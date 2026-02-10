Baz Luhrmann & Catherine Martin Unveil ‘Celia’: A Cinematic Masterpiece on Rails

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Launching Summer 2026, the Visionary Duo Brings 1930s Theatrical Glamour to the Rails

The “Golden Age of Travel” is going modern.

A purveyor of luxury train journeys worldwide, Belmond has announced the launch of Celia, a dazzling new private dining and events carriage aboard its historic British Pullman train, debuting in early summer 2026. Created and curated by filmmaker Baz Luhrmann and his longtime creative partner, Oscar-winning costume and production designer Catherine Martin, Celia is less a mode of transport and more a moving story – a stage set for any celebration.

The custom carriage joins other incredible themed cars on the British Pullman line, including Cygnus, designed by fellow director Wes Anderson, and Gwen, a car that was used to transport Queen Elizabeth and the Queen Mother in 1948.

(Pia Riverola)

A Muse on the Rails

True to Luhrmann and Martin’s immersive storytelling style, the carriage’s design is filled with narrative. The duo conjured a fictional muse named “Celia,” 1930s British actress of the West End stage. The concept imagines a starlet who has just taken her final bow as Titania in A Midsummer Night’s Dream and retreats to her private carriage to host the after-party of the century.

That spirit of classic romance permeates every inch of the interior. Within the original 1932 Pullman passenger car, the design is a masterclass in cinematic intimacy. The space is rich with lush velvets and adorned with intricate floral patterns nodding to the English countryside. The color palette is decidedly bold, and dramatic picture windows are framed by heavy curtains to hide the outside or unveil the passing landscape depending on mood.

Ibis, a custom Pullman coach (Mark Fox)

A Private Ride

Celia will operate as a completely self-contained ride for up to 12 guests. The carriage features its own dedicated cocktail bar and lounge, a central dining area and an entertainment space that is remarkably versatile. That space can seamlessly transform to suit a moment’s mood; a refined dining room, a performance stage, or even a private dance floor for an “on the rails” cocktail party.

(Pia Riverola)

Create a Custom Journey

Booking Celia is an exercise in exclusivity, and the experience is comprehensive and entirely customizable. The journey even includes a luxury ride to London Victoria Station from anywhere in Greater London.

Once onboard, guests are attended to by dedicated stewards and have the option of a private chef to craft a personalized menu. Whether the trip celebrates a milestone birthday, a family reunion, or simply a celebration of the “art of the party,” every detail, from the playlist to the wine pairings, can be custom curated.

A ride aboard the British Pullman and Celia offer a unique opportunity: to step inside a story, raise a glass in a bar designed like a Hollywood movie set, and travel back to an era of unbridled glamour and romance.

Celia launches in early summer, with exclusive use for up to 12 starting at £15,000.