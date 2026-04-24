Lufthansa Just Canceled 20,000 Flights Through Fall. The Genius German Rail System May Save Your Summer Travel.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

First Norse Airlines cancelled all summer flights out of LAX due to rising fuel prices and unsustainable costs. Now Lufthansa has announced this week that it is significantly scaling back its short-haul flight schedule this summer, cutting roughly 20,000 flights through October. Most flights that will be impacted are concentrated around the airline’s major hubs in Frankfurt and Munich, and focused on short-haul flights within Germany and surrounding countries.

Travel by LA Times Studios From quick escapes to dream adventures, we’ll share top destinations, tips, and experiences to inspire your next trip. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads. Login or register with email Agree & Continue

For international travelers who have Germany on their Summer itinerary, their flights into the country are most likely still safe (affected travelers will have received alerts from the airline), and it’s still safe to book those Lufthansa flights. It’s those quick, in-between flights that help stitch together a broader itinerary, however, that may be an issue. Fewer departures on these routes may mean tighter connections, limited scheduling flexibility, and in some cases, the need to rethink how to get from one city to the next.

Thankfully, as with many European nations, you don’t necessarily need a flight to move efficiently through the country or even across its borders. With high-speed trains connecting major cities, long-distance routes reaching smaller hubs, and regional lines filling in the gaps, rail offers a practical and often more direct alternative to short-haul air travel. Not to mention, it’s a phenomenal way to get a look at the quaint smaller towns and the beatiful German countryside that you might otherwise miss from 30,000 feet.

Advertisement

ICE and ICE Sprinter: The Fastest Way Between Major Cities

If you’re replacing a short domestic flight, this is where to start. ICE trains are Germany’s primary high-speed, long-distance option, with the ICE Sprinter offering even faster, limited-stop routes between key cities. Both lines offer both second class and first class seating options.

Best for:

Major city to major city travel

Replacing domestic flights between hubs like Berlin, Munich, and Frankfurt

Travelers who want speed without the airport process

What to expect:

High-speed service on core routes

Free Wi-Fi on most long-distance trains

Power outlets, luggage storage, and onboard digital services

Comfortable seating designed for longer journeys

ICE trains are Germany’s primary high-speed, long-distance option, with the ICE Sprinter offering even faster, limited-stop routes between key cities. (Christian Ader, Chris Redan / Adobe Stock)

IC and EC Trains: Broader Coverage, Slower Pace

IC (Intercity) and EC (EuroCity) trains extend the long-distance network beyond the fastest routes. They may take a bit longer than ICE, but they reach more destinations and often serve as the link between major cities and smaller regional hubs.

Advertisement

Best for:

Cities not directly on high-speed routes

Cross-border travel to nearby countries

Travelers prioritizing coverage over speed

What to expect:

Long-distance seating and onboard amenities

First and second class options

A slightly more relaxed pace that can feel less rushed than high-speed travel

Regional Trains: The Key to Replacing Short Connections

The real strength of Germany’s rail system is how brilliantly it connects smaller cities and local destinations. These trains are the workhorses of the rail system, less about comfort upgrades and more about access and frequency.

Here’s how they break down:

IRE (Interregio-Express) : Connects regions with fewer stops

Connects regions with fewer stops RE (Regional-Express): Faster regional service linking to long-distance routes

Faster regional service linking to long-distance routes RB (Regionalbahn) : Local trains with more frequent stops

Local trains with more frequent stops S-Bahn: Urban and suburban networks within major metro areas

Best for:

Reaching smaller cities after arriving in a major hub

Day trips and local exploration

Replacing short feeder flights entirely

What to expect:

Frequent departures and easy transfers

No seat reservations required

Practical, no-frills travel that integrates smoothly with long-distance trains

Traveling Beyond Germany by Rail

Traveling by rail also makes it easy to extend your trip beyond Germany without booking a short international flight. Connections run into Austria, Belgium, France, and the Netherlands, among others, often linking major city centers in just a few hours.

For travelers building a multi-stop summer itinerary, Germany can function great as a rail hub rather than a final destination, with many fantastic European itineraries at your fingers.

A Bonus Option: Overnight Rail Travel On Nightjet

For travelers looking to turn transit into part of their accommodations, ÖBB’s Nightjet offers a more elevated take on getting in and out of Germany. These overnight trains connect major German cities with destinations across Central Europe, giving you the option to board in the evening and wake up ready to explore somewhere completely new by the next morning.

Advertisement

It’s a slower, more atmospheric alternative to short-haul flying, one that leans into the classic romance of sleeper train travel rather than the efficiency of a quick connection.

This may not exactly be the Orient-Express, but the European overnight train has still come a long way since I took them with my aunt at what is now the turn of the last century. With a range of accommodations that go beyond standard seating, Nightjet adds a different rhythm to a summer itinerary where the journey itself becomes part of the story.

ÖBB’s Nightjet offers a more elevated take on getting in and out of Germany. (

ÖBB / Harald Eisenberger)

A Few Easy Tips Before You Book

Germany’s rail system is straightforward once you know the basics, and a few small decisions can make a big difference:

Book tickets and manage trips through the DB Navigator app.

Reserve seats on long-distance trains, especially during peak summer travel.

Use regional tickets or passes if you plan to take multiple shorter trips.

Allow a little buffer time for transfers, especially when mixing long-distance and regional trains.

What to Do if Your Flight Is Canceled

If Lufthansa or another airline cancels your flight, start with the airline before booking a separate rail ticket.

Advertisement

Under EU passenger-rights rules, travelers can typically choose between a refund or being rebooked on an alternative route, either as soon as possible or at a later time that works for them.

Lufthansa’s own passenger rights page also outlines options for rerouting, assistance during delays, reimbursement and, in some cases, compensation.