famously don’t linger, and we’re quickly off to the next stop, one of eight in all, which will include homemade wontons, soy milk pudding, sweet steamed rice noodles and fresh-baked, sesame-filled mochi.

The food on the tour is incredible — fresh ingredients and everything made with equal parts passion and expertise, often passed down through generations. But an equally worthy reason to take this tour is the insight Cecilia provides, which immerses one in Hong Kong daily life and the community spirit that runs deep through Sham Shui Po.

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On the tour we pass organic vegetable markets, where gigantic, vibrantly colored produce is stacked in heaps. At the open-air meat markets that glow under red lights, shoppers have come out to choose their cut of chicken or pork, then watch as the butchers chop it to order with heavy cleavers made by the family-run knife shop down the street. Inside countless jewelry stores, patrons are carefully selecting wildly ornate, 24-karat ga jong, or wedding dowry, for the brides-to-be in their lives.

Traditional ga jong wedding dowry jewelry (Kevin Spencer / LA Times Studios)

We come upon a bonesetter — what you might call the neighborhood chiropractor — filling small bottles with literal (rattle)snake oil, good for what ails you, while a woman farther down the street burns an offering and says a quiet prayer on the sidewalk before she opens her business for the day.

By the end of the tour, I am very full, my pledge to “just sample” having collapsed in the face of such deliciousness. Thanks to Cecilia, I also feel like I’m starting to understand what it means to be a visitor here and not just a tourist.

Lamma Island

A 30-minute ferry ride from the Central Ferry Piers takes you, if not back in time, then at least to what feels like another world entirely. Lamma Island is Hong Kong’s third-largest island, car-free with two main villages, but otherwise mostly undeveloped. It’s best experienced as a hike that starts at Yung Shue Wan, the larger village of the two. It’s a tight-knit community of artists and expats, and early on a Sunday morning I pass a man selling homemade fish balls out of a slow cooker. Along the path opposite him, new clothing and household items have been laid out next to a sign that declares “free for those in need.”

(Kevin Spencer / LA Times Studios)

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From there I take the hourlong hike on the Lamma Island Family Trail up and over the island’s central peaks to the town of Sok Kwu Wan. I hear the working fishing village before I see it: As I make my final approach along the bay, the warbles of what can only be described as terrible singing echo through the tree line. I’ll learn later that it’s a karaoke party put on by a local nonprofit, Life Jungle, for the elderly residents of the village. Many of them are the only members of their families left out here, as the youngsters abandon the old ways out of boredom, necessity or both to seek out new lives in the city.

Unlike Yung Shue Wan, Sok Kwu Wan is basically just a short stretch of shops and seafood restaurants along the harbor. The main draw is Rainbow Seafood, which built and runs the Fisherfolk’s Village floating in the center of the harbor. Working in conjunction with Life Jungle, Fisherfolk’s serves as an educational platform that teaches visitors about the older (and quite innovative) fishing methods that local fishermen still use to this day. It is also an active fish farm.

It’s here that I have an opportunity to feed the giant groupers — upward of 150 pounds each and the unofficial mascot of the village — and try my hand at hookless fishing, sharing a belly laugh with my gracious host, Carrol, as the large snapper I manage to snag slips through my net and tumbles back into the enclosure.

Fisherfolk Village on Lamma Island (Kevin Spencer / LA Times Studios)

Back on land, lunch at Rainbow Seafood is my first taste of the fresh catch Hong Kong is known for — abalone, squid and lobster plucked from the dozens of live tanks lining the storefront, a wild spectacle of sea creatures familiar and strange that’s almost reason enough to make the trip. Book ahead, and the restaurant’s charter ferry carries you back to Central, a ride that drives home just how abruptly the urban jungle gives way to the real thing.

Ngong Ping and Tian Tan Buddha

Lantau Island, reached at the end of the MTR’s Tung Chung line, is home to Tian Tan Buddha (the Big Buddha), made of bronze and 112 feet tall. The most direct way to get to where the Buddha sits up in the highlands is to take a ride on the Ngong Ping 360 cable car. The 3.5-mile route first crosses Tung Chung Bay, with a sweeping view of the truly massive airport, built largely on land reclaimed from the sea.

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The cars then move along the rugged hillsides of Lantau North Country Park as the Buddha comes into view through the mist, disappearing behind mountain peaks, then reappearing slightly enlarged to let you know you’ve almost arrived.

The Ngong Ping cable car with Tian Tan Buddha in the distance (Kevin Spencer / LA Times Studios)

My tour guide, Luna, surprises me with a Crystal Cabin ticket, which features a car with a glass bottom. It’s impossible to prepare yourself for the feeling of floating on air 180 feet above the bay and mountains. It is terrifying and exhilarating, and it activates the precise sense of enlightened wonder required when coming face to face with a Buddha 10 times your size.

Past the shops of Ngong Ping Village at the top, we arrive at the Altar of the Earth, a stone platform opposite the 268 steps up to the Buddha’s bronze lotus throne. The design of the altar allows a person standing in the center to hear an echo of their voice; move an inch to the right or left, and the echo vanishes. It’s customary to stand in the center facing the Buddha and say a prayer or make a wish. Luna tells me she once stood here and wished for the very job she has now. I can’t argue with living proof, so I take a brief moment for myself before we climb the steps.

The steps up to Tian Tan Buddha on Lantau Island (Kevin Spencer / LA Times Studios)

The base of the Buddha holds a three-story museum, with exhibits about Buddhism and the monastery below. There’s also a gallery of ancestral tablets, placed here in the hope that a deceased relative will benefit from their proximity to daily prayer. On the upper floor we pass the glass-enclosed sarira, a relic believed to be a piece of the Buddha’s cremated remains. Luna says she’s been told it’s a tooth. It’s hard to see from way across the room, which is as close as you can get, but I do smile when I’m fairly sure my eye catches a glint of white enamel.

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Clear Water Bay

When faced with soaring temperatures and oppressive humidity, Hong Kong residents have many easily accessible beaches to choose from, most with a decidedly urban feel. For a true under-the-radar gem — one so local that even some of my guides and waiters had never heard of it — take a 30-minute taxi ride east to Clear Water Bay Second Beach, a narrow strip of sand beneath the steep, jungled slopes of High Junk Peak.

The surf here is cool without being cold, extremely clean and practically wave-free. A shark net serves as a reassuring boundary, and the lifeguards dutifully keep watch from a funky floating raft or from the even funkier-looking lifeguard towers on shore. On a clear day, there are views of the surrounding bay and the aptly named Steep Island. It juts high out of the sea on the horizon, as if to announce “The city will not reach you today.”

Second Clear Water Beach in Hong Kong (Kevin Spencer / LA Times Studios)

On a late Tuesday morning in October, there is a peaceful silence here, broken only by birdsong and a stray analog beach radio quietly sending the familiar voice of Dinah Washington across the waves. A handful of retirees and a few students on break from the nearby university are my only company, some stretching or nodding off in the sand, others congregating on the two or three floats that punctuate the swimming area.

There is a true community vibe here, where the regulars seem to know one another and where I can confidently leave my belongings on shore unattended while I take a dip. Exploring the beach, you can expect warm smiles and only the occasional slightly bewildered expression of “How on earth did you come to find us here?”

Faces, Places

How do I know Hong Kong captured my heart? In my five days there, I found myself taking selfies with the many people I encountered on my journey. Not only with my guides, but with people like the old man along the Lamma Island Family Trail, whose stand I stumbled upon high on the peak when I was out of water and drenched in sweat, and who all but saved me with the water and frozen fruit juice he was selling. (I still have no idea where or what he plugged his working freezer into.)

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There was Marlin, the bartender at Ho Lan Jeng, who eagerly shared his wildly innovative drink creations with me, the highlight a hoisin and five-spice Negroni topped with a paper-thin slice of crispy, savory pork.

There was the woman at a vegetable market in Central, from whom I bought a banana, and who, when I sympathetically inquired about a large altar of photos of one man in particular, explained with a beaming grin that it was a famous Chinese actor who had once bought an apple there.

The author with Cecilia of Hong Kong Foodie Tours (Kevin Spencer / LA Times Studios)

And there was the security guard on the viewing deck at the top of the Peak Tram, who asked me where I was from and told me, when I asked him if the view ever gets old, “Yes, of course, but meeting so many people from around the world never does.”

Hong Kong does not readily give itself away beyond the guidebook musts, and at first it can feel daunting, as if the locals are keeping the best of Hong Kong to themselves. But push farther off the beaten path and you’ll find they are more than happy to share their world with you, if only you would step into it and ask. So when you next find yourself in Hong Kong, do make that conversation with a stranger, do hire that guide and, most of all, don’t forget to take the selfie.

Iconic Itinerary

Whether it be an activity or a stay, the icons of Hong Kong got that status for a reason.

Experiences

Walking Tour of Central: The Mid-Levels Escalators, Central market and neon lights offer a front row seat to the Hong Kong hustle.

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Afternoon Tea at The Peninsula: Go for the original 1920s lobby, stay for the live string quartet and inventive takes on British tea-service classics.

Goods of Desire: Uniquely Hong Kong gifts for friends and family back home, from streetwear to milk tea eggrolls to handmade mahjong sets.

Star Ferry: One of the most famous boat rides in the world, with epic city views all for less than the cost of a cup of coffee.

Hotels

Rosewood Hong Kong (Tsim Sha Tsui): It’s No. 1 on The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2026 list for a reason. Stop by Holt’s Café, an elevated introduction to cha chaan teng fare.

Island Shangri-La (Admiralty): A grand hotel that goes all in on European-Asian maximalism. A massage at Yun Wellness is the perfect cure for the aches of a long-haul journey.

Lanson Place (Causeway Bay): A soft French aesthetic and friendly staff make this a wonderful sanctuary to return to after a day out in the madness. The semi-buffet breakfast rivals the best you’ll find anywhere.

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Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong: Opened in 1963, it’s the first high-end luxury hotel on the island and the brand’s flagship property. History, culture and legendary service.

Delta Air Lines provided the author’s flight. The Hong Kong Tourism Board provided lodging, meals, transportation and admission to attractions, including Hong Kong Foodie Tours and the Ngong Ping 360 cable car. The organizations had no editorial involvement in this story and did not review or approve it before publication.

