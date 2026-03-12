The 7-Day Luxury Guide for an Idyllic Tuscany Spring Escape

Tuscany in April - May is beautiful and blooming with spring foliage and culinary delights.

Checking in with the wall calendar, it is currently early March of 2026 – that means the clock has officially started ticking.

If you want to execute the ultimate – think quiet, restorative, delicious, luxurious, or any other words you attach to a fab vacation – escape to Tuscany this spring, you are exactly two months out from the most coveted travel window of the year: Mid-April through early May.

This is the “Golden Window.” The heavy domestic crowds from Italy’s spring holidays have gone back to their respective places of work, and any oppressive summer heat is still weeks away, all while the Chianti hills explode with vibrant green vines and purple wisteria.

Because we are looking at a departure just weeks from now, securing this itinerary can require some immediate attention and some strategic action – but never fear! Here is a step-by-step playbook for booking and executing the perfect week in Siena and Chianti.

Step 1: Secure That Flight from LAX

For a May 5th departure, you want to bypass the massive European connection hubs if possible. Your most seamless play is the ITA Airways nonstop from LAX directly into Rome (FCO).

The Action: For the most comfortable journey possible, lock in business class seats now. ITA’s new Airbus A330neo cabins are phenomenal, and with only 32 biz seats available, act fast. You will leave LAX on a Tuesday afternoon, sleep over the Atlantic, and land in Rome by mid-morning on Wednesday.

The Ground Game: Don't rent a car at the airport – instead, have a private transfer waiting at FCO to drive you the 2.5 hours north into Siena. You will watch the urban sprawl melt into rolling cypress hills from the back of a fancy sedan while sipping a sparkling water, completely bypassing the stress of navigating Italian highways jet-lagged.

However, iff you want a romantic, slow-travel experience of flying into Florence (FLR) and taking the train down to Siena, here’s how.

There are no direct flights from North America to Florence’s tiny airport. Book a premium cabin through a major European hub (like Air France via Paris or Lufthansa via Munich.

Once you land in Florence, skip the rental cars. Walk outside and either grab a flat-rate taxi (±€28) or hop on the T2 Tram (±€1.70). Both will drop you directly at the Firenze Santa Maria Novella (SMN) train station in about 20 minutes.

A few tips:



You don’t need to book the Trenitalia Regionale trains months in advance; just buy a ticket on the app or at a kiosk for about €10–€12. Look at the departure board and take the direct train ( Diretto ) .

trains months in advance; just buy a ticket on the app or at a kiosk for about €10–€12. Look at the departure board and take the . Siena’s train station is at the bottom of a steep valley, and the historic city center is at the top. Do not try to walk up with your bags. Either grab a taxi outside the station, or cross the street to the shopping center and use the “Risalita” – a super-convenient series of underground escalators that carry you right up to the action.

Beautiful Siena. (Andrew Niklas Curtis)

Step 2: Book a Siena Sanctuary

Since you want an impeccable place to lay your head, you are looking for that beautiful trifecta of privacy, history and impeccable service.



The In-Town Stay: Contact the newly opened Palazzo Sozzini Malavolti (Emblems Collection) right inside the city walls. Request one of their Fresco Suites . These rooms feature original 19th-century painted ceilings, overlook a hidden interior garden and are just steps from the Piazza del Campo.

Contact the newly opened right inside the city walls. Request one of their . These rooms feature original 19th-century painted ceilings, overlook a hidden interior garden and are just steps from the Piazza del Campo. The Countryside Stay: If you prefer waking up to the sound of birds rather than church bells, book a Garden Suite at Borgo Santo Pietro. It comes with its own private courtyard and fire pit. As the property recently earned Three Michelin Keys, their spring calendar is filling up fast.



Step 3: Butcher Yourself Up a Booking (Dining @ Dario Cecchini)

You cannot walk into the most famous butcher shop in the world in the middle of the day and expect a table. Getting a seat at Officina della Bistecca in Panzano requires some foresight. Do this instead:

Book it!: Go to Dario Cecchini’s website today, or immediately hand this task to your hotel concierge. You want to book the 1:00 p.m. lunch seating for whatever day you plan to take the SR222 wine route.

Go to Dario Cecchini’s website today, or immediately hand this task to your hotel concierge. You want to book the 1:00 p.m. lunch seating for whatever day you plan to take the SR222 wine route. Seating Strategy: Ask to be seated at the main communal table near the grill. You want to be close to the fire to watch Dario and his team work. Remember to skip breakfast that day – you are about to consume five courses of world-class beef, culminating in the monumental Bistecca alla Fiorentina.

(Andrew Niklas Curtis)

Step 4: Connecting the Dots on the Chianti Wine Route

For this day trip, you will need to hire a local Sienese driver (known as an NCC - Noleggio Con Conducente). There’s no reason to drive yourself: you want to actually enjoy the wine!

Follow this flow for a lovely, leisure-paced day:

10:00 a.m. – Start at Castello di Ama in Gaiole for a morning walk through their contemporary art installations and a tasting of their elegant Gran Selezione.

1:00 p.m. – Take the winding hilly roads to Panzano for your aforementioned reservation at Officina della Bistecca. Dine on your time. Sip some table wine. Enjoy the butcher theatatrics.

4:00 p.m. – As the late afternoon sun sets in, head to Marchesi Antinori in Bargino. Tour the gravity-defying subterranean barrel rooms, and enjoy a final tasting of their flagship Tignanello as the sun dips below the hills.

6:30 p.m. - Let your driver cruise you back into Siena just in time for a light aperitivo in the Piazza del Campo.

(Andrew Niklas Curtis)

Step 5: Artichokes!

If you’re in the region during the week of April 20, you can experience something special: the Festa del Carciofo – simply, “artichoke festival.” The weekend event celebrates everyone’s favorite edible thistle with all-artichoke-everything, including gastronomic delights, entertainment and trekking in the beautiful Tuscan countryside.

(Andrew Niklas Curtis)

Not to be missed is the Artichoke Dinner on Thursday, April 24 at 8:30 p.m., which features six courses of foods spotlighting the veggie. The entire weekend also features a street market with stalls selling everything from fried artichokes to incredible Italian cheeses.

Travel from Siena to Chiusure is about 45 minutes, so there’s no reason to not visit if your travel plans match up. (Unless you really dislike artichokes, but even then, go for the fun!)