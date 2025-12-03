The Icy Embrace: A Guide to Iceland’s Winter Wonders

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Looking for “peak winter” anytime? Iceland is true to its name and also features sunny luxury

Iceland is a testament to the beautiful power of contrast. While it stands as a year-round marvel, its winter season offers a profound, almost primal, sense of magic. This is where snowcapped volcanoes meet the warmth of geothermal springs, where black-sand beaches disappear beneath dramatic skies, and where nature’s greatest light show – the Aurora Borealis (or Northern Lights) – takes center stage. For the discerning traveler, Iceland is not just a destination; it’s an active communion with the natural world.

Travel by LA Times Studios From quick escapes to dream adventures, we’ll share top destinations, tips, and experiences to inspire your next trip. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

An Easy Northbound Flight to the Ice Island

The first great luxury of this adventure is the ease of getting there. Icelandair’s direct nine-hour flight from Los Angeles makes Reykjavík an easy entry point to this icy paradise. This nonstop service is a transportation win, eliminating the need for any stressful continental European connection and maximizing the precious hours of your trip. However, for those looking to pair arctic adventure with a cosmopolitan waypoint, Icelandair’s no-fee stopover option remains an excellent bonus, allowing you to seamlessly integrate London or Paris into your itinerary.

Upon landing at Keflavík International Airport, the final leg of the journey is a swift 45-minute transfer to the charming capital. Reykjavík is an absolute delight, a city that manages to pack a vibrant art, dining and coffee culture into a surprisingly quaint footprint, with its “things to do and see” meter rivaling that of much larger European capitals.

Advertisement

Reykjavík’s Culture and Coziness

There is so much to savor in Reykjavík itself. Pop into the National Museum of Iceland for a deep dive into the country’s extensive past, tracing its story back to the Viking era. For the perfect panorama upon arriving, take the elevator to the top of Hallgrímskirkja Church, Iceland’s largest, its second-tallest structure and most prominent landmark (and the proud owner of the country’s largest organ). The viewpoint offers a spectacular look at Reykjavík’s brightly colored rooftops that stretch out to the sea. Those craving some dedicated retail therapy, Laugavegur Street boasts a wonderful variety of local boutiques offering unique Icelandic design and knitwear – look the part.

After this first day of exploration, an appetite will need sating. Luckily, Reykjavík is one of Europe’s top food destinations, driven in large by its sophisticated “New Nordic” culinary scene. Your dining experience should begin with a traditional Icelandic breakfast featuring Iceland’s famed thick, creamy yogurt called Skyr, often served with berries. For lunch, try a restorative, hearty and warming bowl of Kjötsúpa (lamb soup).

Dinner is where this nouveau culinary scene really shines. Try locally sourced langoustine, aka the Norway Lobster, or exquisite Arctic char, often paired with foraged herbs and local mosses.

Make a reservation ahead of time, especially if you’re trying to dine at Dill, Iceland’s first restaurant to earn a Michelin star and known for its creative, deeply Icelandic tasting menu.

And don’t forget dessert! Savor the traditional Icelandic dessert: Rúgbrauð, a sweet rye bread baked in geothermal steam. For a nightcap, end your evening with a shot of chilled Brennivín, a local schnapps, and perhaps a white Russian at eclectic Lebowski Bar, inspired by the film – it’ll really tie the evening together.

Advertisement

A Trip of Ice and Fire

For first-time visitors to Iceland, a road trip to the famed Golden Circle is a must. This route connects some of Iceland’s most epic natural wonders: the powerful Gullfoss waterfall, the dramatic and fiery eruptions of Strokkur Geysir, and the tectonic rift valley of Þingvellir National Park.

But that’s just the beginning of an adventurous trip – further afield, that sense of “tiny person, huge planet” becomes even more tangible. Think: exploring the largest glacier in Europe, Vatnajökull, where an off-roading “super Jeep” or snowmobile can take you to one of the many stunning ice caves within the park. It’s an unforgettable sight and experience: tubes of beautiful and lustrous blue ice that make you feel like you’ve traveled into a completely new world – exploring them is also among the most popular activities for visitors and locals alike.

The Ultimate Indulgence: The Retreat at the Blue Lagoon

Guides, the internet and just about everyone else in between will recommend Iceland’s Blue Lagoon, but why just look at it? While the main public lagoon is stunning, the secret to true tranquility lies just steps away.

An exclusive experience is available through The Retreat at the Blue Lagoon. This five-star luxury resort offers guests a private and far less-crowded “Retreat Lagoon” sourced from the same mineral-rich waters. This investment in maximum relaxation includes access to the acclaimed Retreat Spa – guests are offered a private entrance, ensuring their soak in the geothermal water is as exclusive as it is serene. While visiting, dine at Michelin-starred Moss Restaurant, which offers a creative tasting menu crafted by a world-class chef and Iceland native Aggi Sverrisson and sits perched above the beautiful water.

(Victoria Nefedova - stock.adobe.com)

Advertisement

Chasing the Northern Lights

No winter journey to the arctic is complete without seeking out a view of the Northern Lights, and given Iceland’s isolation and wide-open skies, it’s one of the best places in the world to see the aurora. Plan your trip from September through mid-April for the best chance to catch them.

While tracking apps like Hello Aurora and My Aurora Forecasts provide up-to-the-minute tracking and alerts, you don’t want your nose in your phone while the show is happening, instead, outsource the search to the experts. Many high-end hotels and even some remote lodges outside the city, such as Hotel Rangá, offer “Northern Lights wake-up calls.” Simply press a button on your in-room phone, and the staff will notify you the moment the magical phenomenon appears, ensuring you never sleep through the cosmos dancing across the sky – just look up!

Iceland is a perfect destination for the variety valuer. After all, where else can you hike a glacier, soak in a mineral-rich private lagoon, savor Michelin-starred cuisine and gaze at the Northern Lights all in the same day? This is an adventure that blends the chill and thrill of the Arctic with the cozy embrace of world-class luxury: It’s a truly unforgettable escape.