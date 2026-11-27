Arrive in Ulaanbaatar and the first surprise is how little it resembles the picture most people carry of Mongolia. Glass towers crowd the skyline and traffic crawls past a monastery where monks still chant. The city is home to nearly half of Mongolia’s 3.5 million people, and its valley holds the national story in a single frame: the empire, the Buddhist faith that nearly vanished, the nomadic habits that never quite left.

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A City That Wouldn’t Sit Still

Ulaanbaatar began in 1639 as a tent monastery, and for well over a century it kept packing up before it finally stayed put on the Tuul River in 1778. It took its current name, “Red Hero,” in 1924, after the revolutionary Damdin Sukhbaatar. Ringed by four mountains at about 4,400 feet, the city is the world’s coldest capital, and on the slopes above the center the ger districts spread out in a patchwork of fenced plots and felt tents, home to roughly 60 percent of residents.

The city’s gathering place is dominated by a seated bronze Chinggis Khaan, who presides in front of Government House. The statue went up in 2006 to mark 800 years since the founding of the Mongol state. Sukhbaatar proclaimed independence from this spot in July 1921, and in 1990 peaceful protests here helped bring democracy to Mongolia.

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Mornings at Gandan

(Courtesy Angelique Chamberlain)

Morning prayers begin around 9 a.m. at Gandan Monastery, where worshippers circle the courtyard spinning prayer wheels, incense hangs in the air and monks in maroon robes cross to the temples as the chanting starts. Closed during the purges of the late 1930s, Gandan reopened in 1944 as the country’s only working monastery. Inside the main temple stands an 87-foot gilded statue of Avalokiteshvara, the bodhisattva of compassion.

The National Museum of Mongolia offers the long view, from prehistoric tools to the 20th century. The Chinggis Khaan National Museum, which opened in 2022, narrows the focus to one man across nine floors. Its main gate is modeled on a paiza, the tablet that carried a khan’s authority across the empire, and its top is shaped like a ger and crowned with a golden falcon.

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An hour east of the city, a stainless-steel Chinggis Khaan comes into view across the open grassland long before you reach him. The statue stands 131 feet tall and was completed in 2008, 34 miles from downtown. Its base is a visitor center ringed by 36 columns, one for each khan, and visitors can make their way up through the horse to a platform at its head for a view.

(Courtesy Angelique Chamberlain)

Modern Comforts, Authentic Flavors

The Shangri-La Ulaanbaatar, which opened in 2015, is a five-minute walk south of the square. The sail-shaped Blue Sky Hotel & Tower has a top-floor lounge for watching the city’s lights come on, and the Kempinski Hotel Khan Palace, renovated in 2024, is the quieter choice about 1.2 miles east of the center.

Buuz, steamed dumplings of minced mutton or beef, and khuushuur, flat meat pastries fried in mutton fat, are the dishes to try, and Modern Nomads, a popular Mongolian restaurant, serves both along with salted milk tea. If someone offers airag, the tangy, lightly alcoholic fermented mare’s milk, take a sip. At The Bull Hot Pot, which has several branches, diners cook thin-sliced meat and vegetables in individual pots.

(Courtesy Angelique Chamberlain)

Beyond the Capital

Sooner or later, any trip to Mongolia leaves Ulaanbaatar, and the capital makes even more sense once you do. The city began as a monastery on the move, and the way of life behind that restlessness is still out there. Gorkhi-Terelj National Park, up to 40 miles and about two hours from downtown, is the easiest place to find it: open valleys, granite outcrops like the one known as Turtle Rock and ger camps where you can sleep in the same round felt tents that crowd the capital’s hillsides. Many camps close in winter, so plan this leg for the warmer months, and for July if you want to pair it with Naadam. Spend a night or two in a camp and you’ll have seen both ends of Mongolia: the glass towers of the capital, and the felt tents on open grassland that started everything.