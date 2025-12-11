‘Un-France’ Your Continental Escape

Switch up your French journey and experience four nations in Metz, the continental melting pot

Nestled between Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium lies Metz – a French city that feels like a well-kept secret. With its towering Gothic cathedral casting golden shadows over cobblestone streets, and a river that seems to breathe with the city, Metz quietly offers what many flashier French destinations cannot: unfiltered charm, affordable outings and a gateway to multiple cultures.

Though perhaps less frequented than its more popular counterparts like Paris and Marseille, it offers an experience just as rich – culturally, linguistically and visually – as any major French city.

And despite its tucked-away feel, Metz is surprisingly accessible: it’s only about 90 minutes from Paris by train and well-connected to neighboring countries. Finding itself conveniently situated at several international crossroads, Metz provides visitors the opportunity to easily access multiple countries for less than 20 euros (just $23) per train journey.

Advertisement

The Historic Heart of Metz

The history of Metz and its region, historically Alsace-Lorraine (and recently renamed “Grand Est”), contains much back-and-forth, having been caught between a plethora of French-German territorial disputes throughout the centuries. Though Metz and its residents are now firmly cemented in French social and linguistic identity, countless architectural and cultural remnants of its German past linger nonetheless. Visually, the city speaks for itself. On every cobblestone street, there are murmurs of its patchworked history to be felt with each step taken.

Teeming with museums, cathedrals and a vibrant culinary scene, there is no shortage of ways to pass time in Metz. The pride of the city and its most iconic sight, the Cathédrale Saint Étienne de Metz, serves as a perfect introduction into the marvels of the past. The towering silhouette of the cathedral drapes over the city center as a beautiful symbol, offering solace for citizens’ day-to-day trials and tribulations with a reminder of its own perseverance through the region’s centuries of war and conflict.

A quick stop to peek inside inevitably becomes a prolonged moment of reflection as one admires the intricacies of its Gothic and Renaissance-era interior. Given that the cathedral is home to the world’s most extensive display of stained glass, including windows by famed modernist artist Marc Chagall, it’s best visited mid-morning, when sunlight filters in at just the right angle, producing a mesmerizing sea of color.

Life Along the Moselle

A short stroll from the cathedral brings you to the Moselle River, the natural artery that flows throughout the region. On any given day in Metz, the Moselle breathes life and centralizes the city, as tourists and residents alike take a moment to pause and admire the scenery. It hosts runners along its banks, boats and kayaks on its waters, and stunning views for those enjoying a meal at its many neighboring restaurants and cafés.

A Taste of Metz

The city’s wide array of dining options has fostered a rich culinary scene throughout Metz. Regional specialties are beloved by all and can be found all over the city, especially during the festive winter months when the Christmas markets fill the city with comforting aromas. Signature dishes include tartiflette, tarte flambée (flammkuchen in German), and quiche lorraine. The potatoey, cheesy goodness of these dishes is unforgettable and will leave you hungry for more long after you’ve gone. Le Saint-Marcel – Bistro Tradi and La Popote are both fantastic go-to spots for authentic local food.

Additionally, global cuisine options provide plenty of choices for both homesick travelers and locals seeking a new culinary experience. For those seeking comfort food in Metz, Kyôdaï Ramen provides the perfect atmosphere – regulars and visitors chatting in the intimate and cozily-lit restaurant, conveniently located in the city center near the Moselle, and offering up some of the best ramen in all of France. Some other popular spots include Casa Ricci, TIZI Greek Street Food, and Chez Maman. For a casual stop or time spent with a book in hand, Fox Café is the perfect setting with its quirky interior, friendly baristas and live piano. From incredible chefs to welcoming baristas, Metz has cultivated quite the food scene for itself.

Through Lorraine to Alsace

As if Metz itself didn’t provide a memorable enough travel experience, the cities and towns scattered along its periphery provide for an even more unforgettable experience. Tourists to Metz might not be aware, but they’re just over an hour’s drive from the birthplace of Joan of Arc. Tucked into the rolling Vosges mountains, the village of Domrémy-la-Pucelle is where France’s most iconic heroine was born – a surreal detour that places you face-to-face with the mythic past. It evokes a surreal feeling to be so close in proximity to something that was so distant in time, particularly for Americans.

Advertisement

“Alsace-Lorraine” refers primarily to the cities of Metz and Nancy which comprise Lorraine, and Strasbourg and Colmar which make up Alsace. Nancy, the other notable part of Lorraine, is known for its Place Stanislas: a UNESCO- Heritage listed gilded square in the center of the city lined with sprawling cafes, an art museum and the beautiful city hall. Its golden lamp posts, gates and building furnishings offer plenty to admire while enjoying a glass of wine or a warm cup of coffee. Just a 30-minute, and 6 Euro train from Metz, Nancy is absolutely worth the short travel.

For those seeking a place for some mindless ambling down narrow cobblestone streets and charmingly fairytale houses, Alsace is the perfect getaway from Metz. A day or two in Alsace mends one’s soul like hot chocolate on a chilly December night. Instantly much more German in cuisine and architecture than Lorraine, Alsace evokes the sensation of being in two countries at once. It is primarily composed of the city of Strasbourg, as well as its quainter counterpart Colmar.

Strasbourg is best known for its showstopping annual Christmas market. As the oldest Christmas market in France and one of the largest in the world, it attracts millions of visitors each year. Its already charming architecture comes to life with the festive lights and decorations of the Christmas market, illuminating the city in a hazy, nostalgic glow. Though Christmastime is the city’s forte, it remains a pleasant destination year-round. For those who prefer to visit during another time of the year, its colorful houses and delicious cuisine continue to make it a worthy day trip from Metz. Strasbourg is also home to the Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Strasbourg, which captivates visitors with its 13th-century Romanesque and Gothic architecture, and stunning Astronomical Clock.

A smaller, more peaceful town by the name of Colmar rests just a half-hour train ride from Strasbourg. Though not as grandiose as Strasbourg, its lovely quaintness radiates from every inch of the town. Colmar is widely believed to have inspired many beloved films, notably Disney’s Beauty and the Beast as well as Studio Ghibli’s Howl’s Moving Castle. Colorful wooden houses with heart-shaped cutouts in their shutters line the cobblestone streets. In the town center, which has been dubbed La Petite Venise (or Little Venice), the homes embrace a narrow river where tourists drift by on boat tours.

The region overall doesn’t demand attention but rewards curiosity. Its quiet elegance, rich history, and cultural crossroads make it a rare gem – not only as a destination in itself, but as a host for stories that span centuries and borders. For travelers seeking something both intimate and expansive, Metz and the surrounding Grande Est guarantees the best of both.