Hike Tokyo – Really! 

Tokyo city and its nearby surroundings have so many ways to get outside and get active

Tokyo, Japan, is known for a great many things: an almost endless cityscape, beautiful culture, an incredibly efficient transportation system and food, glorious food. But unlike our home, Los Angeles, which has a gigantic urban wilderness smack-dab in the middle of the city, Tokyo is not known for its accessible outdoors.

Or, is it?

Tokyo is home to a huge number of beautiful and serene parks, many containing ancient Shinto shrines that are separated – and duly protected – from the bustle of the city. In addition, the enormous Tokyo region, almost a country of its own, features easily accessible nature preserves, islands, hiking and more to ensure that if your trip is wanting for some outdoorsiness, you’ll get it. Here are some beautiful places to add to your next trip to the city.

The entrance to Meiji Gingu in Tokyo’s center.

Shrines and Parks Abound

Leaving Harajuku station in bustling Shibuya belies the experience you’re about to have. Sure, you’ll see some greenery as you pop out with the throngs of people, but the lands surrounding shrines in Tokyo are sacred, protected areas and are treated as such. In fact, as you stroll the path toward the main buildings of the Meiji Shrine , there are disembodied announcements coming from the woods in Japanese and English, instructing visitors on proper behaviors, all of which add to the true separation of city and serenity.

Walking past an enormous Torii gate, the path to the shrine is wooded, peaceful and a decent flat walk, so you’ll get steps in as the city melts away and only the sound of distant running water and daytime crickets begins. Along the main path, you’ll find diversions, including sake casks and wine barrels, a gift from France to Japan to celebrate their signature – and similar – beverages.

The Meiji Shrine’s main grounds. (Alan LaGuardia)

The shrine itself is a beautiful affair, a large building in the wooded park that rewards strolling through to take in the architecture and peacefulness while keeping you moving. For even more beauty, drop some change from your pocket to enter the Meiji Jingu Gyoen (The Inner Garden) containing Kiyomasa’s Well (all the proceeds go to maintenance). It’s a natural spring that is known for its recharging energy, and the grounds exude it. From a beautiful lotus pond and teahouse to meandering paths, it’s a diversion well worth the 500 Yen.

Yoyogi Park sits just north of bustling Shibuya. (yoshi0511)

Of course, it’s not just the sacred places that offer a place to stretch the legs. If you’re a runner and want to get in a workout, head directly south to Yoyogi Park , which features a loop that is famed for attracting runners, bikers and walkers of all ability levels. You’ll see wind sprints and tandem bikes all intermixing with the same serene energy of the adjacent shrine, all highlighted with some spirited huffing and puffing.

Fall color explodes in an autumn view from Mount Takao. (slyellow/Shutterstock)

Scale the Mountain

Fuji-san is No. 1 in the hearts and minds of Japan, but it certainly isn’t the only peak in the country. Just an hour drive (or an hour-and-a-half train ride from Tokyo Station) is Mt. Takao . “Takaosan” is one of the closest wilderness parks to the city, and it rewards those looking for some outdoor recreation any time of year, from scenic vistas to a good, honest hike.

Standing around 2,000 feet tall and towering over the Tokyo suburbs, Mt. Takao is a beautiful park with features that will be familiar to Angelenos, including a funicular railway similar to DTLA’s Angel’s Flight. The Takaotozan Railway takes travelers halfway up the mountain over a 5-minute transit time, just enough to see the beauty of the surroundings and appreciate the vintage cable railway system. Note: A round-trip ticket is around 950 Yen, but you can either hike up and take it down or do the opposite – either is a great way to get in a hike!

The numerous hiking trails feature different flora, fauna and views, so choose wisely. For example, Trail 1 features a lantern-lit path, so you can enjoy it at night for a unique viewpoint. Along the way, find beautiful trees and copious waterfalls. If you travel during the fall, you’ll also see the incredible foliage that Japan’s countryside has to offer, when maples and gingkos erupt with gorgeous warm hues you can take in from any number of overlooks.

The beautiful and rugged coast of Niijima Island. (Ken Tyler)

Island Hopping

Tokyo seems to have a bit of everything, so why not an island paradise as well? South of the city are the Izu Islands, an archipelago of roughly north-south-situated isles. Among the most naturally well-preserved is Niijima Island , which lies about 100 miles south of the main city but is still considered a part of Tokyo. The village of Niijima offers quaint stays for overnight travelers, though arrival by jet boat (yet another jewel of Japan’s incredible transportation system) takes around two hours from Takeshiba Harbor. The island even has a small airport, if you want to arrive quickly.

Once there, the opportunity to experience unfettered nature abounds. Similar to our Channel Islands, Niijima is mostly protected land, featuring rugged beaches, cliffs, seamounts and an opportunity to spot migratory birds, whales and Indo-Pacific dolphins.

On the island’s eastern side, you’ll find something perhaps unexpected. The Habushiura Shore , comprising most of the island’s east shore, features crystal blue waters and gorgeous, wide beaches, perfect for summer walks and a good old-fashioned stare at the beautiful – though sometimes high – waves. Of course, if you are a surfer, it’s a paradise all its own!

Tokyo is a city of extraordinary variety, so while you’re having the time of your life in the massive city, don’t forget that there are natural delights tucked away everywhere, from beautiful parks to a wilderness day trip. Your only issue will be deciding which to choose!