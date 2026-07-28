Monsoon Skies and Mewari Feasts: The 48-Hour Guide to India’s Most Romantic Enclave

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I first visited Udaipur when I was in high school. I still remember being awe-struck by the city’s spectacular natural landscapes and rich culture. I loved my first trip so much that I try to visit Udaipur every few years. With every visit, I uncover a different layer of the city and can’t wait to return for more.

Also known as the ‘City of Lakes,’ Udaipur was the historic capital city of the kingdom of Mewar. With the backdrop of the Aravalli Hills, Udaipur boasts a sophisticated lake system comprising seven lakes that encompass the city. Established in 1559 by Maharana Udai Singh II of the Sisodia clan of Rajputs, Udaipur is universally well-loved for its natural beauty, history, and grandiose palaces.

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“Udaipur is not simply beautiful, it is layered,” remarks Jitendra Rathore, owner of the Fateh Collection, Udaipur. “Every street, every step down to the lake, every old haveli carries memories. When people come here expecting a postcard, they leave with something far more personal. That is the gift of this city. It refuses to remain a backdrop.”

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If you’re visiting Udaipur for the first time, read on. Here’s your guide to a magical weekend in India’s most romantic destination. From leisurely boat rides across Lake Pichola at sunset to exploring the intricate corridors of the City Palace, it offers a curated look at the city’s finest cultural experiences and lakeside dining.

Day 1: Palace Hopping, Pichola Lake, and Picturesque Hills

11 a.m.: Explore the City Palace

(Jainam Mehta / Courtesy of Unsplash)

Begin your Udaipur adventure by visiting the sprawling Udaipur City Palace, which was built over a period of four centuries. Standing on a ridge overlooking Lake Pichola, it was originally constructed in 1559 by Maharana Udai Singh and was extended to its current form by subsequent rulers.

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This sand-colored majestic palace was built using granite and marble and was encompassed by fortified walls. Presently, it showcases medieval European and Chinese architectural elements and boasts awe-inspiring views of Lake Palace and the city’s skyline. It also houses a museum .

2 p.m.: Lunch at Bahaar, Fairmont Udaipur Palace

(Courtesy of Fairmont Udaipur Palace)

Next, make your way to the Fairmont Udaipur Palace , which is nestled amidst the Aravalli Hills, for a regal lunch. This hotel is home to a number of eateries serving Indian, Mediterranean, Italian, and Asian cuisines in elegant settings. Enjoy a leisurely lunch at the property’s multi-cuisine eatery Bahaar. Post lunch, take a stroll in the well-manicured gardens.

“Beyond being known as the City of Lakes, Udaipur is also celebrated for its majestic Aravalli landscape. The city’s stories of royalty and the culture that have seeped into its very fabric can be felt when visiting Fairmont Udaipur Palace, where sweeping views of the Aravallis are paired with the grandeur of the property,” states Vishrut Gupta, general manager of Fairmont Udaipur Palace. “Equally unmissable are the warm hospitality, its diverse dining offerings, and the thoughtfully curated experiences that capture the true spirit and vibe of the city.”

4:00 p.m.: Go for a Cable Car Ride at Karni Mata Ropeway

(Vikram Chouhan / Courtesy of Unsplash)

Who doesn’t love a birds-eye view? I sure do! Next up, visit Karni Mata Ropeway to take an exciting cable car ride up to a picturesque hilltop known as the Machchala Magra Hill. The summit is a wildly popular, Insta-worthy spot, and offers unobstructed vistas of the city’s lakes and palaces.

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7:00 p.m.: Take a Sunset Boat Ride on Lake Pichola

(Udayaditya Barua / Courtesy of Unsplash)

Make your way back to the City Palace for a fun boat ride on Lake Pichola. The boat will take you around the lake with a stop at Jag Mandir Island Palace. Constructed in the 17th century, Jag Mandir is a yellow sandstone and marble palace, and features a majestic dome.

8 p.m.: Dinner at Ambrai

View from Ambrai, Udaipur, India (Hhardik Joshi / Courtesy of Unsplash)

For dinner, cross over to the waterfront to dine at Ambrai , located at Amet Haveli. Sitting right at the edge of the lake, this al fresco restaurant offers what is arguably the best seat in the city. The illuminated view of the City Palace and the Lake Palace glowing across the water is unmatched. Ambrai’s food menu features delicious local Rajasthani delicacies, including low-cooked meats and rich curries.

10 p.m.: Nightcap and Stay at Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur

(Courtesy of Taj Lake Palace)

Cap off your first day by checking into the iconic Taj Lake Palace , Udaipur. Also located on the Jag Mandir Island, this property was originally built by Maharana Jagat Singh. Currently, the majestic property houses 65 well-appointed guest rooms and 18 majestic suites. The Sajjan Niwas Suite, a favorite among celebrities, houses hand-painted murals, and tasteful interiors. The Taj Lake Palace was also featured in the James Bond film Octopussy.

Bhairo, Taj Lake Palace (Courtesy of Taj Lake Palace)

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Have a nightcap at Bhairo, the hotel’s spectacular rooftop restaurant or Amrit Sagar, the palace bar that celebrates the hotel’s storied cinematic legacy with Bond-inspired cocktails.

“There is something truly special about Udaipur. The city has history, beauty and a rare sense of serenity, and as a Living Legacy, Taj Lake Palace brings all of it together in the most memorable way,” says Rahul Maini, operations and general manager of Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur. “The arrival by boat, a quiet dinner at Bhairo overlooking the City Palace, and the palace itself all feel deeply connected to the spirit of Udaipur.”

Day 2: Verdant Gardens, Vintage Gears, and Vibrant Temples

10 a.m.: Explore the Saheliyon Ki Bari (Garden of the Maidens)

(Unsplash)

Begin your day with a relaxed stroll in the Garden of the Maidens , which is located on the banks of Fateh Sagar Lake. This garden, conceptualized in the 18th century by Maharana Sangam Singh for a royal entourage of ladies, is home to manicured lawns, intricate fountains, and a charming lotus pool.

12 p.m: Take a Guided Tour of The Vintage & Classic Car Collection

Hop from natural beauty to mechanical artistry. This one-of-a-kind car museum is situated in the former Merwar State Motor Garage and boasts about two dozen vintage cars belonging to the royal Mewar family. Don’t miss the 1939 Cadillacs, 1936 Vauxhall, and the 934 Rolls-Royce Phantom.

2 p.m.: Lunch at Neel Kamal at Taj Lake Palace

(Taj Lake Palace)

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Head back to the Taj Lake Palace for a mid-day feast at Neel Kamal , the hotel’s signature Indian restaurant. The dining room presents highly treasured, authentic recipes sourced directly from the royal kitchens of Mewar. Served in a regal palace setting with refined, intuitive service, the rich regional flavors are beautifully complemented by luxurious, custom-designed Versace tableware.

4 p.m.: Check out Sajjan Garh (Monsoon Palace)

While in Udaipur, you don’t want to miss visiting the spectacular Sajjan Garh , which is a fort-palace perched in the Aravali Hills just outside the city. Built by Maharana Sajjan Singh, it was an erstwhile Monsoon Palace and hunting lodge. Presently, under government control, the palace is a perfect spot to soak in the city’s lakes and gorgeous skyline. The drive from Udaipur to Sajjan Garh is also stunning!

6 p.m.: Visit the Jagdish Temple

As the afternoon cools into evening, head into the colorful heart of the old city to visit the Jagdish Temple . Commissioned by Maharana Jagat Singh, this 17-century Hindu temple is well-known for its arresting architecture. It’s typically buzzing with devotees and visitors, particularly during the evening prayers. You can enter the temple and join in on an aarti (prayer ceremony), or simply take in the enchanting engravings on the temple’s exterior walls.

8 p.m.: Private Dinner at Sky Deck, Fateh Garh, Udaipur

(Courtesy of Fateh Garh)

For dinner, head to Fateh Garh for a private dining experience. Here, private dining unfolds in an intimate setting overlooking uninterrupted views of the Aravalli Hills. Guests are welcomed with a curated arrival experience and a refreshing beverage as the landscape transforms with the changing light. At Fateh Garh, indulge in an authentic Mewari Thali (local plated meal) and soak in the beautiful mountain vistas.

“In the evening, sit down to a proper Mewari Thali. This cuisine was shaped by an arid and demanding landscape, so the cooking learned to do extraordinary things with what it had. Dal baati churma, ker sangri, the subtle heat of the laal maas. Each dish carries the fingerprint of this soil. Ask us about anything on the table. There is a story behind every one,” adds Jitendra Rathore, owner of Fateh Collection.

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11 p.m.: Stay at The Oberoi Udaivilas

(Courtesy of the Oberoi Udaivilas)

End your magical 48 hours by staying the night at the Oberoi Udaivilas. The design of this hotel celebrates the age-old palaces in Udaipur. The property’s well-appointed guest suites offer panoramic views of the City Palace, Lake Pichola, and the Aravalli Hills. To vacation like royalty, book the hotel’s Kohinoor Suite that boasts two sumptuous bedrooms, an expansive living room, and a private plunge pool.

(Courtesy of the Oberoi Udaivilas)

“Udaipur has a timeless allure where every moment feels steeped in romance and history. At The Oberoi Udaivilas, we aim to bring this spirit to life through immersive experiences that celebrate the region’s rich heritage, from its grand architecture to its refined culinary traditions,” concludes Mohit Malhotra, general manager of The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur. “Whether it is dining by the lake or simply taking in the serenity of our surroundings, we strive to create memories that linger long after the journey ends.”

