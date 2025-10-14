Villeggiatura by Train: The Iconic Route to an Amalfi Coast Dream

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

For a seasoned traveler, the true pinnacle of luxury isn’t found in speed, but in surrendering to the journey itself. The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, A Belmond Train , has always understood this – so, as they debut their most anticipated new route yet, the VSOE turns a simple trip into the ultimate villeggiatura – that uniquely Italian concept of an elegant and unhurried escape.

Forget the stress of connecting flights to the Amalfi Coast. In 2026, the legendary midnight-blue carriages will embark on a groundbreaking, three-night journey, connecting the timeless romance of Paris directly to the sun-drenched, cliffside sanctuary of Caruso, A Belmond Hotel, Amalfi Coast, including a truly exclusive stop in the ancient city of Pompeii. This is a seamless, curated adventure that perfectly captures the artistry, heritage, and hospitality our audience seeks.

From French Glamour to Italian Hills

The voyage begins the moment you step aboard in Paris, with a Champagne welcome as you settle into your beautifully restored passenger car: whether it’s a historic cabin, an elegant suite, or a lavish grand suite. This is not a simple conveyance; it is a moving masterpiece of Art Deco design.

The train’s iconic Bar Car ‘3674’ becomes the centerpiece for evening revelry, featuring live piano music and stunning handcrafted cocktails. Dinner is an event in itself, served in opulent dining cars and featuring an exceptional menu inspired by the diverse regions you traverse.

After a restful sleep, imagine waking up to the gentle rocking of the train and pulling back the curtain to reveal the Italian hills, all while a “cabin service” breakfast is served.

This level of service is the spirit of the VSOE: equal parts comfort and ceaseless attention to detail to make the journey wholly memorable.

Pompeii and a Cliffside Sanctuary

The new route is a cultural deep dive. As the train travels south, guests disembark for a private, guided tour of the extraordinary ruins of Pompeii, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This is a moment of profound immersion into ancient history. For Grand Suite passengers, the experience is elevated further with exclusive access to the rarely opened Casa del Larario Regio V , an archaeological treasure that speaks to the true exclusivity of this journey.

Those with a passion for flavor can join an intimate, hands-on cooking class led by executive chef Armando Aristarco that focuses on the vibrant tastes of the Campania region.

Guests disembark at the clifftop sanctuary of Caruso, A Belmond Hotel, Amalfi Coast in Ravello. Perched 1,000 feet above the sea, the setting is pure drama and elegance. Guests are immediately welcomed to an exclusive celebration of local flavors beside the iconic, newly restyled La Piscina infinity pool. Here, overlooking a glittering Mediterranean, Chef Aristarco hosts a live demonstration featuring the finest Cilento artisans, all set against a backdrop of traditional music and regional wines, all designed to immerse travelers in the beautiful culture of the Amalfi Coast.

Then, guests choose a private boat tour to Positano tracing the coastline’s hidden coves, or opt for a painting lesson on Caruso’s terrace, offering a bespoke keepsake that captures the breathtaking view. The escape culminates in a grand dinner in the Wagner Gardens, a fitting finale to a wholly singular journey.

Continuing the Legacy: Iconic Italian Destinations

This May 2026 debut complements other stunning Villeggiatura by Train that underscores the dual nature of the rail journey and the gorgeous destination hotel.

The classic Venice route now invites guests to stay at the lagoon’s most glamorous retreat, Hotel Cipriani, A Belmond Hotel, Venice . Travelers heading to Florence will conclude their journey at the beautifully renovated Villa San Michele, set in the Florentine hilltops.

Completing the collection is the celebrated return of the Paris to Portofino journey, which pairs the magic of the rails with a stay at the recently renovated and storied Splendido, A Belmond Hotel, Portofino .

It’s a chance to experience Italy’s most fabled regions in a way that only the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express can provide: a truly unhurried, luxurious cultural deep-dive where the journey itself becomes the defining memory.