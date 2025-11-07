Eat Tokyo: From Izakaya to Top Floor

The megacity has mega options when it comes to food – what’s your flavor?

It stretches out beyond what the eye can take in, a 360-degree testament to urbanism and density; it’s also full of Almost 10 million hungry people. Unsurprisingly, the city of Tokyo is home to myriad places to eat, from the tiniest of tiny neighborhood hops to soaring top floors of equally sky-high culinary choices.

Picking a spot may be a simple as walking … well, anywhere and popping in, but another way to look at your Tokyo meal is to think about some W’s: what you want; where you are; and which price point you’re looking to absorb.

Regardless, it’s going to end up being a big “W” for your taste buds.

Traditional nigiri sushi being created by a master chef. (Shutterstock)

What to Eat?

Japanese cuisine offers so much in the way of variety it can be difficult to narrow it down – even the familiar options like ramen are loaded with regionality, from the creamy tonkotsu style from southerly Kyushu to the umami-laden miso broth style of Hokkaido. So, where to start?

Tokyo is absolutely loaded with neighborhood restaurants, often stacked on multiple floors on major streets, to the point of it seeming overwhelming to decide. Some of this is by design, many restaurants have limited space (often around 10 seats) so some repetition makes sense.

Use the L.A. rule if you’re wondering which place is tasty – if there’s a small line or wait to get in, the locals know! Ever-organized Tokyo even often has a system for queueing to make politeness and efficiency job one – at a local Shibuya curry spot, the line was designated to not crowd a narrow stairwell.

Continuing that efficiency, small restaurants turn tables during lunch hours quickly and get food fast. Oftentimes ordering systems are automated and make it even easier to order with touchscreen visual menus – a great option if your Japanese is a bit rusty.

Here are three great options you’ll find anywhere, regardless of neighborhood, time of day or anything else:

Sushi: The ubiquitous – and incredible – Japanese signature cuisine is found everywhere and in every style, from nigiri to hand roll, tucked neatly away in corner spots and neighborhoods throughout Tokyo. Japanese sushi chefs pride themselves on cut, freshness and taste, with beautiful “sets” of sushi coming to counters everywhere. Undecided? Opt for the omakase, a chef’s choice menu where the freshest catches of the day are served.

Protip: Chopstick-phobic? Eating nigiri with your hands is not just okay, it’s expected!

Chashhu miso ramen. (Ant Photography/Getty Images/Flickr RF)

Ramen: Soups abound in Japan but ramen is king. Even if you’ve had it one thousand times in Southern California – the care that is put into the broth in Japan is unmatched, and the best locations have signature takes on the classics. Once you receive that bowl, tuck in at the counter and listen – at a truly great spot, all you’ll hear is happy diners slurping up noodles and broth.

Japanese curry. (gontabunta/Shutterstock)

Japanese Curry: If this dish is something you haven’t tried before, correct that immediately upon arrival to Tokyo. The ultimate in comfort food, the mild curry ladled over rice and a sliced katsu pork can function as a winter warmer, but it’s absolutely delicious any time of year. Another fast casual restaurant experience, many curry spots feature touchscreen menus as well, so don’t feel intimidated – also, order an add-on fried prawn.

Protip: Have a Suica card for rail transit (or the digital version on your iPhone?) You can use it at stores and even some restaurants as a digital and contactless form of payment.

Kagurazaka, Tokyo.

Where Are You?

Tokyo is a massive city – so massive, in fact, it’s almost impossible to describe by comparison. “It’s like two L.A.s” doesn’t do it justice, because the density is also off-the-charts. On a week long trip, you may only find yourself in a few neighborhoods, but you’ll be able to eat well regardless, since there are as many varieties of restaurants as there are buildings.

Here are a few neighborhoods you’ll want to visit to scratch a culinary itch.

Ginza: The posh ward is known for its high-end shopping, but it’s equally impressive with haute dining – in fact, the Michelin Guide lists an astounding over 20 Ginza restaurants in its 2026 guide. Whether you’re searching for the most creative and modern takes in Japanese cuisine or even some fascinating continental cuisines ( Ginza Habsburg Vielchen is based on heightened Austrian cuisine).

Kaiseki dining.

Kagurazaka: For those looking to indulge in some history with their meal, this charming town features the cobblestone streets and paper lantern signage that is transportative. It also features plenty of restaurants serving traditional Japanese dishes, including kaiseki. The traditional Japanese sampler meal, developed from historic tea ceremonies and Japanese ingredients, serves as a welcome to the country and its culture. For the best kaiseki anywhere, try the three-Michelin starred Kagurazaka Ishikawa .

Shinjuku: For the undecided, head to this neighborhood framed by a train station (as so many are) to find a wide variety of cuisines and price points, from katsu sando spots to high end steakhouse dining and literally everything in between – izakayas to a wide variety of ramen. You’ll find so much that maybe you’ll want to eat light, have two dinners, why not?

Tokyo Harbor and its surrounding skyscrapers filled with top-floor – and top-shelf – dining experiences.

Which Price Point?

A favorable exchange rate for U.S. travelers has generated a lot of interest in Japanese travel in recent years. However, there is still a huge variety of price points for meals in Tokyo.

Luckily for travelers, the sheer breadth of cuisine in the country makes for a “choose your own adventure” style of dining – anything from mild (grab and go – and delicious – bites from the myriad convenience marts on every street corner and train station) to wild (incredible views on soaring skyscraper upper floors with soaring culinary takes to match.)

So whether you’re feeling a seasonal strawberry sando from 7-11 – and trust us, you should be – or an elevated dining experience in every respect in Shiodome’s bayside towers, Tokyo has anything – and everything – to eat.

Just one more question to answer – are you hungry? If so, read more about Tokyo’s incredible foodie offerings.

