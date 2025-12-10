Stays that Step Into the Past

Luxury travel experiences come in many forms, from finding remote (and very exclusive) adventures in the Arctic Circle, as we chronicled here last spring, to searching the world for the best Michelin-starred cuisine money can buy. Sumptuous and unique places exist all over the globe, if you’re searching for something extraordinary when taking that hard-earned vacation break.

One particularly satisfying way to envelop yourself in an extravagant travel adventure is to choose a legendary hotel as the cornerstone of your trip. Think of one of those places that have hosted royalty, rock stars or even super-spies in their storied histories, and you’ve got the idea – these are the kind of hotels that create a frisson of pleasure the moment you arrive.

Three of our favorites are all a journey across the Pacific Ocean, to countries that are certain to shift your perspective on the world a bit. The first stop is Fiji, where the friendliest people on the planet reside and the word “paradise” was coined to describe the country exactly.

(Photos courtesy of the Grand Pacific Hotel, Fiji)

The Grand Pacific Hotel: Suva, Fiji

If there’s an underlying theme to the illustrious historical hotels found in the Pacific, it’s that they are centered on British colonialism, a fact that all three we visited embrace. Here in Fiji, which the British annexed in 1874, the Grand Pacific Hotel was constructed in 1914 in the capital city of Suva and is among the oldest hotels in the South Pacific.

Rolling up to the Grand Pacific, with its stately pillars and massive colonial architecture, you can feel the influence of those Brits of old. Then everything shifts, as two massive shirtless Fijian men clad in knee-length “liku” skirts (made of grass or hibiscus) and holding massive clubs greet you at the front door. It’s intimidating for a moment … that is, until they start singing.

Every Fijian welcomes visitors with a song, and it seems the whole populace is blessed with gorgeous voices. It’s an incredibly charming way to say hello (and they say goodbye the same way); and here at the Grand Pacific Hotel, it’s a palpable reminder that the Fijian people are in control here nowadays.

In fact, this truly beautiful, iconic hotel where Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip stayed twice (1953 and 1973) actually fell into disrepair in the 1990s and was only saved by the country’s Fijian National Provident Fund. It’s a government fund that in part assures all Fijians of retirement monies, and was joined private investors to save this iconic hotel.

This massive hotel structure still dominates Suva Harbor, and rules over Victoria Parade, just a few blocks from Fiji’s Parliament building and High Court. Beyond the glorious original structure, more modern additions extend the guest capacity, offer amazing harbor views and surround a placidly beautiful pool and dining area on the edge of the vast Pacific.

Inside, the hotel is a blend of old charm and modern luxury, paired with famed Fijian hospitality. The lobby soars up to the second floor, where classically beautiful suites wrap around and open out to a veranda with those same gorgeous views. That’s the place to take a very British High Tea, to sleep where the queen once laid her head and think about – in the Kingsford Smith suite – the man who in 1928 made the first trans-Pacific flight from the U.S. mainland (Oakland, CA) all the way to Australia. Charles Kingsford Smith made stops in Hawaii (a 27-plus hour flight), then here in Suva (34-plus hours) and finally Brisbane (20 hours). Smith and his crew of four made aviation history in the process, and they all rested here at the Grand Pacific along the way.

Suva itself is as interesting as this historic hotel, so don’t spend every minute on the hotel grounds. Be sure to take a wander through the tree-lined park nearby and look up, for those trees are filled with fruit bats just hanging out; you’ll end up at the Fiji Museum, which is a treasure trove of this nation made up of over 330 islands. The story of Fijians – from a fierce warrior culture to the welcoming island nation – is a fascinating one, and worth the time to learn more about.

Get to Fiji via Fiji Airways, the national airline of the country, flying into Nadi on Viti Levu, the country’s biggest island, where Suva is also located. You can drive to Suva, with stops along the way at resorts like the InterContinental Fiji, another IHG Hotel like the Grand Pacific is.

Well-appointed pages – and a fleet of Rolls-Royce Phantoms – welcome guests to the Peninsula Hong Kong. (Keith Mulcahy)

Stay Like Royalty at The Peninsula Hong Kong

There’s something spectacular about being picked up at Hong Kong Airport (HKG) by a person driving a spiffy new Rolls-Royce Phantom, then moved in utter comfort and quiet into the bustling city to The Peninsula Hong Kong hotel. It’s a truly special hotel amenity to be in that car, and that’s how they have rolled at this “Grande Dame of the Far East” since 1970, when the iconic hotel first placed an order with Rolls for seven Silver Shadows.

1 2 3 4 5 1. The Peninsula Hong Kong’s opulent exterior. 2. The hotel’s sun terrace. 3. Suite stays. 4. The lofty Peninsula lobby. 5. Spring Moon.

Sweeping into the half-moon driveway of this Kowloon landmark that opened its doors in 1928 is also a bit surreal, as your ride is quickly surrounded by the Peninsula Pages, a cadre of white-suited men and women ready to serve your every need. The Pages have been a part of this elegant hotel’s service since the beginning and are so recognizable that you’ll even find a Teddy bear dressed as a Page in the gift shop.

Once inside, the massive lobby welcomes you to sit down and have a cup of tea, a reflection of the British colonialism once again found on this trip across the Pacific. For Hong Kong – and Kowloon – were taken by the British in the mid-1800s as spoils of war against the Chinese Qing Dynasty and held for nearly 150 years, leaving the English influence on the region strong.

That lobby filled with dining tables exudes elegance, luxury and more than a hint of mystery, as fictional characters like James Bond and George Smiley immediately pop into mind, along with the real-life stories of intrigue between East and West that played out in this quintessential setting. Meanwhile, The Peninsula’s staff is always at the ready to make sure your drink is topped off and your tea stays piping hot.

The hotel also boasts seven other spots to drink and dine, including the sublime, Michelin-starred Spring Moon, serving elevated Cantonese cuisine in a beautiful jewel box of a room. For all its elegance, its cuisine is still familiar, by keeping to Chinese food traditions with dim sum delicacies served on a twirling Lazy Susan. Gaddi’s is another Michelin-starred restaurant at The Peninsula, which has been presenting French haute cuisine since 1953.

It’s easy to just stay in the hotel, wandering from one dining delight to the next (and of course having their unmatched High Tea experience in The Lobby restaurant), then browsing around at the hotel’s bespoke Shopping Arcade, where 36 stores await, including Chanel, Harry Winston and the not-to-be-missed Lala Curio boutique. But Kowloon’s vibrant street scene has a tendency to lure you outside, so venture and discover some of the biggest high-end retail shops you’ve ever seen right nearby, in the famed Tsim Sha Tsui district, including a massive Tiffany’s, as well as Dior, Cartier and Louis Vuitton.

Go farther afield to discover Hong Kong’s famed Jade Market, or perhaps stop into one of the many bespoke tailor shops and have your clothes custom made along the way, and be sure to take the Peak Tram, that funicular in operation since 1888 that trundles up a very steep hillside to Victoria Peak that unfolds incredible views of the city, harbor and far beyond. Later on, hop on the Star Ferry found at the Central Pier for a heady boat ride to watch the sunset from Victoria Harbour with a glass of bubbly in hand.

Back at The Peninsula Hong Kong, your room with a view features a stunning vista of the city skyline, mountain peaks and that famous harbor, if you’ve booked the comfortable and spacious Grand Deluxe Harbour View Room; and if you want the ultimate that this unparalleled hotel has to offer, The Peninsula Suite has it all. Over 4,000 square feet of rooftop luxury, with a large living room, terrace, screening room, gym, kitchen and more, with a gorgeous interior design and insane views – when you move in here, you may never want to go home.

The Palm Court Suite’s balcony.

Raffles Singapore

Arriving at Raffles Singapore is a singular experience. Whisked from Changi Airport (SIN) in a massive Mercedes-Benz, you travel along the waters of the Singapore Strait to this dream of a hotel found in the heart of this city-state republic. And then you see the unforgettable sight, as the Raffles Doormen, Sikh men wearing turbans and snappy ivory-hued uniforms, approach your vehicle with broad smiles and happy welcomes.

That sets the stage for the Raffles experience, hearkening back to 1887 when the hotel first opened its doors, a time when Singapore was still a British Crown Colony. The hotel brought a new level of luxury to the city back then, along with those doormen determined to make everyone feel welcome here. Today Raffles is part of an elite group of hostelries that have three Michelin Keys, described as “hotels that are destinations in their own right, worthy of a journey for an unforgettable experience.”

In my case, part of the unforgettable experience began as I first arrived, for moments after I entered the massive lobby of the neo-classical Victorian-style hotel, Sting arrived, too, giving me a cordial nod as he swept by. Just another day at Raffles, it seems, for rockstars and writers have been huge fans of this homey hotel for generations.

(Photos by Ralf Tooten)

That’s why so many of the beloved Courtyard Suites have plaques on their front doors, commemorating famous visitors including Joseph Conrad, Rudyard Kipling and Noel Coward; those suites overlook the hotel’s iconic lush garden and all share the same wraparound verandah, each with wicker-chair seating right out the front door. It was quite the experience to walk out my door each day and see Sting sitting on the verandah right next to mine.

At other times, guests have glimpsed other happy patrons of Raffles, including Queen Elizabeth II, Michael Jackson, Johnny Depp and Jackie Kennedy; word was that Yo-Yo Ma checked in while I was visiting, too.

So what is it about the Raffles Singapore that is so alluring that the famous flock there and the “Crazy Rich Asians” filmmakers made it Nick and Rachel’s home base in that hit movie? For starters, it’s actually a small hotel, with only 115 rooms. Next, it is an all-suite hotel, making a stay incredibly comfortable and roomy, even without choosing the lovely, 2045 square-foot Presidential Suite. And each suite has butler service, so help is always just a phone call away.

Then there’s the food, ranging from the Tiffin Room’s classic (and spectacular) Indian fare, tickling taste buds since 1892, to the amazingly beautiful Yi by Jereme Leung, an elegant space serving up Chinese delicacies from across that country’s many regions. Plus, Raffles offers a champagne-drenched High Tea in The Grand Lobby, a perfect place to people watch while nibbling savories and sweets.

Best of all is the Writers Bar, a hidden-away gem of a place with a décor that encourages creativity, both in the drinking set and the mixologist team, whose drinks are gin-forward concoctions that include the Million Dollar Cocktail, created at the turn of the 20th century and still a house favorite (for $32 SGD). Hanging out in here or at the hotel’s Long Bar, where the Singapore Sling was invented in 1915 and discarded peanut shells crunch under your feet, are two ways to while away the warm days in Singapore.

Not surprisingly, Raffles has a beautiful spa for finding some deep-tissue bliss, and there’s a historical tour of the whole property that is fascinating. Getting out of the hotel to see Singapore’s Botanic Gardens and the Singapore Museum are definite highlights of any visit; and if Sting happens to by staying next door and performing at the Arena @ EXPO, getting a show ticket is a must-do too.

A Cathay Pacific 777-300 at LAX. (Markus Mainka/Markus Mainka - stock.adobe.com)

Getting to Hong Kong and Singapore

To have a complete luxury experience on your way to and from these legendary hotels, choose Cathay Pacific and go in style. That means nonstop flights from LAX to Hong Kong, with a connection to Singapore. Both First and Business classes offer exceedingly comfortable lie-flat beds for the long-haul flights, with exemplary dining choices in the air. On the ground in Hong Kong, the numerous Cathay lounges are truly a cut above the rest, including full-meal restaurant service in the First Class lounge, as well as noodle bars, dim sum stations, convivial bars, shower facilities and more in both First and Business lounges. Check out The Bridge for great views of the runways and don’t miss eating the Dan-Dan Noodles, thick and flavorful and perfect for slurping up with chopsticks in hand.

