From Historic Palaces to Hidden Bazaars: The Perfect 48 Hour Itinerary for India’s ‘Pink City’

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

As a travel journalist who grew up in India, I’m often asked about which Indian city to is a must-visit if you’re traveling to the country for the first time. My answer is always the same—Jaipur!

Known as the ‘Pink City,’ Jaipur is the capital city of India’s north-western state of Rajasthan. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Jaipur’s historic Walled City is home to awe-inspiring palaces, colorful bazaars, and luxurious hotels.

Travel by LA Times Studios From quick escapes to dream adventures, we’ll share top destinations, tips, and experiences to inspire your next trip. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads. Login or register with email Agree & Continue

So, trade the California coastline for the Aravalli Hills in this 48-hour itinerary of Jaipur. This guide navigates the chaos of the bazaars and the serenity of white-marble palaces, proving that two days is just enough time to fall under Rajasthan’s royal spell.

Advertisement

DAY 1: Colorful Bazaars, Majestic Palaces, and Mouth-watering Food

9 a.m.: Breakfast at Tapri Central

Begin your Jaipur adventure with a local breakfast at Tapri Central , a chic rooftop cafe situated in the heart of the city. Soak in the panoramic vistas of Jaipur’s skyline as you indulge in Indian breakfast delicacies like Poha, Quinoa Upma, Tofu Bhurji, Khamani, and Palak Methi Thepla. Also, don’t miss grabbing a cup of chai!

11 a.m.: Visit Hawa Mahal, City Palace, and Jantar Mantar

Next, make your way to the center of Old Jaipur to visit its most popular tourist sites. Hawa Mahal is an architectural masterpiece made of red and pink sandstone. With a façade that’s reminiscent of honeycomb, the palace boasts 953 small windows with intricate latticework.

Advertisement

Near the Hawa Mahal is the City Palace , which was the ceremonial and administrative seat of the Maharaja of Jaipur until 1949.

Thereafter, visit Jantar Mantar , a series of 19 large-scale astronomical instruments constructed in the early 1700s.

2 p.m.: Lunch at 51 Shades of Pink, Rajmahal Palace, RAAS Jaipur

This Insta-worthy eatery pays homage to the ‘Pink City’ with its rosy interiors. 51 Shades of Pink serves Indian and international plates crafted using the freshest locally sourced ingredients. Soak in the elegant setting as you indulge in beautifully plated dishes.

3:30 p.m.: Retail Therapy in Johri Bazaar

Then, make your way to Jaipur’s largest outdoor market. Johri translates to jeweler, and this bustling market is well-known for its silver jewelry , gemstones, and traditional crafts. Johri Bazaar is the perfect spot to buy traditional Rajasthani jewelry and clothing.

5:30 p.m.: Sunset at Nahargarh Fort and Jaigarh Fort

Located in the verdant Aravalli Hills, the Nahargarh Fort was once used for the city’s defense. Presently, it’s a tourist attraction encompassed by a dense forest, which is a part of the Nahargarh Biological Park. This majestic fort is attached to the Jaigarh Fort and offers magnificent vistas of the city of Jaipur.

8 p.m.: Dinner at The Sarvato

(The Sarvato)

Advertisement

Situated within the City Palace, The Sarvato is an eatery launched by His Highness Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur in collaboration with restaurateur Abhishek Honawar. A Relais & Chateaux member, the name ‘Sarvato’ is a nod to the building’s square shape, which was historically used by the Maharaja of Jaipur as a hall for private audiences. Open from September through April, the eatery offers an innovative tasting menu with cocktail pairings. Helmed by chef Sonu Kumar Singh, the culinary team crafts delectable dishes using the Jaipur royal family’s recipes.

“At The Sarvato, we see the menu as a living, evolving narrative of Rajasthan,” says restaurateur Abhishek Honawar. “Each season begins with journeys across the state, into its villages, kitchens, and landscapes, where we learn directly from the rhythms of climate, culture, and community. These explorations shape a six-course tasting menu that is both rooted and reimagined.”

10 p.m.: Stay at Abode Jaipur

Abode Jaipur is a design-led boutique hotel situated within a 300-year-old structure. Marrying heritage architecture with thoughtful, contemporary amenities, the property houses over twenty uniquely conceptualized guest rooms and a community-centric library space. Featuring a quaint red lime-washed façade, the hotel celebrates the rich history of Jaipur.

“Jaipur can be stimulating in the best way, and Abode Jaipur is designed to balance that—keeping you connected to the city while giving you a space that feels calm and easy to return to,” notes Abedin Sham, co-founder of Abode Boutique Hotels. “The design takes cues from local craft and architecture, but in a way that feels familiar rather than formal. It’s really about having a base where you can step in and out of the city at your own pace.”

(Abode Jaipur)

DAY 2: Museums, Monuments, and Local Culture

10 a.m.: Visit the Gyan Museum

This under-the-radar museum pays homage to collector and gemologist Gyan Chand Dhaddha. Gyan Museum brings together over 2,500 objects spanning nearly 3,000 years, from Mughal-era jewels and miniature paintings to textiles, manuscripts, and rare curiosities sourced globally.

Advertisement

(Gyan Museum)

“As you travel through Jaipur, I invite you to step into the Gyan Museum-an intimate, world class collection reflecting over 3,000 years of art and craftsmanship. Conceived through the vision of Gyan Chand Dhaddha, the museum offers a deeply personal perspective, where miniature paintings, jewels and decorative arts are brought together with care and intent,” explains Arun Dhaddha, museum owner and founder. “The objects speak about cultural exchange, skill and legacy. For those seeking more than monuments, it is a space to slow down, reflect, and engage with history more quietly and meaningfully.”

1 p.m.: Lunch at Mahaveer Rabri Bhandar

Established in 1857, this hole-in-the-wall restaurant is well-loved for its Indian thali-style plated meals. Situated near the Hawa Mahal, Mahaveer Rabri Bhandar is an iconic eatery in Jaipur’s street food scene, and is a must-visit.

3 p.m.: Shopping at Local Boutiques

Shopping in Jaipur will take you on an artistic and historical journey. The Palace Atelier, Teatro Dhora, Parampara, Jaipur Modern, Hot Pink, Mukesh Art Gallery, Araish Jaipur, Anantaya, Jaipur Rugs Gallery, PDKF Store, and Anokhi are some popular local boutiques and art galleries.

5 p.m.: Catch the Sunset at Amber Palace

(jon_chica / Adobe Stock)

Amber Palace, also known as Amer Fort, is about a half-hour drive outside of Jaipur. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, this fort was constructed in 1592. Its highlights include the Sheesh Mahal, the hall of mirrors, and fun elephant excursions.

Advertisement

8 p.m.: Dinner at Chokhi Dhani

Chokhi Dhani is an award-winning eatery and resort that provides guests with an authentic Rajasthani cultural experience. It is designed as a local village and boasts traditional huts, folk dances, camel rides, puppetry, and a signature Rajasthani vegetarian feast.

11 p.m.: Stay at Amanbagh

(Pallavi Mehra)

India is known for its incredible palace hotel stays. Nestled at the foot of the Aravalli Hills, Amanbagh is a regal hotel about a two-hour drive from Jaipur. The former residence of the Maharaja of Alwar, the property is home to 37 sumptuous suites overlooking well-manicured gardens and al fresco pavilions.

Additional Info and Tips for a Successful Trip

How To Get There

Air India flies directly from a number of American cities to New Delhi every day. You can fly or drive from New Delhi to Jaipur. The flight from New Delhi to Jaipur is around an hour and the drive is about three hours.

When To Go

October to March is the best time to visit Jaipur.

How To Get Around

The most convenient way to get around Jaipur is via local taxis or rideshare services like Uber and Ola.

Weather

The days are warm all year long in Jaipur. However, nights can get cold from December to February.

Advertisement

Insider Tip

Carry cash if you would like to shop at the local bazaars and don’t forget to bargain!