Mie Prefecture Remains Japan’s Best-Kept Secret for Mindful Wellness and Unspoiled Shinto Heritage

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Kyoto welcomed a record 62 million visitors in 2025, while Tokyo saw approximately 508 million domestic and international visitors. And while the congestion caused by this flock of travelers doesn’t make either destination less worth a visit, it’s becoming more and more rewarding for visitors to venture off the well-trodden path in Japan into new regions with unrivaled charm hidden in plain sight.

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Mie Prefecture remains one of Japan’s most remarkable destinations, home to Japan’s spiritual center, over 621 miles of coastline and coastal heritage, and a thriving, yet concealed, luxury oasis focusing on wellness, authenticity and uninterrupted natural beauty. An ideal area for deeper cultural encounters, restorative escapes and tranquil traveling, Mie retains the richness of Japanese culture while remaining refreshingly under the radar.

An Authentic Destination for the Wellness Traveler

(Courtesy Mie Prefecture Tourism)

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Mie Prefecture is the ideal excursion for mindful travelers seeking an escape from the standard tourist route, especially as overtourism in Tokyo and Kyoto continues to transform many of their central attractions into jostling crowds driven by travel checklists rather than authentic experiences. A two- or three-day stay in Mie is the perfect amount of time to unwind, with spa programs and slow-paced exploration ideally suited to wellness travelers or simply those looking to break away from the relentless pace of Japan’s major cities.

It’s also a natural fit for seasoned Japan travelers who have already conquered the country’s iconic destinations and are eager to venture beyond the familiar. Those with an appreciation for cultural depth, craftsmanship, and authenticity will find Mie particularly rewarding.

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Cultural Sanctuaries and Pristine Nature

(Courtesy Mie Prefecture Tourism)

No visit to Mie is complete without a pilgrimage to Ise Jingu, Japan’s most important Shinto shrine dedicated to the sun goddess Amaterasu. Composed of two main sanctuaries, Naiku and Geku, as well as more than 100 smaller shrines scattered throughout the heavily forested Ise-Shima region, the sacred complex attracts millions of visitors each year. Yet, with the vast majority of visitors being domestic pilgrims, you’ll still be hard-pressed to encounter many other international travelers paying their respects at this cultural sanctuary, meaning the sanctity of the spiritual space here is well-preserved. The approach to the shrine, Okage Yokocho, is also worth exploring for its local food, traditional crafts and charming wooden streets lined with lively shops and eateries.

(Courtesy Mie Prefecture Tourism)

Then, venture deeper into Mie’s expansive natural beauty with private sunset cruises across Ago Bay or luxurious seafood lunches hosted by ama divers, the free-diving women of Mie who, for centuries, have plunged into the ocean sans equipment to harvest abalone, shellfish and other treasures from the sea. The coastal beauty of the Ise-Shima National Park offers an array of hiking routes leading to viewpoints overlooking the bay, while the famous Futami Okitama Shrine and its Meotoiwa (Married Rocks), stones connected by a sacred shimenawa rope, provide an unmissable sunrise spot imbued with deep spiritual significance.

Where to Stay in Mie: Tradition Meets Luxury

An oasis of idyllic scenery and tranquility, Mie’s luxury accommodations center around properties that seamlessly bring the beauty of the outdoors into the guest experience. Undeniably, the region’s premier luxury retreat is Amanemu, a sprawling resort located within Ise-Shima National Park that combines wellness programs, exceptional privacy, and sweeping views of Ago Bay. For guests staying at other Aman properties across Japan, the journey can even be shortened with a chartered helicopter transfer that lands directly at Amanemu’s private helipad.

For travelers seeking a more traditionally Japanese atmosphere without compromising on luxury, The Hiramatsu Hotels & Resorts Kashikojima offers an elegant auberge-inspired experience paired with a scintillating blend of French and Japanese cuisine. Rather than positioning it simply as a ryokan-inspired property, the hotel centers its experience around exceptional dining alongside an intimate connection to the surrounding landscape. Private terraces overlook the unparalleled beauty of Ago Bay, while open-air baths allow guests to soak in the scenery as they relax in the region’s restorative waters.

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Plentiful Seafood and Michelin-Starred Dining

(Courtesy Mie Prefecture Tourism)

A coastal cornucopia of premium seafood, including abalone, Ise spiny lobster and katsuobushi, alongside traditional sweets and one of Japan’s most celebrated wagyu varieties, Mie is a destination where visitors should arrive hungry and expect to leave thoroughly satisfied. For meat lovers, Wadakin is among the premier places to experience Matsusaka beef. Founded in 1878, the restaurant boasts a long culinary heritage and serves beef sourced from its own ranch.

Food enthusiasts seeking Michelin-starred dining will find plenty to savor throughout the prefecture, with two mouthwatering options awarded stars in the Michelin Guide Aichi-Gifu-Mie 2019 Special Edition. Komada, a three-star sushi restaurant, serves just six guests at a time at its intimate counter, showcasing the region’s exceptional seafood with remarkable precision. High in the mountains of Mie lies Hinakaya, a one-star kaiseki specialist whose rustic charm combines local terroir with a thoughtful selection of regional sake for an unforgettable dining experience.

For guests staying around the Ago Bay area, Le Mer is one of the region’s premier destinations for coastal cuisine, pairing elegant French techniques with local ingredients and panoramic views of Ise’s lush shoreline and fishing hamlets. A Michelin-starred restaurant deeply rooted in the region, it exemplifies the bounty of Mie’s land and sea.

Mie: An Excursion Worth Adding to Your Japanese Itinerary

For travelers seeking a mindful immersion into authentic Japanese traditions, free of crowds and full of rich natural beauty, iconic culinary experiences and top-class luxury accommodations, Mie is a destination worth adding to a Japan travel itinerary.

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From sacred forests to serene sanctuaries, Mie shows a side of Japan free from spectacle and brimming with cultural depth.