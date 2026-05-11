A Restored Barge and Vintage Citroëns: A First Look at the Ultimate Luxury Family Tour of Rural France

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There’s a speed limit on France’s Canal du Midi, and it’s not negotiable. Boats slip along the UNESCO-listed waterway at a little over 2 miles per hour, slow enough that a brisk walker on the towpath could keep pace right next to you. For someone choosing a cruise on this waterway, that snail’s pace is the point. So consider the surprise, then, of finding that the newest luxury charter on the canal pairs that languid float with a vintage Citroën 2CV ramble through wine country and a soaring helicopter flight toward the foothills of the Pyrenees.

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The 2026 itinerary aboard the hotel barge Savannah, announced this spring by U.K.-based luxury operator French Waterways, is a six-night, all-inclusive charter running May through October between the villages of La Redorte and Bram in the Languedoc-Roussillon region. Pricing starts at $32,000 for four guests and $39,000 for six, and yes, that includes the private French chef, the dedicated crew and chauffeured Mercedes Viano transfers from Narbonne or Carcassonne.

“A Canal du Midi voyage on the Savannah truly is a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Rosie Mansfield, CEO of French Waterways in an email interview with LA Times Studio Travel. “From serene cruising amid stunning nature and engineering marvels to private wine tastings and thrilling excursions like a fun-filled drive in a vintage car and a breathtaking helicopter flight, it’s the ultimate immersive escape.”

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A Vintage Roll Through Wine Country

(French Waterways)

To be clear, the 2CV auto excursion is more than a photo op. Captain Adrien, who runs the Savannah and has lived in the region since 1985, owns two of the cars himself, and works with friends who maintain several more professionally. Three are typically available for guest tours, and according to Mansfield, you get to take the wheel yourself.

The car is a piece of French rural history worth knowing a little about before you climb in. Conceived in the 1930s as an affordable workhorse for farmers, the Citroën 2CV finally launched in 1948 after wartime delays, then went on to become the quintessential French family car through the 1970s. Production ended in 1990, which means every example still on the road today is, by definition, a collector’s item.

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“While still widely available through private sale or at auction, finding well-maintained examples takes care,” Mansfield says. “Thanks to its simple design, it remains affordable to maintain and runs best when driven regularly.”

Translation: Do take it for a drive through the Minervois countryside — the car is happier for it and you will be, too.

A Different Vantage Point, From The Air

The helicopter flight is the part of the itinerary most likely to raise a discerning traveler’s eyebrow. It sounds at odds with the entire ethos of slow and classic travel, but Mansfield explains the thought behind the idea.

(French Waterways)

“In reality, it’s a calm and leisurely experience,” she explains. “Rather than disrupting the journey, it adds a third perspective to the week-long voyage.”

From the air, you fly toward the Pyrenees, pass the ruined Cathar fortresses of Quéribus and Peyrepertuse, hover near the medieval citadel of Carcassonne, and trace the Étang de Leucate lagoon and the Salses fortress. The route also passes over Savannah’s mooring point, which means at one point you’ll spot the boat that’s been your home for the week from 1,000 feet up.

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The Boat Itself

Savannah was originally built in 1938 as a working cargo vessel and most recently renovated in 2014. Inside, guests can expect rich mahogany and brass, ceramic tiles sourced from contemporary artisans (or salvaged from older boats), and tableware and linens from established French makers. Two of the cabins still feature traditional watertight bulkhead doors from the boat’s working days. Modern systems for purified water, climate control and on-board tech all run quietly behind the scenes.

(Rosie Mansfield / French Waterways)

The clearest example of the team’s restoration philosophy is the engine. Savannah is still powered by its original Baudouin DK6, built in Marseille in 1938. Mansfield says many advisers recommended swapping it out for a modern Renault during the renovation. The team chose instead to refurbish the Baudouin, even sourcing a second engine to use for donor parts.

“There’s a real beauty in preserving these feats of engineering,” proclaims Mansfield. “Part of the charm of traveling on a nearly century-old cargo vessel, now reimagined for luxury slow travel, is the opportunity to see and feel elements of its original working life.”

Local Access, Not Luxury Theater

What really separates the Savannah experience from a comparably priced villa or a grand hotel stay is the captain’s Rolodex. Captain Adrien has called this region home since 1985, with a background in farming and a former career in veterinary work. Mansfield said he holds longstanding relationships with the people behind the region’s wine, grains and livestock, and that those relationships translate directly to how guests are received at every stop.

French Waterways CEO Rosie Mansfield with Captain Adrien (Rosie Mansfield / French Waterways)

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“The experience feels rare and personal,” Mansfield says. “People are warm, welcoming and generous with their time, happy to chat, even across any language barrier. There’s an unhurried rhythm to it all, a sense that life has slowed down.”

The charter itinerary also includes a private tasting at Château de Pennautier, a 17th-century estate where 10 generations of the Lorgeril family have lived, set among formal gardens and vineyards. Other privately guided stops include the medieval village of Minerve, perched on a rocky spur at the meeting of two valleys; the bastide and ramparts of Carcassonne; and Mirepoix, the half-timbered Pyrenees-foothill town known for its arcaded square and weekly market.

Keeping those visits private — not just guided, but actually private — was, Mansfield said, one of the harder logistical lifts in building the itinerary.

“While it’s easy to access excellent local producers, the risk was that guests might find themselves in larger, shared groups,” she said. “Creating a more intimate, exclusive experience was therefore a key priority from the outset.”

(Rosie Mansfield / French Waterways)

The Details

Savannah accommodates up to seven guests across three double cabins and a single, all with ensuite bathrooms and air conditioning, plus a sun deck with a shaded dining area, loungers and a spa pool.

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Couples can book Savannah’s smaller sister ship, Amour, for the same Canal du Midi route, with the 2CV drive and helicopter flight included.

Departures run from either La Redorte or Bram, with transfers from Narbonne or Carcassonne included.